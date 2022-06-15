Parking tickets don’t affect car insurance rates, as they are non-moving violations. Unpaid parking tickets can affect your auto insurance rates, however.
Learn about the FR-44 and how to save on car insurance in this comprehensive guide.
There’s no age at which you get kicked off your parents’ policy, and it could save you money. Stay on it as long as it makes sense.
Driving around with a fake insurance card is considered fraud and can result in fines, loss of your driver’s license, and even jail time.
Carrying proof of insurance is essential whenever you’re on the road. Here is what you need.
We analyzed thousands of car insurance quotes to understand how insurance companies treat different professions, including teachers and federal workers. See from GEICO, Progressive, and more.
The average cost of car insurance for a recent graduate is $163 per month, or $1,955 per year.
Drivers 25 and older benefit from lower car insurance rates than their younger counterparts. Find the cheapest rates from top companies like GEICO and Progressive on Insurify today.
Sleeping in your car isn’t illegal. But some towns, cities, and neighborhoods may have their own rules that prohibit it.
Being unemployed doesn't actually affect your car insurance rates significantly. You might even save with low-mileage discounts if you stop commuting to work.
Car insurance companies generally view married drivers as less risky, so married drivers save a small amount on their annual car insurance rate.
On average, self-employed drivers do not pay more in car insurance than other drivers. Unless you opt for business car insurance, the cost is about the same.
A divorce can affect your car insurance if you and your spouse share policies for your vehicles. Single drivers also pay slightly higher rates for car insurance.
Some of the cheapest insurers for medical professionals are Metromile and Farmers, with rates of $99 per month and $105 per month respectively.
Family car insurance covers all cars and legal drivers in a household. Multi-car and multi-driver policies are cheaper than each member having their own plan.