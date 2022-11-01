AIG Car Insurance Reputation

Generally speaking, AIG is known for auto, life, and home coverage catered to wealthy individuals protecting their high-value vehicles, collector’s items, homes, and more. With an unlimited capacity of vehicles allowed under one auto policy, AIG coverage is designed for individuals with numerous high-value vehicles in need of significant liability protection.

According to mixed reviews available online, some policyholders have concerns related to customer service throughout the claims process, while others appreciate the insurance services and customer aid provided to them. Because AIG offers coverage types beyond basic auto, opportunities for bundling other protections like life and home insurance are fairly lucrative.

AIG Customer Service

Customer service reviews from AIG policyholders range in experiences and overall satisfaction. As a company, AIG strives to provide thorough and streamlined insurance coverage for policyholders with life, home, and auto policies. For auto coverage from AIG, policyholders with multiple vehicles benefit from the ability to keep them all under one single policy.

AIG Claims Filing Process

AIG Private Client Group policyholders can contact their independent insurance advisor with questions, but they can also call 1 (888) 760-9195, or 1 (302) 482-6000 for customers traveling abroad, for immediate assistance. AIG works to meet specific customer needs throughout the claims process, with options for new car replacement, agreed value, and cash value.

