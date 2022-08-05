Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford: Which Is Cheaper?

The Hartford steals the show with more budget-friendly rates across all categories. Specifically, The Hartford’s average monthly car insurance premium is $92, while Liberty Mutual’s is $247. However, since prices vary depending on many factors, Liberty Mutual might have lower rates in some cases. Your best bet is to always compare quotes from multiple insurers.

The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The Hartford and Liberty Mutual fail to rank among the top 10 cheapest national insurance providers. However, both provide competitive pricing to some portions of the wider market. For example, Liberty Mutual grants its best rates to drivers with excellent credit and those in their 60s. And The Hartford focuses on fulfilling the pricing expectations of senior drivers.

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Age

Why does age play a role in car insurance quotes? Underwriters would say there are multiple reasons. Older drivers are more experienced, have superior credit, and are more likely to be homeowners. Because these three variables lead to discounts, it’s common for experienced drivers to pay less for full coverage than those under 25 spend on liability only.

Teenagers pay the highest premiums at Liberty Mutual. But with only a few years of know-how, costs decrease appreciably. Then, costs progress downward until around retirement, when loss of fine motor skills starts to affect driving ability. Because The Hartford exclusively sells to those over 50, its prices rise as people become older.

Age Group Liberty Mutual The Hartford Teens $503 N/A 20s $261 N/A 30s $208 N/A 40s $204 N/A 50s $182 $52 60s $163 $64 70s $173 $93 80s $177 $122

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender affects the price of your auto insurance. Although the cost difference between men and women usually is insignificant, it might be sizable with certain insurers. In addition, insurers charge higher premiums to young males because they are statistically riskier on the road than anyone else. And men, in general, tend to drive more aggressively than women.

Women spend $17 less monthly for Liberty Mutual’s coverage than men, a 7 percent discount. On the other hand, The Hartford has an 11 percent difference, with men owing $10 more.

Which is cheapest for men?

The Hartford should be on men’s radar. The Hartford’s $97 monthly fee is $159 less than Liberty Mutual’s, resulting in a $1,908 yearly discount. However, some men may reconsider after learning that The Hartford costs $16 more per month than the national average. So collecting quotes from several companies may be the most effective strategy.

Gender Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Men $256 $97 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

The Hartford is the low-cost pick for women. When women choose The Hartford instead of Liberty Mutual, they save $152 a month, or $1,824 yearly. That said, when they see the national average of $78 per month, some women may want to investigate the rest of the market. As a result, it’s wise to look into more than these two insurers before deciding.

Gender Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Women $239 $87 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Mileage

Insurance agents and providers have learned that more time on the road equals a greater accident risk. Even so, each insurer has a unique formula for determining how much mileage will change your monthly rate, so you should always compare rates from multiple insurance companies before selecting a policy.

At Liberty Mutual, the rating team puts its magnifying glass on how many miles you drive per year when pricing a quote. Consequently, the rate difference between those who travel the least and the most is $39 per month, translating to a 17 percent hike. By contrast, The Hartford assigns all customers the same $87 rate.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

If an open road and your favorite playlist are your signature ingredients to a day well spent, or if you simply work far from home, The Hartford could be a good fit. With its $87 monthly charge, the Hartford keeps $185 per month, or $2,220 annually, in your bank account versus Liberty Mutual. Even so, The Hartford is $9 more expensive per month than the national average.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average 15,000-20,000 $272 $87 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Do you take public transit more than you drive, or are you a remote worker? Those who tally up relatively few miles should check out The Hartford. At $87 per month, the company helps you preserve $146 per month at the 5,000-mile level compared to Liberty Mutual, adding up to $1,752 each year. At the 10,000-mile mark, it’s $1,860 per year.

Annual Mileage Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average 5,000 $233 $87 $78 10,000 $242 $87 $78

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your state allows car insurance providers to use your credit score when setting rates unless you live in California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts. Insurers use it because insurance research has shown a link between creditworthiness and safe driving habits. However, it’s still possible to find a decent rate even with imperfect credit.

Liberty Mutual’s and The Hartford’s pricing follows a similar trajectory. The same is true for the national average. As you move down the credit tiers, the prices increase. The national average costs drivers with poor credit $60 more than those with excellent credit. Folks with poor credit hand over $110 more at Liberty Mutual and $71 more at The Hartford.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

The Hartford offers the best premiums to those with outstanding credit. The insurer is $130 less than Liberty Mutual monthly for drivers with excellent credit and $134 less for those with good credit. You may want to gather quotes from both companies along with several competitors because both insurance providers charge more on average than the national average.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Excellent $201 $71 $60 Good $214 $80 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

On-time payments, debt reduction on credit cards, and lower credit utilization are all ways to boost your score. If you’re still building your credit, The Hartford is the solid choice. With average credit, The Hartford saves you $172 a month, or $2,064 yearly, compared to Liberty Mutual, and with poor credit, you can keep hold of $169 per month, or $2,028 a year.

Credit Tier Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Average $259 $87 $78 Poor $311 $142 $120

Compare Liberty Mutual vs. The Hartford Car Insurance by Driving Record

Insurers calculate your risk after examining your driving history over the previous three or five years. Maintain a clean driving record, and you’ve figured out the simplest method of grabbing a bargain. But what if your driving history has some blemishes? Then you’ll want to see several quotes before pulling the trigger.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

If you have a clean driving record with no tickets, maybe you should head toward The Hartford. Its $87 per month bill represents a $153 price break versus Liberty Mutual. So at the end of a year, you’re looking at $1,836 in savings. That said, The Hartford jumps past the national average by $9 per month.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Clean Record $240 $87 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

It’s pretty unsurprising that drivers end up with citations when you factor in photo radar enforcement, the occasional late morning, and the fast pace of modern American life. So, if you have a speeding ticket on your record, The Hartford is a plausible option. In addition, the insurer’s monthly fee is $119, making it $160 more affordable than Liberty Mutual.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average Speeding Ticket $279 $119 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Anytime an insurance company has to pay for someone’s property damage or hospital bills on your behalf, you can expect your rate to go up unless you have accident forgiveness. But even with industry-leading accident forgiveness, Liberty Mutual is $144 more costly per month than The Hartford. So put The Hartford on your list after an accident.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average At-Fault Accident $289 $145 $113

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Could DUI auto insurance rates be so steep that people stop driving altogether? Unfortunately, some people do exactly that, opting for Uber or Lyft instead of the hefty insurance bill. But before you start ridesharing, Hartford’s $135 monthly bill beats Liberty Mutual by $335.

Driver Type Liberty Mutual The Hartford National Average DUI $470 $135 $155

