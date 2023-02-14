Unleaded Gas 101: Understanding the Basics of Unleaded Fuel
The health and environmental risks of lead exposure are so well known today, it may be difficult to imagine it was ever a key ingredient in gasoline. But for about 70 years, refineries added tetraethyl lead to gasoline to improve engine performance.
In 1973, the EPA issued its first limitations on lead in gasoline, and auto manufacturers began to build cars that would run on unleaded gas. By the mid 1980s, unleaded gasoline was the standard fuel for passenger cars, and in 1996 the Clean Air Act finally banned the sale of all leaded gas in the U.S.[1]
Today, you’ll find only diesel and unleaded gasoline – available in three different octane ratings – for sale at American gas stations. Here’s what you need to know about unleaded gasoline.
Unleaded gas refers to gasoline processed without the inclusion of tetraethyl lead. Most vehicles that use gasoline employ a spark-ignited combustion engine.[2] Fuel enters the combustion chamber, creates a fuel mixture with air, and is then ignited by the spark plug. The combustion gas expands to push the piston, rotate the crankshaft, and move the gears — which move the vehicle.[3]
As the vehicle moves, the exhaust expels the remaining combustion gas. Leaded gasoline burned through the engine can contaminate the environment and impact people with lead exposure.
Lead gasoline was created in 1921 and became the standard fuel for vehicles before decades of research established how lead gasoline could harm the environment and public. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that any gasoline burned, including unleaded, contributes to air pollution and produces carbon dioxide.
The current use of unleaded gas includes pros and cons that impact vehicle performance and the environment.
Does not compromise vehicle performance when used correctly.
Additives in unleaded gas like ethanol improve engine performance, without the harmful tetraethyl lead additive.[4]
Specifically designed for on-road vehicles.
Less-than-optimal engine performance and fuel economy for vehicle if gasoline with unsuitable octane level is used.
Premium unleaded gas with higher octane levels costs more than regular gas.
Any gasoline burned contributes to air pollution and produces carbon dioxide.[5]
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the U.S. for dollars per gallon was $3.42 on Jan. 23, 2023; $3.49 on Jan. 30; and $3.44 on Feb. 6, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.[6] This data displays an increase from the previous year and fluctuates from week to week. In most regions of the United States — with the exception of the West Coast — a similar pattern emerged week over week and year over year.
Here are the average costs of unleaded gasoline during the first week of February 2023 by region:
East Coast: $3.41
Midwest: $3.30
Gulf Coast: $3.09
Rocky Mountain: $3.69
West Coast: $4.12
A number of factors affect gasoline prices, including:[7]
Crude oil costs: Crude oil costs impact fuel prices the most. The factors that influence crude oil prices include the OPEC and non-OPEC supplies, the OECD and non-OECD demand, financial markets, spot prices, and the balance between supply and demand.
Refining costs and profits: These factors vary by season and by region, as different refineries use different types of crude oil and processing technology to produce gasoline that meets the reduced air pollution requirements in different areas of the country.
Distribution and marketing costs and profits: Local fuel stations may adjust prices based on their individual marketing strategies. Distribution to each retail outlet also affects prices, as some gas station businesses own refineries while others are independent businesses who need to purchase gasoline for resale.
Taxes: Various taxes also influence the price at the pump, including federal, excise, state, sales, and local taxes.
Who influences crude oil costs?
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is an intergovernmental alliance between 13 countries that produce around 40% of global crude oil and are responsible for about 60% of global petroleum trade through their exports. The group has expanded since its 1960 founding by Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. Non-OPEC supplies come from all countries not involved with the OPEC, including the U.S., China, and India.
Made up of various countries in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific, the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) discusses and collaborates on certain global issues. In 2010, these countries consumed 53% of the world’s crude oil — despite producing less than non-OECD countries.
Knowing which unleaded gasoline to use can help prevent engine damage, and using the wrong gasoline could increase the likelihood of long-term damage or decreased efficiency. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about unleaded gas.
Premium gasoline is a type of unleaded gasoline with a specific octane level labeled between 91 and 94. Vehicle manufacturers list the octane rating for each vehicle in the owner’s manual. While many gasoline-fueled vehicles are designed to run on “regular” gasoline with an octane level of 87, some vehicles require a higher-octane fuel like a premium gasoline.
While all gasoline for vehicles is unleaded, the different categories of unleaded gas are defined by their octane levels. Regular unleaded gasoline has an octane rating of 87, while midgrade and premium unleaded gasolines have higher octane ratings.
The main benefit of using the correct gasoline in your car is to achieve optimal engine performance. Each vehicle manufacturer designs an engine to run on a specific unleaded gasoline octane rating. Octane ratings refer to the ability to resist engine knocking. Using the correct gasoline can help prevent engine damage.
Using gasoline in your vehicle with too low of an octane rating can lead to engine and emissions control system damage. For example, a sports car manufacturer may require or recommend using premium gasoline in your vehicle. Using a midgrade or regular gasoline, which each have lower octane ratings than premium gasoline, can result in a higher likelihood of engine knock.
Frequent and long-term engine knock can lead to engine damages in older vehicles. Although newer vehicles have adjusted spark timings to reduce engine knock, the wrong gasoline can still negatively affect fuel economy and engine power.
