Compare National General vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare National General vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

National General is about $5 cheaper than The Hartford on average, but The Hartford includes more coverage options. The Hartford is also cheaper on average for drivers in their 50s and 60s, although those with bad credit will find that National General has better average rates.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

National General is one of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, and The Hartford doesn’t fall too far behind. Both companies beat the industry average for certain types of drivers, but cheaper average rates are available from companies like USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Erie.

Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

The younger you are, the less driving experience you have. Car insurance companies charge the highest rates to teen drivers because they are more likely to crash than any other age group. Rates are cheapest for drivers in their 50s and 60s, and there’s a slight uptick in price for older drivers.

Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders in different age groups. Keep in mind that the AARP auto insurance from The Hartford is only available to drivers 50 and older.

Age National General The Hartford Teen $227 N/A 20s $86 N/A 30s $91 N/A 40s $72 N/A 50s $68 $52 60s $70 $64 70s $76 $93 80+ $86 $122

The Hartford is cheaper than National General for drivers in their 50s and 60s. For example, drivers in their 50s pay $16 less on average at The Hartford. However, The Hartford hikes up rates for drivers in their 70s and 80s. National General is $36 cheaper than The Hartford for drivers in their 80s.

Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Women tend to pay less than men for car insurance. That’s especially true at younger ages, when studies show that fatalities are much more common for male drivers. Car insurance companies charge slightly higher rates to male drivers to account for the difference in risk. Here’s what you can expect from National General and The Hartford based on your gender.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women National General $88 $86 The Hartford $97 $87

Which is cheapest for men?

While both companies charge more than the industry average for men, National General offers cheaper insurance rates on average than The Hartford. Male policyholders pay about $9 less per month at National General.

Gender National General The Hartford Industry Average Men $88 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

National General charges women about $8 more per month than the industry average but is cheaper than The Hartford by $1. Prices are close enough that you’ll want to check your individual rate with both companies.

Gender National General The Hartford Industry Average Women $86 $87 $78

Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

When you apply for an insurance policy, you’ll provide your estimated annual mileage. Car insurance providers sometimes offer cheaper rates to low-mileage drivers, but there’s typically a minimal difference. You can usually save more by enrolling in a telematics program that tracks your actual mileage.

That said, here are the average rates National General and The Hartford are charging people with different annual mileages.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

National General is just $1 cheaper than The Hartford on average for high-mileage drivers. Neither company beats the monthly industry average, though.

Annual Mileage National General The Hartford Industry Average 20,000 $86 $87 $78 15,000 $86 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

National General is cheaper than The Hartford by just $1 on average. Low-mileage drivers should check their individual rates with other companies as well since neither National General nor The Hartford beats the industry average rate.

Annual Mileage National General The Hartford Industry Average 5,000 $86 $87 $78 10,000 $86 $87 $78

Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

Car insurance companies in most states consider your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information like your payment history and debt utilization, when determining your auto insurance rates. Some states, like California, prohibit this practice. But in most cases, you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have bad credit.

That’s due to a researched link between poor credit and more claims. Every insurer assesses your credit information differently, however. That’s why it’s so important to compare rates across companies. Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders based on their credit scores.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

National General and The Hartford offer the same monthly premiums for excellent credit drivers and are very close in price for good credit drivers as well. However, neither company beats the industry average rate.

Credit Tier National General The Hartford Industry Average Excellent $71 $71 $60 Good $81 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Since The Hartford hikes up rates for drivers with bad credit, National General is the cheaper option for drivers with poor or average credit. For example, National General charges poor credit drivers $21 less per month than the industry average and $43 less than The Hartford.

Credit Tier National General The Hartford Industry Average Poor $99 $142 $120 Average $85 $87 $78

Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Auto insurers assess your driving history as a way to predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim in the future. If you have incurred violations such as a DUI or a speeding ticket, it’s going to appear that you don’t take enough precautions when you’re driving. The more infractions you have on your record, the higher your car insurance rates will be.

Sometimes, a driver training or defensive driving course discount can offset the price hike, as can usage-based programs. But in general, safe drivers will pay the least for car insurance coverage. Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders with different violations.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Prices for good drivers at National General and The Hartford are just $1 apart on average, with National General taking the lead. However, National General is still $8 more expensive per month than the industry average.

Violation National General The Hartford Industry Average Clean Record $86 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

National General beats the industry average and is significantly cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with speeding tickets. Motorists who have been caught speeding can save $27 per month at National General compared to The Hartford’s average rates.

Violation National General The Hartford Industry Average Speeding Ticket $92 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

National General is about $17 cheaper on average than The Hartford for drivers who have caused car accidents. But both companies charge more than the industry average rate.

Violation National General The Hartford Industry Average At-Fault Accident $128 $145 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

National General offers very generous rates for DUI drivers, considering the seriousness of the offense. Premiums at National General are $41 cheaper per month than at The Hartford and $61 cheaper than the industry average. Still, some other companies offer even more affordable rates to DUI drivers, including State Farm and Erie.

Violation National General The Hartford Industry Average DUI $94 $135 $155

