Michigan Warns Car Insurers: Price Fairly or Face Penalties

Engage in price optimization and face fines and other penalties. That’s the message from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to insurers statewide.

“When we see a failure to abide by the Insurance Code, we refer those cases for investigation and possible enforcement action,” Laura Hall, director of the Office of Communications at the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, told Insurify.

The bulletin sent by department Director Anita G. Fox reminds insurers that price optimization is prohibited under Michigan state law.

Price optimization is the practice of using data to estimate the highest price a policyholder will pay before they look for coverage elsewhere.

Michigan protects the affordability of property and casualty rates through the Michigan Insurance Code which states: “rates for property and casualty insurance shall not be excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory.”

The state judges rates to be discriminatory if the price difference, for identical coverage, cannot be justified by expenses, losses or both.