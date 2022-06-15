Latest Articles

Can You Pause a Car Insurance Policy? (2023)

Since insurance is required in most states, you can’t pause your whole policy, but some insurers may allow you to suspend your liability coverage temporarily.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Umbrella Insurance: How it Works (2023)

Umbrella insurance will provide policyholders with extra protection beyond existing limits of their policies.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
What Is Split-Limit Insurance? (2023)

Deciding between split limits or combined single limits? Here’s our guide to help you choose.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Parked Car Insurance: What You Should Know

What happens if your car is damaged while off the road? Comprehensive coverage can cover your car for environmental and vandalism damage while parked.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Gap Insurance for Used Cars (2023)

Buying gap insurance for a used car can be confusing (and a pain). Check out this comprehensive guide to gap insurance for used cars.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
High-Deductible Car Insurance (2023)

Choosing a high deductible car insurance policy to help save money on your cart insurance policy? Here are some tips on how to set your deductible and what to look out for.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Flood Damage Car Insurance Coverage (2023)

Flood damage should never be taken lightly. From the inside out, your car can show signs of water damage.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Auto Body Repair Costs & Car Insurance Coverage (2023)

You don’t have to be in a serious car accident to start worrying about the cost of car repairs. Here’s how to save and how insurance may be able to help.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Limited Tort or Full Tort Car Insurance: Which is best? (2023)

Full tort or limited tort coverage? Which is best for you? Let’s dive in.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How Car Swap Leases Work (2023)

Car swap leases or transfers allow you to transfer leases to a new driver before the lease is complete.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Avoid Paying Too Much for Collateral Protection Insurance (2023)

CPI insurance is meant to protect the interest of your lender. We show you how to avoid paying for this high-cost policy in this 4-minute article.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Collision Damage Waiver: What is it? (2023)

Rental car curious? Here’s what you need to know.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Are you overpaying for car insurance? Quotes, Discounts 2023

Auto insurance rates depend on many factors, so it can be hard to know if you’re overpaying. Make sure you’re not by comparing car insurance.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Should You Tip the Tow Truck Driver?

While it may not seem obvious, you should tip the tow truck driver, especially if they tow your vehicle in bad weather.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
9 Reasons to Shop for Car Insurance Every 6 Months

If you shop for car insurance every six months, there’s a good chance you’ll land lower rates, especially if your situation has changed in that time.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
