Alabama car insurance requirements

Alabama drivers must obtain a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to meet state minimum insurance requirements.[1]

You may also need additional coverage if you have an existing auto loan, as lenders often require collision insurance and comprehensive insurance on financed vehicles.

Here are Alabama’s minimum car insurance requirements.

Bodily injury liability insurance

Bodily injury liability insurance can cover medical expenses for other drivers, their passengers, pedestrians, and your unrelated passengers if you’re found responsible for a car accident. For instance, if the other driver is brought to the emergency room by ambulance after the accident, your bodily injury insurance would compensate them for that expense.

This coverage can also pay for other things, such as legal costs if you’re sued after an accident. And it can cover lost wages for injured parties and funeral costs if someone dies due to injuries from the accident.

Alabama requires drivers to obtain at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and $50,000 per accident.

Property damage liability insurance

You’ll also need property damage liability insurance to drive legally in Alabama. Like bodily injury liability coverage, this insurance offers financial protection if you’re at fault in an accident. It can pay for repairs to another driver’s vehicle after an accident or to an object like a mailbox, lamppost, garage door, or home.

For instance, if you mistakenly put your car in reverse and back into the side of your friend’s home, your property damage liability insurance can compensate your friend for the damage.

You must have at least $25,000 in property damage liability insurance in Alabama.