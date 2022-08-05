4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Courtney Roy
Insurance Writer
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Updated August 5, 2022

Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford: A Summary

Foremost and The Hartford are two leading midsize auto insurance providers. Foremost focuses on high-risk drivers and people with imperfect driving records. And The Hartford narrows the market by targeting solely drivers aged 50 and up. Both insurers have their relative strengths and weaknesses, so this article lays out all the data to help you pick.

Insurance CompanyAvg. Monthly Car Insurance QuoteInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Foremost$12882
The Hartford$9293

Foremost Signature

Foremost Signature Insurance Company started with just mobile home insurance. In 2000, it was acquired by Farmers Insurance Group so that the larger company could expand its product line. As a specialty insurance company, Foremost has mobile home, RV, and motorcycle insurance and unique offerings for high-risk drivers (through affiliate Bristol West).

Pros

  • Top ranking for hassle-free insurance claims

  • AARP-approved partner motorcycle and mobile home insurance company

Not the best option for

  • More expensive than The Hartford in every category

The Hartford

The Hartford Insurance Company was founded in 1810 in Connecticut. Since then, The Hartford has grown to serve all 50 American States and Washington, D.C. To qualify for an auto policy, you must be at least 50 and an AARP member. The insurer offers policyholders perks like a mobile app, accident forgiveness, and disappearing deductibles.

Good for

  • Cheaper rates across all data-analyzed categories

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims process and customer satisfaction rating

Not the best option for

  • Only available for AARP members aged 50 and older

Rating FactorForemostThe Hartford
FitchN/AN/A
A.M. BestAA+
Moody’sN/AA1
S&PN/AA+
J.D. Power868868

Foremost took the number six spot on the list of best American insurance companies for its hassle-free claims process. Although The Hartford isn’t on the list, it’s still a leader in robust protection for the senior market, just like Progressive. In addition, both companies let you tailor your coverage and limits so that you get the exact policy you need.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

Across all data categories, The Hartford is the more cost-effective option for consumers. In particular, The Hartford’s average monthly auto insurance premium is $92, whereas Foremost’s monthly price is $128, $36 higher. However, because rates can vary based on several criteria, Foremost could be the cheapest insurer for you, so consider receiving quotes from both companies.

Foremost and The Hartford do not make the list of 10 cheapest national insurance companies. But they still offer competitive rates to specific segments of the market. For example, Foremost seeks to help high-risk drivers and folks with imperfect driving histories. On the other hand, The Hartford places a strong emphasis on meeting the needs of senior drivers.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Why is age considered in car insurance quotes? An underwriter would say it’s significant for several reasons. Among those reasons is that older drivers are more experienced, have better credit, and may also be homeowners. All three factors result in discounts, so it’s no surprise that those under 25 pay more for liability only than older drivers pay for full coverage.

Teenagers with Foremost insurance pay the steepest prices. However, prices drop dramatically with a few years of experience. Then, prices head downward until retirement, when age becomes an issue with driving ability. Since The Hartford only sells to those 50 or older, its prices don’t show that initial downward trend.

Age GroupForemostThe Hartford
Teen$345N/A
20s$127N/A
30s$116N/A
40s$122N/A
50s$109$52
60s$124$64
70s$143$93
80s$156$122
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender influences the cost of your car insurance. The price difference between genders usually is negligible, although it can be significant with some insurers. Because young men are statistically more dangerous on the road than young women, insurance companies charge them higher rates to compensate for the added risk.

Women who choose Foremost pay $2 less per month than men, representing a two percent price break. In contrast, The Hartford has an 11 percent variation, with men paying $10 more. The national average represents only a one percent difference, which translates to men paying $1 more. Furthermore, both companies exceed the national average for both genders.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men may want to head over to The Hartford. The Hartford’s $97 price tag is $32 per month cheaper than Foremost, representing a yearly savings of $384. But some men may reconsider when they realize that The Hartford is still more than the national average. Perhaps, getting quotes from multiple companies is the best strategy.

GenderForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Men$129$97$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford offers women the most budget-friendly alternative. At $87 per month, women save $40 per month, or $480 yearly, when choosing The Hartford over Foremost. However, some women can do better when compared to the $78 per month national average. Therefore, it’s probably wise to check out more than these two companies before selecting.

GenderForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Women$127$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Typically, your auto insurance rates will climb with the number of annual miles you drive. This is due primarily to insurance agents and companies recognizing that more time behind the wheel increases the chance of an accident. Furthermore, the pricing difference between different mileages is significant at some auto insurance companies but not as big at others.

The cost difference between drivers with the most and least miles at Foremost is only $2 per month. The Hartford’s cost is the same regardless of distance. So, despite what prospective policyholders believe they will drive, these insurers may have a forecasted mileage estimate. Furthermore, at all levels, both companies surpass the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If your idea of fun is an empty road or if your job involves a long daily drive, you might want to head to The Hartford. The Hartford could save you $40 per month, or $480 per year, with its $87 monthly premium. Even though both businesses outpace the national average, The Hartford provides the more affordable rate by a wide margin.

Annual MileageForemostThe HartfordNational Average
15,000-20,000$127$87$78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Pricing for occasional drivers and telecommuters is comparable to pricing for high-mileage drivers. For people who drive 5,000 miles per year or less, Foremost drops by $2 per month, but its pricing for both levels remains significantly more than The Hartford. The Hartford’s $87 per month rate delivers a yearly savings of at least $456 versus Foremost.

Annual MileageForemostThe HartfordNational Average
5,000$125$87$78
10,000$127$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

Because insurance providers have shown a link between superb credit and safe driving, consumers with excellent credit are eligible for some of the cheapest premiums. Even if your credit is less than perfect, you can still get a decent bargain. Simply use Insurify to find rates that fit almost any budget.

The overall pattern is the same for Foremost, The Hartford, and the national average. Pricing rises as you go down the credit tiers. In particular, the national average for those with poor credit is $50 more than for those with excellent credit. At Foremost, drivers with poor credit pay $59 more, and at The Hartford, they pay $71 more.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Those with stellar credit snag the best savings from The Hartford. For individuals with excellent credit, The Hartford is $32 per month less expensive than Foremost. And it’s $41 cheaper for drivers with good credit. Because both businesses cost more than the national average, people should consider receiving rates from both insurers and some of their competitors.

Credit TierForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Excellent$103$71$60
Good$121$80$71
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

On-time payment, credit card debt reduction, and decreased credit utilization are methods to improve credit. As a result, if you’re still improving your score, The Hartford is a better choice than Foremost. Pick The Hartford with average credit, and you save $38 per month, or $456 annually, versus Foremost. And you hold onto $20 monthly, or $240 a year, with poor credit.

Credit TierForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Average$125$87$78
Poor$162$142$120
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers evaluate your risk depending on your driving history over the previous three or five years. So, perhaps the most straightforward approach to securing a bargain is to keep a clean driving record. However, if your driving record contains some mishaps, you may lose savings that could considerably affect your final premium.

Drivers with a speeding ticket, at-fault collision, or DUI in their recent past must pay significantly more than those with a clean driving record. In particular, speeding citations cost policyholders an average of $264 per year, at-fault accidents an extra $384, and DUIs a pricey $552. Those numbers should be all the incentive most people need to drive safely.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

The Hartford is a good option for good drivers. Customers who pay $87 per month with the insurer save $38 monthly, or $456 annually, compared to Foremost’s $125 price tag. Nonetheless, both companies soar far above the national average, so collecting quotes from these two providers alongside several competitors may be beneficial.

Driver TypeForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Clean Record$125$87$78
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

With speed traps, the occasional late morning, and the frantic pace of American modern life, it’s no surprise that some people end up with a citation. So if you have a ticket on your record, you should race over to The Hartford. The insurer’s rate is $38 per month cheaper than Foremost’s $157 cost, but The Hartford is still $15 per month costlier than the national average.

Driver TypeForemostThe HartfordNational Average
Speeding Ticket$157$119$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

When accidents happen, you rarely realize the damage to your car insurance rate until it’s time for renewal. That’s why companies that offer accident forgiveness like The Hartford are so helpful. Additionally, The Hartford accident premium of $145 per month slides below Foremost by $85, sending $1,020 back into policyholders’ pockets.

Driver TypeForemostThe HartfordNational Average
At-Fault Accident$230$145$113
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

DUI auto insurance prices can be so high that some people prefer to use Uber and Lyft. But instead of ridesharing, you could simply pick the cheaper insurance company. And, once again, The Hartford beats Foremost, but only by $8. Fortunately, both companies are cheaper than the $155 per month national average.

Driver TypeForemostThe HartfordNational Average
DUI$143$135$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Foremost Signature vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?

Foremost Discounts

  • Electronic payment

  • Go paperless

  • Homeowner

  • Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, flood insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)

  • Multi-vehicle

  • Pay in full

  • Preferred driver

  • Safe driver

The Hartford Discounts

  • AARP member

  • Airbag

  • Antilock brakes

  • Defensive driver course

  • Driver training

  • Hybrid/electric car

  • Multi-policy

  • Online

  • Paid in full

  • TrueLane program

DiscountForemostThe Hartford
AARP Members
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Defensive driver
Driver training
Electronic payment
Go paperless
Homeowner
Hybrid/electric car
Multi-policy
Multi-vehicle
Online quote
Pay in full
Preferred driver
Safe driver
TrueLane program

Our Methodology and How We Compared Foremost and The Hartford

The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.

Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Following a thorough insurance evaluation, The Hartford offers the best value overall. The Hartford’s average monthly premium is $92, whereas Foremost’s is $128. However, those rates are averages, and your price will vary depending on your age, driving profile, and location. For instance, drivers in rural Florida pay less than those in New York City.

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors financial strength, BBB reviews, and customer experience, The Hartford is the better company. However, The Hartford only sells policies to AARP members aged 50 and older. On the other hand, Foremost sells to the general public. So if you have the chance, perhaps get quotes from both.

  • The quickest way to find the right coverage options is to try a quote-comparison tool like Insurify. In minutes, you can compare car insurance quotes from leading insurers like these two and others such as Allstate, American Family Insurance, GEICO, State Farm, USAA, and more.

