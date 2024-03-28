How to Get Car Insurance Without a Social Security Number

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.
Your Social Security number (SSN) is a sensitive piece of personal information.[1] As a growing number of companies experience data breaches and put consumers at risk of identity theft, you may want to avoid giving out your SSN when you can. You may not even have an SSN to provide.
The good news is, you don’t necessarily need your SSN to get car insurance. Some insurers require you to provide your SSN to get quotes or coverage, but many don’t.
Insurance companies may require your SSN to view your credit history.
When you compare insurance quotes online, most companies won’t ask for your SSN.
Undocumented immigrants in many states can obtain a driver’s license and purchase car insurance.
Where to get car insurance without a Social Security number
Many insurance companies don’t require you to provide your SSN. Comparison websites like Insurify won’t require one either. These comparison websites typically require personal information like your name, address, and date of birth. As long as insurers can obtain your credit-based insurance score without your SSN, they won’t require you to provide it.
Insurance companies consider your credit-based insurance score when providing auto insurance quotes and setting premiums. Insurers use this score to predict the likelihood you’ll file an auto insurance claim.
Some states don’t allow insurance companies to consider your credit score, so companies there shouldn’t need your SSN at all.
Why insurers might ask for your Social Security number
Although many insurance companies don’t require an SSN, some insurers do ask for it as part of the list of questions you’ll need to answer.
Insurers may ask for your SSN to help verify your identity. This is why insurers also ask for your driver’s license number. These documents help them learn information about you. An SSN is a unique identifying number that insurers can gather information from.
How to get car insurance quotes without giving personal information
Insurers and insurance comparison sites do need to ask you for some information to provide the most accurate quotes. That’s because insurers price policies based on factors like where you live, your driving history, and who else will use your vehicle. These factors affect the risk you pose of filing a claim, so insurers must account for them when setting auto insurance rates.[2]
When you get insurance quotes through Insurify, here’s what you can expect the process to look like and what personal information you’ll have to provide:
Enter your ZIP code. Your location affects what companies offer insurance and at what price, so you need to enter this first.
Provide a description of your vehicle. Next, you’ll need to provide your vehicle’s year, manufacturer, model, and trim. You’ll also have to specify how long you’ve owned the vehicle, what you use it for, the vehicle’s annual mileage, and whether you own, finance, or lease the vehicle. These factors provide insight into the vehicle’s safety features, the likelihood of a car accident, and your potential losses or property damage in case of a crash.
Submit driver information. You’ll need to provide your first and last name, date of birth, gender, driver’s license status, when you first received a license, an estimation of your credit score, your level of education, and military history information if applicable. You also need to answer questions about your current insurance and your history of accidents.
Why it’s important to compare car insurance quotes
Auto insurance prices vary by company and driver profile, so it’s important to compare rates to make sure you’re paying a fair price. You should be cautious about what comparison sites you provide personal information to because some sites sell your data. This can result in many spam phone calls and emails, so check the site’s privacy policy before providing your private information.[3]
The table below shows the cheapest average full-coverage and liability-only quotes from top insurance companies.
Can you get car insurance without a license?
It’s possible to get car insurance without having an active license because you may own a car but allow someone else to drive it. You’ll need to get coverage for the vehicle in order to register it. Often, your policy will need to specifically list you as an “excluded driver” in these circumstances. If you break the law and drive without a license, your insurance won’t cover you.
Not all auto insurance companies will sell coverage to people without a license, and most states require insurance policies to include a licensed driver. Many companies that offer coverage without a license require you to designate a primary driver or another person who will operate the vehicle most often.
Good to Know
If you provide details about a primary driver, the insurer will consider their driving record when setting rates. You may need to provide their driver’s license number for this.
Can you get a driver’s license without a Social Security number?
You don’t need to have an SSN to get a driver’s license in some states. The specific requirements can vary by state. These rules can also vary for immigrants and international students visiting the country temporarily.
For example, in New York, you can apply for a standard permit or license without an SSN if you have certain documents, such as a birth certificate, consular ID, or proof of employment authorization.[4]
You need to provide more documentation if you want to get a REAL ID license, which you can use across the U.S. and use to board a domestic plane flight. In New York and many other states, you must have an SSN or a letter from the Social Security Administration indicating you’re ineligible for one in order to obtain a REAL ID.
Car insurance for undocumented immigrants
It’s sometimes difficult for undocumented immigrants to get car insurance coverage because they can’t get a driver’s license in many states. But if you live in a state that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license or are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, you may qualify for a license. The rules depend on your unique situation.
If you can obtain a driver’s license, you can shop around for an insurer willing to provide coverage. Some states, including New York, have laws protecting undocumented immigrants from discrimination when buying auto insurance coverage. If your state doesn’t, you may need to get more insurance quotes from many companies to find the right policy.
Car insurance without a Social Security number FAQs
Here’s more information about the application process for car insurance if you don’t have an SSN or don’t want to share it.
Does Progressive ask for a Social Security number?
Progressive indicates that you’ll need to provide “one or more” pieces of specific information to verify your identity in order to purchase an auto insurance policy. These pieces of information include your driver’s license number, SSN, and vehicle identification number (VIN).
What documents do you need to get car insurance?
You must provide certain information to potential insurers to buy car insurance, including your car’s VIN, make, and model and your driver’s license number, address, date of birth, and location. You may also need to provide verifying documents, including a copy of your license and vehicle registration or a utility bill to prove your location.
Is it safe to give a car insurance company your Social Security number?
It’s safe to provide your SSN to a legitimate insurance company. Make sure you’re on the company’s official website and check with the Better Business Bureau or National Association of Insurance Commissioners to confirm the insurer’s legitimacy. Check the insurer’s privacy policy as well to see what it does with your data.
