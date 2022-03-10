Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

LendingTree Reviews: Is LendingTree Legitimate?

LendingTree Reviews: Is LendingTree Legitimate?

LendingTree is a loan marketplace that connects customers with lenders. It has solid customer reviews, but only has a 1.4/5 rating on Better Business Bureau.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
States with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

States with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

Drivers in these 10 states rack up speeding tickets more often than motorists anywhere else in the U.S.

8 min. readApril 29, 2022
Crash Into Me: Car Models with the Most Accidents (2019)

Crash Into Me: Car Models with the Most Accidents (2019)

There are over 18,000 automobile accidents each day in the United States. Here are the car models that are most often involved.

6 min. readApril 12, 2022
Hit Me With Your Worst Shot: Car Models With the Most Hit and Runs

Hit Me With Your Worst Shot: Car Models With the Most Hit and Runs

Would you flee the scene?

7 min. readApril 12, 2022
UMBI: How to Protect Yourself (and Your Passengers) from Uninsured Drivers

UMBI: How to Protect Yourself (and Your Passengers) from Uninsured Drivers

Uninsured Motorist Bodily Injury (and whether or not you need it), explained.

6 min. readApril 1, 2022
Car Insurance Resources

Car Insurance Resources

Insurify’s definitive resource for all things car insurance. Click here to explore our vast database of articles tailored to your most pressing questions.

2 min. readApril 1, 2022
Insure.com Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Insure.com Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2023)

Insure.com promises to help users compare car insurance quotes. But is the site to be trusted?

4 min. readMarch 31, 2022
Drive for Greatness: States with the Best Drivers

Drive for Greatness: States with the Best Drivers

These 10 states have the best motorists in the United States!

8 min. readMarch 30, 2022
Electric Driving: States with the Most Hybrid or Electric Vehicles

Electric Driving: States with the Most Hybrid or Electric Vehicles

Electric and electric hybrid vehicles—and their environmentally friendly nature—are rapidly becoming more popular.

7 min. readMarch 30, 2022
Stop in the Name of the Law: States with the Most Failures to Stop (2019)

Stop in the Name of the Law: States with the Most Failures to Stop (2019)

You can run (a red light), but you can’t hide (from the law).

9 min. readMarch 24, 2022
Patriotic Purchases? States with the Most Domestic (and Foreign) Cars of 2019

Patriotic Purchases? States with the Most Domestic (and Foreign) Cars of 2019

Are the all-American sweethearts of car brands actually all American?

4 min. readMarch 24, 2022
Uninsured and High-Risk: States with the most Uninsured Motorists

Uninsured and High-Risk: States with the most Uninsured Motorists

Driving without insurance is illegal across the country, but many continue to do so despite the consequences.

8 min. readMarch 23, 2022
These are the States that Really Need Road Repairs (2019)

These are the States that Really Need Road Repairs (2019)

Poor road conditions are a problem across the United States. These are the states in most dire need of road repairs.

8 min. readMarch 21, 2022
Eyes on the Road! Car Models with the Most Reckless Driving (2019)

Eyes on the Road! Car Models with the Most Reckless Driving (2019)

Is your car on the list?

7 min. readMarch 19, 2022
Sick of Long Commutes? These Cities Have the Worst Traffic

Sick of Long Commutes? These Cities Have the Worst Traffic

No matter how you do it—by car, rail, or foot—commuting can be a hassle.

12 min. readMarch 10, 2022
Previous
137383940
Next