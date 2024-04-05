What It Would Really Take for U.S. Drivers to Go Fully Electric

Roadblock: Outdated power grids and lack of charging stations hinder EV adoption

Power grid updates will be necessary to keep up with electricity demand as EV adoption rises. Planned capacity increases may generate enough power to handle the coming EV wave. Still, local legs of the grid, used for home charging, face potential bottlenecks without expensive upgrades to power distribution systems.

An increase in EV adoption, particularly in commercial trucking, could strain current power grids, says Jeff St. John, director of news and special projects with Canary Media, a clean-energy news publisher. “It’s just not a load that utilities are used to planning for. On the home-charging side, this can also be a problem.”

Homeowners might need to replace their electrical panels to support EV charging, which costs $2,000 – $4,000, according to the electrification nonprofit Rewiring America. Costs are even higher, ranging $5,000 – $25,000, if the home requires a service upgrade or transformer replacement — and coordinating with utility companies can cause months-long delays.

The ability to access low-cost home charging is the most significant economic factor in EV adoption. More than 45% of EV owners indicated it was a “critical” or “very influential” factor in their purchasing decisions, according to a 2023 Plug In America survey.[16] But the U.S. will need more public charging stations, too.

“ The most recurrent issues flagged by EVhype users include the scarcity of high-speed DCFC stations in certain regions and intermittent reliability across charging network,” says Rob Dillan, founder of EVhype. The platform’s users, who can review charging stations on the site’s map, want a more seamless charging experience and better station maintenance.

Energy sources should also be greener to foster EV adoption. Environmental protection was the top reason EV owners purchased their electric cars, with more than 40% of respondents in the Plug In America survey indicating it was an important consideration.

Solution: Infrastructure investments create a clean, reliable charging network

The U.S. needs about 28 million ports by 2030 to meet the demand for electric passenger vehicles, according to the McKinsey Center for Future Mobility (MCFM). Private ports will increase the number from about 2.5 million ports to nearly 27 million, MCFM predicts.[17]

Creating a reliable charging network will require significant investment from the private and public sectors, but government support could play a major role in building it quickly enough, says Gillingham.

More funding from programs like the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which distributed $885 million across all U.S. states to install alternative-fuel corridors along major highways in 2024, would help build out the infrastructure.

The location of charging ports is also important, notes Dillan.

“ Many Americans reside in condominiums and apartments lacking adequate charging facilities. Consequently, experts recommend that the U.S. government implement state policies promoting fair access to charging, ensuring underserved areas also benefit from EV charging stations.”

Majority-white tracts are 1.4 times more likely to have charging stations than majority-non-white tracts, Axios reported. Areas with chargers are also 1.14 times as wealthy as those without them.[18]

Public funding could close charging access gaps. The NEVI Formula Program aims to address disparities in charger access, directing the Secretary of Transportation and the Secretary of Energy to strategically deploy infrastructure in rural, underserved, or disadvantaged communities.

The current demand for EV chargers is still so low that it’s difficult to profit, the MCFM concluded. Subsidies and credits — like the 30% tax credit for EV charging stations in low-income or non-urban census tracts under the IRA — can help early investors achieve near-term profitability.

The IRA also designated nearly $3 billion for transmission networks. The Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program provides an additional $3.5 billion in investments to strengthen grid resilience across 44 states.