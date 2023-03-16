What’s the Average Weight of a Car?

Why vehicle weight matters

While your vehicle’s weight may seem like a fun fact, in reality, it’s important information that affects your car’s fuel economy and safety. Here’s why your vehicle’s weight matters.

Vehicle weight and fuel economy

Several factors influence your vehicle’s overall fuel economy, and weight is one of them. In general, heavier vehicles tend to have lower fuel economy than lighter vehicles.[7] This means you’re likely to pay more at the pump if you drive a large SUV versus a small sedan. But your car’s fuel economy will also depend on its age, how well you maintain it, and more.

Vehicle weight and safety

Vehicle weight and size also play a role in vehicle safety. For example, larger vehicles tend to fare better in multi-vehicle crashes than smaller cars, even if the small vehicles have overall high Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) ratings.[8] The larger vehicle’s frame could offer more protection to passengers, as there’s more of it to crumple in a crash.

Heaviest and lightest vehicles

The lightest vehicles on the market today fall into the “sedan/wagon” category, with an average weight of around 3,500 pounds, according to EPA data.[1] Examples of lightweight vehicles include the Nissan Maxima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic.

By contrast, pickup trucks tend to be the heaviest vehicles, weighing in at approximately 5,250 pounds on average. Some popular pickups include the Ford F150, Dodge Ram, and Toyota Tundra.

Keep in Mind These figures simply serve as a guide. As you compare vehicles, you may find that subcompact sedans are significantly lighter than 3,500 pounds, while large SUVs are heavier than 5,250 pounds.

Pros and cons of lighter vehicles

Pros May be less expensive than larger cars or SUVs

Higher fuel economy

Easier to maneuver Cons May not fare as well in a crash

Less interior room and cargo space

May have lower-power engines

Pros and cons of heavier vehicles

Pros May be safer than lighter vehicles in a crash

More space for passengers and cargo

Can have higher-power engines Cons Tend to be more expensive than lighter vehicles

Lower fuel economy

May be harder to park and drive

