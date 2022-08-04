USAA Cancellation Policy

How do I cancel USAA auto insurance? Canceling USAA car insurance is easy, as the company offers many ways for you to cancel your coverage. Make sure you have a new policy lined up before canceling with USAA to avoid a gap in your coverage.

There’s no cancellation fee, and policyholders can cancel wherever they manage their insurance policy: on the web, over the phone, by mail, and even in the USAA mobile app.

In exchange for this convenience, USAA asks its customers to fill out a survey if they cancel online. That sure beats the hassle of mailing a letter, which some insurance companies actually make you do!

Customers will be reimbursed for their prepaid insurance premiums on a prorated basis. If you’re canceling other insurance products, like renters insurance, life insurance, or home insurance, make sure you know which insurance coverage you want to drop and which you want to keep, and have all your replacement policies squared away.