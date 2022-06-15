Since insurance is required in most states, you can’t pause your whole policy, but some insurers may allow you to suspend your liability coverage temporarily.
Umbrella insurance will provide policyholders with extra protection beyond existing limits of their policies.
Deciding between split limits or combined single limits? Here’s our guide to help you choose.
What happens if your car is damaged while off the road? Comprehensive coverage can cover your car for environmental and vandalism damage while parked.
Buying gap insurance for a used car can be confusing (and a pain). Check out this comprehensive guide to gap insurance for used cars.
Choosing a high deductible car insurance policy to help save money on your cart insurance policy? Here are some tips on how to set your deductible and what to look out for.
Flood damage should never be taken lightly. From the inside out, your car can show signs of water damage.
You don’t have to be in a serious car accident to start worrying about the cost of car repairs. Here’s how to save and how insurance may be able to help.
Full tort or limited tort coverage? Which is best for you? Let’s dive in.
Car swap leases or transfers allow you to transfer leases to a new driver before the lease is complete.
CPI insurance is meant to protect the interest of your lender. We show you how to avoid paying for this high-cost policy in this 4-minute article.
Rental car curious? Here’s what you need to know.
Auto insurance rates depend on many factors, so it can be hard to know if you’re overpaying. Make sure you’re not by comparing car insurance.
While it may not seem obvious, you should tip the tow truck driver, especially if they tow your vehicle in bad weather.
If you shop for car insurance every six months, there’s a good chance you’ll land lower rates, especially if your situation has changed in that time.