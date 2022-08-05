Compare National General vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
National General vs. The Hartford: A Summary
If you’re a senior looking to compare car insurance companies, National General and The Hartford are two reputable auto insurance companies you may consider purchasing from. Keep in mind that The Hartford only offers car insurance to drivers aged 50 and older. Here’s how these companies compare in terms of average cost and Insurify Composite Score.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|National General
|$87
|58
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
National General
Founded in 1920, National General Insurance offers a few different insurance products nationwide. You can get car insurance, home insurance, and RV insurance from the company, and bundling discounts are available. In addition to the company’s standard coverage options, you can also get roadside assistance, classic car insurance, and Mexico car insurance.
National General offers several discounts you can use to save on your policy, including the DynamicDrive usage-based program. Premiums often beat the industry average, but other companies offer cheaper coverage on average. One drawback is that National General does not have a mobile app you can use to manage your policy.
While National General received high marks for financial strength from A.M. Best, the company’s customer satisfaction ratings are a little concerning. National General was the bottom-ranked midsize insurer in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. The insurer also received more complaints with the NAIC than expected in 2021, given its market share.
Pros
Superior financial strength ratings
DynamicDrive telematics savings program
Bundling discounts available
Not the best option for
Below-average customer satisfaction ratings
No mobile app
More complaints with the NAIC than expected in 2021
The Hartford
The Hartford is a financial services company that has been around since 1810. The insurer offers homeowners insurance and business insurance in addition to auto insurance. Since 1984, the company has offered car insurance exclusively to AARP members. The company offers a wide range of coverage options in addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.
You can get RecoverCare, which helps pay for household services if you’re injured in an accident, with your policy at The Hartford Insurance. You’ll also get roadside assistance, new car replacement coverage, and no-deductible windshield repair service. You can even add accident forgiveness or disappearing collision deductible to your policy.
The Hartford is ranked above average in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and is also the top-ranked insurer for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power. Furthermore, the company has superior financial strength ratings. And the NAIC received zero complaints about the company’s auto insurance in 2021, which bodes well for customer satisfaction.
Good for
Superior financial strength ratings
Top-ranked for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
Several additional coverages included
Not the best option for
Only available to AARP members aged 50 and older
|Rating Factor
|National General
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|NR
|NR
|A.M. Best
|A+
|A+
|Moody’s
|NR
|A1
|S&P
|NR
|A+
|J.D. Power
|812
|868
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
The Hartford is one of the best insurance companies we reviewed. With superior financial strength ratings, top customer satisfaction rankings, and a variety of coverage options, the company is a great choice for seniors who need car insurance. While National General falls behind in terms of customer satisfaction, the company is still a reputable choice.
Compare National General vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?
National General is about $5 cheaper than The Hartford on average, but The Hartford includes more coverage options. The Hartford is also cheaper on average for drivers in their 50s and 60s, although those with bad credit will find that National General has better average rates.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
National General is one of the cheapest insurance companies we reviewed, and The Hartford doesn’t fall too far behind. Both companies beat the industry average for certain types of drivers, but cheaper average rates are available from companies like USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Erie.
Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
The younger you are, the less driving experience you have. Car insurance companies charge the highest rates to teen drivers because they are more likely to crash than any other age group. Rates are cheapest for drivers in their 50s and 60s, and there’s a slight uptick in price for older drivers.
Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders in different age groups. Keep in mind that the AARP auto insurance from The Hartford is only available to drivers 50 and older.
|Age
|National General
|The Hartford
|Teen
|$227
|N/A
|20s
|$86
|N/A
|30s
|$91
|N/A
|40s
|$72
|N/A
|50s
|$68
|$52
|60s
|$70
|$64
|70s
|$76
|$93
|80+
|$86
|$122
The Hartford is cheaper than National General for drivers in their 50s and 60s. For example, drivers in their 50s pay $16 less on average at The Hartford. However, The Hartford hikes up rates for drivers in their 70s and 80s. National General is $36 cheaper than The Hartford for drivers in their 80s.
Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Women tend to pay less than men for car insurance. That’s especially true at younger ages, when studies show that fatalities are much more common for male drivers. Car insurance companies charge slightly higher rates to male drivers to account for the difference in risk. Here’s what you can expect from National General and The Hartford based on your gender.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women
|National General
|$88
|$86
|The Hartford
|$97
|$87
Which is cheapest for men?
While both companies charge more than the industry average for men, National General offers cheaper insurance rates on average than The Hartford. Male policyholders pay about $9 less per month at National General.
|Gender
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Men
|$88
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
National General charges women about $8 more per month than the industry average but is cheaper than The Hartford by $1. Prices are close enough that you’ll want to check your individual rate with both companies.
|Gender
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Women
|$86
|$87
|$78
Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
When you apply for an insurance policy, you’ll provide your estimated annual mileage. Car insurance providers sometimes offer cheaper rates to low-mileage drivers, but there’s typically a minimal difference. You can usually save more by enrolling in a telematics program that tracks your actual mileage.
That said, here are the average rates National General and The Hartford are charging people with different annual mileages.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
National General is just $1 cheaper than The Hartford on average for high-mileage drivers. Neither company beats the monthly industry average, though.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|20,000
|$86
|$87
|$78
|15,000
|$86
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
National General is cheaper than The Hartford by just $1 on average. Low-mileage drivers should check their individual rates with other companies as well since neither National General nor The Hartford beats the industry average rate.
|Annual Mileage
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|5,000
|$86
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$86
|$87
|$78
Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
Car insurance companies in most states consider your credit-based insurance score, which is based on information like your payment history and debt utilization, when determining your auto insurance rates. Some states, like California, prohibit this practice. But in most cases, you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have bad credit.
That’s due to a researched link between poor credit and more claims. Every insurer assesses your credit information differently, however. That’s why it’s so important to compare rates across companies. Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders based on their credit scores.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
National General and The Hartford offer the same monthly premiums for excellent credit drivers and are very close in price for good credit drivers as well. However, neither company beats the industry average rate.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Excellent
|$71
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$81
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Since The Hartford hikes up rates for drivers with bad credit, National General is the cheaper option for drivers with poor or average credit. For example, National General charges poor credit drivers $21 less per month than the industry average and $43 less than The Hartford.
|Credit Tier
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Poor
|$99
|$142
|$120
|Average
|$85
|$87
|$78
Compare National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
Auto insurers assess your driving history as a way to predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim in the future. If you have incurred violations such as a DUI or a speeding ticket, it’s going to appear that you don’t take enough precautions when you’re driving. The more infractions you have on your record, the higher your car insurance rates will be.
Sometimes, a driver training or defensive driving course discount can offset the price hike, as can usage-based programs. But in general, safe drivers will pay the least for car insurance coverage. Here’s what National General and The Hartford are charging policyholders with different violations.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Prices for good drivers at National General and The Hartford are just $1 apart on average, with National General taking the lead. However, National General is still $8 more expensive per month than the industry average.
|Violation
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Clean Record
|$86
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
National General beats the industry average and is significantly cheaper than The Hartford for drivers with speeding tickets. Motorists who have been caught speeding can save $27 per month at National General compared to The Hartford’s average rates.
|Violation
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$92
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
National General is about $17 cheaper on average than The Hartford for drivers who have caused car accidents. But both companies charge more than the industry average rate.
|Violation
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$128
|$145
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
National General offers very generous rates for DUI drivers, considering the seriousness of the offense. Premiums at National General are $41 cheaper per month than at The Hartford and $61 cheaper than the industry average. Still, some other companies offer even more affordable rates to DUI drivers, including State Farm and Erie.
|Violation
|National General
|The Hartford
|Industry Average
|DUI
|$94
|$135
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
National General vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
National General Discounts
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Telematics
Anti-theft device
Affinity
Full pay
Paperless
Autopay
Defensive driving course
More discounts may be available depending on where you live. Ask an Insurify insurance agent for more details.
The Hartford Discounts
Multi-policy
Full pay
Online quote
Telematics
Safety features
Vehicle fuel type
Safe driver training
Defensive driving course
|Discount
|National General
|The Hartford
|Multi-policy
|Multi-car
|Full pay
|Autopay
|Paperless
|Online quote
|Telematics
|Anti-theft
|Safety features
|Vehicle fuel type
|Safe driver training
|Defensive driving course
|Affinity
Our Methodology and How We Compared National General and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
National General’s average premiums are about $5 cheaper than The Hartford’s. However, The Hartford is cheaper for certain types of drivers, such as those in their 50s and 60s.
The Hartford is better than National General, according to our analysis of a variety of data, including indicators of financial strength and customer satisfaction. The Hartford also has more coverage options than National General.
This insurance review covers many of the similarities and differences between these two companies, including cost differences, but keep in mind that your individual rate will vary. To compare car insurance coverage at National General, The Hartford, and a handful of other reputable providers, get a customized quote from Insurify.