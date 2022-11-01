4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with AIG is $145 per month.
AIG is good for unlimited capacity, worldwide liability coverage, and high liability limits.
AIG is bad for entrance fees, limited coverage levels, and single-vehicle owners.
Auto insurance from AIG—American International Group Inc.—costs $145 per month and $1,740 per year on average. AIG offers auto coverage exclusively through its Private Client Group, which is best suited for wealthy people with multiple vehicles, including personal cars, collector cars, golf carts, and motorcycles. AIG has worldwide liability coverage and high limits.
AIG Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Is AIG auto insurance good?
Whether AIG works for you depends on your insurance needs and financial situation. AIG specializes in coverage for wealthy individuals who benefit from unlimited vehicle capacity and worldwide liability coverage with high limits.
AIG auto insurance rates are only available to select individuals who belong to the AIG Private Client Group, which involves an entrance fee. Auto insurance rates tend to vary by vehicle type and amount, coverage levels, driving history, and more. DUIs, at-fault accidents, and speeding tickets increase policyholder rates, and safe drivers with clean records earn the lowest rates.
|Driver Profile
|AIG Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$144
|$108
|DUI
|$184
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$196
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$176
|$116
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
AIG Car Insurance Quotes by State
Auto insurance policy rates tend to vary depending on the location of the policyholder. Like most insurance providers, AIG factors in location specifics like infrastructure, minimum requirements, crime rates, population, weather, and climate when calculating insurance premiums. AIG offers coverage in Washington, D.C., and in every U.S. state besides Hawaii and Massachusetts.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
AIG Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Claiming to serve 40 percent of the Forbes 400 Richest Americans, AIG primarily provides insurance to individuals of high net worth. As such, AIG auto coverage works best for wealthy individuals looking for unlimited vehicle capacity, extensive liability coverage, and significant replacement and reimbursement practices. AIG does not make sense for non-wealthy drivers.
|Pros
|Cons
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
AIG Car Insurance Discounts
Discounts available through AIG primarily come in the form of bundling auto insurance with additional AIG life insurance and homeowners insurance policies. An interesting aspect of AIG auto coverage is all-in-one protection that covers an unlimited number of vehicles under one policy. Additional driver-based and policy-based discounts may be available in some situations.
Read More About Discounts: Common Car Insurance Discounts
AIG Car Insurance Coverage Options
Auto insurance coverage through AIG features an unlimited capacity of any vehicle type for each policy, including regular-use cars, collector vehicles, motorcycles, golf carts, all-terrain vehicles, motor homes, and more. AIG offers 360° Support with protection for repairs, stolen or damaged vehicles, any personal property in the vehicle, and emergency living expenses.
Worldwide liability coverage protects you no matter where you are in the world. AIG has high liability limits of up to $1 million per incident, with an available umbrella liability coverage option with limits of $100 million. Other features include agreed value, new car replacement or cash settlement options, rental car reimbursement, and original manufacturer parts for repairs.
AIG Car Insurance Reputation
Generally speaking, AIG is known for auto, life, and home coverage catered to wealthy individuals protecting their high-value vehicles, collector’s items, homes, and more. With an unlimited capacity of vehicles allowed under one auto policy, AIG coverage is designed for individuals with numerous high-value vehicles in need of significant liability protection.
According to mixed reviews available online, some policyholders have concerns related to customer service throughout the claims process, while others appreciate the insurance services and customer aid provided to them. Because AIG offers coverage types beyond basic auto, opportunities for bundling other protections like life and home insurance are fairly lucrative.
AIG Customer Service
Customer service reviews from AIG policyholders range in experiences and overall satisfaction. As a company, AIG strives to provide thorough and streamlined insurance coverage for policyholders with life, home, and auto policies. For auto coverage from AIG, policyholders with multiple vehicles benefit from the ability to keep them all under one single policy.
AIG Claims Filing Process
AIG Private Client Group policyholders can contact their independent insurance advisor with questions, but they can also call 1 (888) 760-9195, or 1 (302) 482-6000 for customers traveling abroad, for immediate assistance. AIG works to meet specific customer needs throughout the claims process, with options for new car replacement, agreed value, and cash value.
AIG – Is it right for you?
Whether the financial services and insurance products provided by AIG are right for you depends on your specific insurance needs. AIG works best for wealthy individuals who benefit from unlimited vehicle capacity and worldwide liability with high limits. Consider your insurance options with the Insurify car insurance comparison tool to find the policy that is right for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurance providers are only good for you if they meet your specific insurance needs and financial situation. AIG auto insurance works best for very wealthy individuals with multiple high-value vehicles in need of coverage. Policyholders with AIG benefit from unlimited vehicle capacity and worldwide liability coverage with high limits. AIG specializes in unique situations.
The cost per month of AIG car insurance is $145 per month and $1,740 per year on average, and its core demographic is highly wealthy individuals. Policy rates will vary based on a number of factors. Additionally, there is a one-time entrance fee to join the AIG Private Client Group and receive any personal life, home, and auto coverage. The exact amount is unknown.
Because AIG offers a wide range of insurance products for their policyholders, bundling discounts are a primary way for policyholders to save on coverage. The exact amounts of savings and discounts are unclear, but policy options for bundling include life, home, auto, and more. Additional policy-based and driver-based discounts may also be offered in some cases.
Finding cheap car insurance should not have to be a struggle. Shopping around for insurance options allows you to see the available options and discern which policy from which insurance provider best meets your insurance needs. With the car insurance comparison tool from Insurify, you can easily compare affordable auto insurance rates from the comfort of home.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.