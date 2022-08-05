Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford: A Summary
Liberty Mutual and The Hartford are two leading auto insurance providers. Liberty Mutual ranks in the top 10 companies in the nation by market share, while The Hartford is a midsize insurer targeting those ages 50 and up. Both insurers have advantages and limitations, so it’s important to compare car insurance rates from each before making a decision.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|82
|The Hartford
|$92
|93
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is one of the most well-known insurance companies in the nation. The company offers numerous perks, including rental reimbursement, new car replacement coverage, and roadside assistance with towing. Also, you can save when you bundle your car and home insurance policies.
Pros
Top-notch accident forgiveness
Above-average J.D. Power overall customer and claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Pricier auto insurance policies across all measured categories
The Hartford
The Hartford Fire Insurance Company was established in 1810 in the capital of Connecticut. Since then, The Hartford has expanded to service all 50 states. You must be 50 or older and an AARP member to sign up for car insurance coverage. Its add-ons include a mobile app, disappearing deductibles, and its TrueLane telematics program.
Pros
Lower prices
Hybrid/electric car discount
Cons
Only available to AARP members ages 50 and older
|Rating Factor
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|Fitch
|A-
|N/A
|A.M. Best
|A
|A+
|Moody’s
|A2
|A1
|S&P
|A
|A+
|J.D. Power
|872
|868
The Hartford and Liberty Mutual fail to rank among the top 10 cheapest national insurance providers. However, both provide competitive pricing to some portions of the wider market. For example, Liberty Mutual grants its best rates to drivers with excellent credit and those in their 60s. And The Hartford focuses on fulfilling the pricing expectations of senior drivers.
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age
Why does age play a role in car insurance quotes? Underwriters would say there are multiple reasons. Older drivers are more experienced, have superior credit, and are more likely to be homeowners. Because these three variables lead to discounts, it’s common for experienced drivers to pay less for full coverage than those under 25 spend on liability only.
Teenagers pay the highest premiums at Liberty Mutual. But with only a few years of know-how, costs decrease appreciably. Then, costs progress downward until around retirement, when loss of fine motor skills starts to affect driving ability. Because The Hartford exclusively sells to those over 50, its prices rise as people become older.
|Age Group
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|Teens
|$503
|N/A
|20s
|$261
|N/A
|30s
|$208
|N/A
|40s
|$204
|N/A
|50s
|$182
|$52
|60s
|$163
|$64
|70s
|$173
|$93
|80s
|$177
|$122
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender affects the price of your auto insurance. Although the cost difference between men and women usually is insignificant, it might be sizable with certain insurers. In addition, insurers charge higher premiums to young males because they are statistically riskier on the road than anyone else. And men, in general, tend to drive more aggressively than women.
Women spend $17 less monthly for Liberty Mutual’s coverage than men, a 7 percent discount. On the other hand, The Hartford has an 11 percent difference, with men owing $10 more.
Which is cheapest for men?
The Hartford should be on men’s radar. The Hartford’s $97 monthly fee is $159 less than Liberty Mutual’s, resulting in a $1,908 yearly discount. However, some men may reconsider after learning that The Hartford costs $16 more per month than the national average. So collecting quotes from several companies may be the most effective strategy.
|Gender
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Men
|$256
|$97
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
The Hartford is the low-cost pick for women. When women choose The Hartford instead of Liberty Mutual, they save $152 a month, or $1,824 yearly. That said, when they see the national average of $78 per month, some women may want to investigate the rest of the market. As a result, it’s wise to look into more than these two insurers before deciding.
|Gender
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Women
|$239
|$87
|$78
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage
Insurance agents and providers have learned that more time on the road equals a greater accident risk. Even so, each insurer has a unique formula for determining how much mileage will change your monthly rate, so you should always compare rates from multiple insurance companies before selecting a policy.
At Liberty Mutual, the rating team puts its magnifying glass on how many miles you drive per year when pricing a quote. Consequently, the rate difference between those who travel the least and the most is $39 per month, translating to a 17 percent hike. By contrast, The Hartford assigns all customers the same $87 rate.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
If an open road and your favorite playlist are your signature ingredients to a day well spent, or if you simply work far from home, The Hartford could be a good fit. With its $87 monthly charge, the Hartford keeps $185 per month, or $2,220 annually, in your bank account versus Liberty Mutual. Even so, The Hartford is $9 more expensive per month than the national average.
|Annual Mileage
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$272
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Do you take public transit more than you drive, or are you a remote worker? Those who tally up relatively few miles should check out The Hartford. At $87 per month, the company helps you preserve $146 per month at the 5,000-mile level compared to Liberty Mutual, adding up to $1,752 each year. At the 10,000-mile mark, it’s $1,860 per year.
|Annual Mileage
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|5,000
|$233
|$87
|$78
|10,000
|$242
|$87
|$78
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score
Your state allows car insurance providers to use your credit score when setting rates unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts. Insurers use it because insurance research has shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving habits. However, it’s still possible to find a decent rate even with imperfect credit.
Liberty Mutual’s and The Hartford’s pricing follows a similar trajectory. The same is true for the national average. As you move down the credit tiers, the prices increase. The national average costs drivers with poor credit $60 more than those with excellent credit. Folks with poor credit hand over $110 more at Liberty Mutual and $71 more at The Hartford.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
The Hartford offers the best premiums to those with outstanding credit. The insurer is $130 less than Liberty Mutual monthly for drivers with excellent credit and $134 less for those with good credit. You may want to gather quotes from both companies along with several competitors because both insurance providers charge more on average than the national average.
|Credit Tier
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Excellent
|$201
|$71
|$60
|Good
|$214
|$80
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
On-time payments, debt reduction on credit cards, and lower credit utilization are all ways to boost your score. If you’re still building your credit, The Hartford is the solid choice. With average credit, The Hartford saves you $172 a month, or $2,064 yearly, compared to Liberty Mutual, and with poor credit, you can keep hold of $169 per month, or $2,028 a year.
|Credit Tier
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Average
|$259
|$87
|$78
|Poor
|$311
|$142
|$120
Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record
Insurers calculate your risk after examining your driving history over the previous three or five years. Maintain a clean driving record, and you’ve figured out the simplest method of grabbing a bargain. But what if your driving history has some blemishes? Then you’ll want to see several quotes before pulling the trigger.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
If you have a clean driving record with no tickets, maybe you should head toward The Hartford. Its $87 per month bill represents a $153 price break versus Liberty Mutual. So at the end of a year, you’re looking at $1,836 in savings. That said, The Hartford jumps past the national average by $9 per month.
|Driver Type
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$240
|$87
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
It’s pretty unsurprising that drivers end up with citations when you factor in photo radar enforcement, the occasional late morning, and the fast pace of modern American life. So, if you have a speeding ticket on your record, The Hartford is a plausible option. In addition, the insurer’s monthly fee is $119, making it $160 more affordable than Liberty Mutual.
|Driver Type
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$279
|$119
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Anytime an insurance company has to pay for someone’s property damage or hospital bills on your behalf, you can expect your rate to go up unless you have accident forgiveness. But even with industry-leading accident forgiveness, Liberty Mutual is $144 more costly per month than The Hartford. So put The Hartford on your list after an accident.
|Driver Type
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$289
|$145
|$113
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
Could DUI auto insurance rates be so steep that people stop driving altogether? Unfortunately, some people do exactly that, opting for Uber or Lyft instead of the hefty insurance bill. But before you start ridesharing, Hartford’s $135 monthly bill beats Liberty Mutual by $335.
|Driver Type
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|National Average
|DUI
|$470
|$135
|$155
Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Liberty Mutual Discounts
Claims-free
Early shopper
Good student
Homeowner
Military
Multi-car
Multi-policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products like homeowners insurance, flood insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance)
Online purchase
Preferred payment
Paperless policy
RightTrack
Student away at school
Violation-free
The Hartford Discounts
AARP member
Safety features (airbag and antilock brakes)
Defensive driver course
Driver training
Hybrid/electric car
Multi-policy
Online
Paid in full
TrueLane program
|Discount
|Liberty Mutual
|The Hartford
|AARP member
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Claims-free
|Defensive driving
|Driver training
|Early shopper
|Good student
|Homeowner
|Hybrid/Electric car
|Military
|Multi-car/Multiple auto
|Multi-policy/Multi-line
|Online purchase
|Paid in full
|Paperless policy
|Preferred payment
|RightTrack
|Student away at school
|TrueLane program
|Violation-free
Our Methodology and How We Compared Liberty Mutual and The Hartford
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
Insurify found that The Hartford is the king of cost-effectiveness after a data-driven insurance review. The Hartford’s monthly car insurance rate is $92, and Liberty Mutual charges $247. But those prices are averages, and your rate may vary based on your age, driving history, and location. For instance, folks in rural Florida spend less than urbanites in New York City.
According to the Insurify Composite Score, our internal rating system that factors customer experience, NAIC reviews, and financial strength rankings, The Hartford is the superior insurance provider. However, The Hartford only serves AARP members 50 or older. In contrast, Liberty Mutual is open to everyone. So perhaps it’s wise to see what both offer.
The easiest way to discover the best car insurance coverage options is to compare car insurance quotes using a tool like Insurify. In just minutes, you can receive customized quotes from top-rated insurers like these two alongside others such as Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA.