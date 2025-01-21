Home>Car Insurance>Alabama

Best Car Insurance in Alabama (2025)

State Farm, Direct Auto, and USAA are among the best insurers for Alabama drivers, offering competitive rates and solid coverage options.

Christy Rakoczy has been a personal finance and insurance writer for over a decade. Her work has been published on USA Today, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Credit Karma, Forbes Advisor, and more. Christy has a JD from UCLA School of Law and previously worked as a data analyst for Blue Cross and as a paralegal studies instructor before transitioning to writing full time.

Christy has been a contributor at Insurify since August 2023.

  10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify's content team. She's passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Updated

Alabama has the third-cheapest car insurance rates in the U.S., Insurify data shows. But with so much affordable coverage available, it can be a challenge to know which insurance company is best for your needs.

From flexible payment options and plenty of add-on coverages, to how a company handles claims, you have a lot to consider when shopping for car insurance in Alabama. You’ll need to decide what matters most to you.

To determine which insurers are best for Alabama drivers, Insurify analyzed more than 50 insurance companies. We considered pricing, available coverages, customer satisfaction, and more to arrive at these five recommendations.

Best car insurance companies in Alabama

More than 160 companies sold car insurance policies in Alabama in 2023, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance.[1] Companies range from national organizations with high name recognition like State Farm, to ultra-regional providers like Alfa Mutual, which serves only Alabama and Georgia.

Here are the five best car insurance companies in Alabama based on Insurify’s research.

State Farm: Best overall

State Farm logooverall
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,452 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,204)

Lon

January 21, 2025

Verified Review

Policy and Claims Failure

Don't trust them. They did not pay my claim amount as they should have. They refused my claim.

Don

January 20, 2025

Verified Review

State Farm is the Best in Every Way

We have been with State Farm for many years and wouldn't change for anything!

Rayford

January 20, 2025

Verified Review

Great Agent

They are better than the other ones that I have had. Every State Farm agent is different, and this agent and his staff are great.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

In business for more than a century, State Farm is an ideal choice for drivers looking for cheap coverage, robust options, and superior customer service. The insurer offers reasonable premiums in Alabama for both full-coverage policies and liability-only (or minimum-coverage) policies.

Beyond providing cheap car insurance, State Farm ranked above average for customer satisfaction in the Southeast in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.[2] Its large local agent presence also means Alabamans can get the help they need in person.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Above-average customer service rating from J.D. Power

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • Slightly more complaints than expected for a company of its size, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • May not be the cheapest option for all driver profiles

  • Gap insurance not available

Direct Auto: Best for seniors

Direct Auto logoseniors
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Best For
High-risk drivers
Ample discounts
24/7 claims support
Reviews (287)

Debra

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Too Expensive

Their rates are extremely high for a person of 60 years with no tickets or accidents.

Sandy

January 15, 2025

Verified Review

Not Very Nice in Person

Their rates are not bad.

Dana

January 9, 2025

Verified Review

Dissatisfied

The customer service is horrible and the people I have come into contact with are unable to provide me with the explanations I request.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Direct Auto is a top choice for approximately 18% of Alabama residents 65 and older. Direct Auto provides competitive car insurance rates ideal for retirees on fixed incomes.

Plus, drivers 55 and older could save an additional 5% on coverage by completing an approved accident prevention course. Senior drivers may also appreciate Direct’s roadside assistance coverage, which is available as a policy add-on.

Pros

  • Multiple senior-friendly discounts, including a 5% senior discount

  • Roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement available

  • Offers SR-22 filing for Alabama drivers

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available after first at-fault accident

  • Much higher-than-average number of complaints in the NAIC Complaint Index

  • Limited bundling opportunities

USAA: Best for active-duty military and veterans

USAA logoactive-duty military and veterans
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,675 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (961)

William

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

Trouble Remembering PIN with USAA

USAA is great, but I do have trouble remembering my PIN number. That's a problem.

William

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

I love USAA

I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.

Thomas

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Too Personal

They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Alabama is home to several military bases, including Maxwell Air Force Base. In addition to many active-duty servicemembers, around 8% of Alabama’s population are veterans, according to census data.

USAA only serves active-duty military members, veterans, and their eligible family members. If you meet USAA’s membership criteria, you’ll get top-notch customer service and cheap car insurance premiums. USAA has some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Alabama and was the highest-ranking insurer for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Affordable premiums and exceptional customer service

  • Extra discounts for vehicles stored during deployment

  • Optional replacement coverage available in some states

Cons

  • Strict membership criteria means most drivers won’t qualify

  • Gap insurance not available

  • No 24/7 customer service

COUNTRY Financial: Best for students

Country Financial logostudents
User Reviews
3.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.8 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo
3.6
A solid optionBased on 41 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Best For
Cheap rates
Good claims process
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (28)

Ida-Marie F

December 16, 2024

Verified Review

Good Company

They are honorable and pay our claims promptly.

Antonio

December 14, 2024

Verified Review

Car and Home Insurance

They have become expensive now.

Chloe

October 19, 2024

Verified Review

Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly

Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

COUNTRY Financial is available in 19 states, including Alabama — and that’s good news for young drivers. The regional insurance company has some of the lowest rates in the state for teen drivers and offers multiple ways for young drivers to save even more.

Young Alabama drivers could benefit from its discounts for good students, recent college graduates, and for completing a driver education or defensive driving course. COUNTRY Financial’s DriverIQ program provides feedback on driving habits to help newer drivers develop safer driving skills.

Pros

  • Low rates for teen drivers in Alabama

  • Numerous discount opportunities for students

  • Emergency roadside assistance coverage is available

Cons

  • Only 2.4 (out of 5) stars and many complaints on Trustpilot

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Just 1 (out of 5) stars from reviewers on the Better Business Bureau site

Auto-Owners: Best for DUIs

Auto-Owners logoDUIs
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 153 verified guest reviews and ratings
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (94)

Tammy

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Affordable Insurance in Michigan

The insurance is affordable.

Allen

January 12, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

Absolutely no problems.

Michael

January 6, 2025

Verified Review

Pleased

I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
871
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

In 2022, alcohol and drugs were factors in more than 6,500 crashes in Alabama.[3] A DUI will raise your car insurance rates significantly for several years.

Auto-Owners offers some of the lowest monthly rates for drivers with a DUI on their driving record. The insurer also offers numerous discounts that you may be able to qualify for, even with a DUI, such as a multi-policy or paid-in-full discount.

Pros

  • More affordable premiums with a DUI history than many other Alabama insurers

  • Gap insurance available

  • At-fault accident forgiveness available after 36 months accident-free

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Ranked below-average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

  • Only 2 (out of 5) stars on Trustpilot

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Alabama to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Alabama

Finding the right coverage involves evaluating your priorities and comparing insurance companies to find one that’s a good fit. These tips can help you find the right auto insurance with the features you need based on your driving record and budget.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Consider how much coverage you need

    Your auto insurance should meet Alabama’s minimum liability insurance requirements and fully protect your assets. State-minimum coverage is rarely enough. For example, if you lease or finance your vehicle, you’ll also need to buy collision and comprehensive coverages. And if you drive a high-value vehicle, you’ll need higher full-coverage policy limits to help repair or replace it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Read reviews from policyholders

    It’s a good idea to see what current or former customers have to say about a car insurance company before you buy a policy. Reading reviews can give you an idea if a company has good rates, pays car insurance claims quickly and fairly, and excels at customer service.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Consider customer service scores

    Customer service scores give you a quick insight into how an insurer treats their policyholders. Insurify assigns companies an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. You can also check J.D. Power auto insurance ratings and review the complaints database maintained by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to see if the company has more or less complaints than average.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare quotes

    Price is a big consideration for most drivers buying auto insurance, so you’ll want to see how much money different insurance companies charge for a policy. To find cheap car insurance, get quotes online from at least three or four different Alabama auto insurers. See who offers the lowest average rate on coverage with the best terms for people with your driving record.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/64a2fc54c7/good-driver.svg

    Drive safely

    Many factors affect the cost of car insurance, including things that are out of your control like your age and gender. But you can control your driving habits, which can help lower your car insurance.

    Safe drivers in Alabama pay an average of $141 per month for full coverage, while drivers with speeding tickets pay $218 per month for the same coverage.

    Practice good driving habits, such as following speed limits, driving for road and weather conditions, and avoiding hard braking.

Average cost of car insurance in Alabama

Car insurance in Alabama costs an overall average of $100 per month — well below the overall national average of $152 monthly. But rates have been rising in Alabama for multiple years.

Inflation and rising auto repair costs helped push Alabama’s average cost of full coverage from $1,564 in 2023 to $1,722 in 2024, Insurify data shows.

Despite these increases, prices for an insurance policy in Alabama remain relatively affordable, in large part due to the state’s low population density. Alabama, unfortunately, has more motor vehicle fatalities per vehicle miles traveled than the nationwide average. Though it does have a smaller percentage of impaired driving fatalities, and fewer vehicle thefts than many other locations.

Best car insurance in Alabama FAQs

Alabama has a competitive car insurance market, with plenty of options for affordable policies. With so many choices available, here’s some additional information to help you decide on the best car insurance company for your needs.

  • How much is car insurance in Alabama?

    Full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $141 per month in Alabama, Insurify data shows. Liability-only coverage averages $59 per month in the state.

    Your monthly rates could be higher or lower than average, based on rating factors that are specific to you such as your driving record, age, gender, and where you live.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Alabama?

    Insurify researched more than 50 car insurance companies in Alabama to find the best insurers for drivers in the state. Based on our research, State Farm is the insurance company in Alabama. Direct Auto and USAA are also worth considering for their competitive rates and coverage offerings.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance rates in Alabama?

    USAA has the cheapest liability-only rates in Alabama, at $36 per month.

    Auto-Owners and State Farm also offer low rates for Alabama drivers, with liability coverage as low as $36 and $37 per month, respectively.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Alabama?

    To drive in Alabama, you must have $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person and $50,000 per accident. You must also have $25,000 property damage liability coverage per accident.

    But insurance professionals typically recommend you buy more liability coverage than your state’s minimum for better financial protection.

Sources

  1. Alabama Department of Insurance. "Market Share by Line of Business - Property & Casualty."
  2. J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. Drive Safe Alabama. "Drinking and driving."
