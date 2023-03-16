What’s the Average Weight of a Car?

The average weight of a 2022 model-year vehicle in the U.S. is 4,329 pounds, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).[1] Your car’s weight will vary based on your vehicle type, but weight can affect its fuel economy and passenger safety.
Since vehicle safety factors into the cost of your insurance premiums, it’s important to consider a vehicle’s weight while shopping for a new auto insurance policy or car. Here’s what to know about vehicle weights, how to determine what your car weighs, and why it matters.
How much does the average car weigh?
While 2022 cars weigh 4,329 on average, vehicle body style significantly affects vehicle weight. For example, a large SUV typically weighs more than a small car.
Here’s a look at how vehicle type affects weight:
|Body Style
|Approximate Curb Weight in Pounds
|Subcompact car
(Example: Nissan Versa)
|2,600
Small car
(Example: Hyundai Elantra)
|2,800
Full-size car
(Example: Nissan Maxima)
|3,700
Subcompact SUV
(Example: Honda HR-V)
|3,250
|Small SUV
(Example: Hyundai Tucson)
|3,500
Midsize SUV
(Example: Kia Telluride)
|4,300
Large SUV
(Example: Chevrolet Suburban)
|5,700
Types of vehicle weight
Vehicle weight is defined in multiple ways. As you compare new cars online, you might see “curb weight” and “gross vehicle weight” in a car’s specs. Or you might see your vehicle’s payload weight in its owner’s manual.
Here are common measures of vehicle weight and what they mean:
Gross vehicle weight: This is the maximum combined weight of your vehicle, its passengers, and cargo. Generally, you can find your vehicle’s gross vehicle weight rating on a sticker inside your driver-side door jamb.[2]
Curb weight: This is your vehicle’s weight with a full tank of gas and standard equipment but without any passengers or cargo.[3]
Gross combined weight: This is the maximum combined weight of a vehicle, its passengers, a trailer, and cargo.[4]
Gross axle weight: This is the maximum weight a vehicle’s axle can hold.[5]
Payload weight: This is the maximum weight of passengers and cargo your vehicle can support. Exceeding your vehicle’s payload could damage your car and cause expensive repair costs.[6]
Why vehicle weight matters
While your vehicle’s weight may seem like a fun fact, in reality, it’s important information that affects your car’s fuel economy and safety. Here’s why your vehicle’s weight matters.
Vehicle weight and fuel economy
Several factors influence your vehicle’s overall fuel economy, and weight is one of them. In general, heavier vehicles tend to have lower fuel economy than lighter vehicles.[7] This means you’re likely to pay more at the pump if you drive a large SUV versus a small sedan. But your car’s fuel economy will also depend on its age, how well you maintain it, and more.
Vehicle weight and safety
Vehicle weight and size also play a role in vehicle safety. For example, larger vehicles tend to fare better in multi-vehicle crashes than smaller cars, even if the small vehicles have overall high Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) ratings.[8] The larger vehicle’s frame could offer more protection to passengers, as there’s more of it to crumple in a crash.
Heaviest and lightest vehicles
The lightest vehicles on the market today fall into the “sedan/wagon” category, with an average weight of around 3,500 pounds, according to EPA data.[1] Examples of lightweight vehicles include the Nissan Maxima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic.
By contrast, pickup trucks tend to be the heaviest vehicles, weighing in at approximately 5,250 pounds on average. Some popular pickups include the Ford F150, Dodge Ram, and Toyota Tundra.
Keep in Mind
These figures simply serve as a guide. As you compare vehicles, you may find that subcompact sedans are significantly lighter than 3,500 pounds, while large SUVs are heavier than 5,250 pounds.
Pros and cons of lighter vehicles
Pros
May be less expensive than larger cars or SUVs
Higher fuel economy
Easier to maneuver
Cons
May not fare as well in a crash
Less interior room and cargo space
May have lower-power engines
Pros and cons of heavier vehicles
Pros
May be safer than lighter vehicles in a crash
More space for passengers and cargo
Can have higher-power engines
Cons
Tend to be more expensive than lighter vehicles
Lower fuel economy
May be harder to park and drive
How to find your vehicle’s weight
If you don’t already know your vehicle’s weight, you have multiple ways to find it, including:
Driver side door label: You can generally find your gross vehicle weight rating on a label inside your drivers-side door jamb.
Owner’s manual: Your vehicle owner’s manual may also provide your vehicle’s total payload.
Call manufacturer: Your vehicle manufacturer should provide your car’s gross vehicle weight rating, curb weight, gross combined weight, gross axle weight, and payload.
Car scale: You may be able to find a car or truck scale at a truckstop or weigh station.
VIN decoder: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) lets you look up your VIN number to access information about your vehicle’s manufacturer and specs.
Online search: A quick online search for your vehicle’s specs will also offer some insight into its curb weight, gross vehicle weight rating, and more.
Vehicle weight FAQs
If you’re still wondering about vehicle weight, here are some common questions and answers about this topic.
In vehicle weight, payload is the total weight of passengers and cargo that your car can support safely. Your vehicle’s payload is usually listed in its owner’s manual.
Heavier, larger cars may be safer in multi-vehicle crashes than smaller cars, according to IIHS data.[8] The larger the vehicle, the larger the available frame to be crushed by impact, thus helping to protect its passengers.
Lighter cars tend to be more fuel efficient than heavier cars. Cargo weight can also affect overall fuel economy. Adding 100 pounds of cargo to your car can reduce its fuel economy by 1%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.[9]
The weight of your SUV will depend on the make and model you choose. Certain subcompact SUVs, like Honda HR-Vs, may weigh around 3,250 pounds, while a larger SUV, like a Chevy Suburban, could weigh as much as 5,700 pounds or more.
Two-seater cars are usually sports cars, and they can vary in weight considerably. The Mazda Miata, for instance, has a curb weight of 2,341 pounds, while the Audi R8 weighs 3,571 pounds.
By contrast, the average weight of a subcompact car is around 2,600 pounds, though overall weight will vary by vehicle make and model. For example, the Nissan Versa and Kia Rio are both considered subcompact cars, but the Kia Rio weighs slightly more than the base model Versa.
The ideal weight for a car is subjective and will depend on your personal preferences for your vehicle. For instance, some people may prefer a lighter car with higher fuel economy for a long daily commute.
Others may appreciate the generous cargo space and passenger seating of a larger vehicle. Average vehicle weight is around 4,329 pounds, based on a recent EPA report, but the ideal weight depends on your individual needs.[1]
