Updated November 1, 2022
Many who drive the streets of Montgomery would never know it’s the capital city of Alabama, as the area is home to only about 200,000 people. A popular destination in the South, Montgomery features a wide range of attractions within its bustling downtown area. Traffic can be difficult in some parts of the city; however, the area contains several major highways and is laid out in such a way that places are easy to get to. Drivers in Montgomery are encouraged to evaluate their auto insurance policy regularly because even though driving here isn’t terribly stressful, it’s always smart to make sure you have the best coverage for your needs.
Car Insurance in Montgomery, AL
The average cost of Alabama car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Montgomery, AL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Montgomery is $191 per month, or $2292 annually.
Car insurance in Montgomery is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Montgomery on average is Amigo USA, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Montgomery, AL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Montgomery
|State Farm
|$80 /mo
|Allstate
|$91 /mo
|GEICO
|$113 /mo
|Travelers
|$119 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$140 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Montgomery, AL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Montgomery. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$200 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$226 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$169 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$237 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$135 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Alabama Cities
|Birmingham
|$152/mo
|Mobile
|$134/mo
|Huntsville
|$129/mo
|Tuscaloosa
|$136/mo
|Montgomery
|$135/mo
|Alabama
|$137/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Montgomery Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $389, quite a few teens will be able to afford car insurance payments with or without help from their parents. Alabamians can expect the premiums to go down as they increase the number of years behind the wheel. That’s why young adults see a $100 cut over the youngest drivers with just a few more years of experience. From there, prices progress down, and everyone over 30 pays less than the state average of $208. Those in their 60s did the best, with a price that’s less than half of what the teens pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$382
|20s
|$243
|30s
|$178
|40s
|$159
|50s
|$165
|60s
|$150
|70s
|$160
|80s
|N/A
Montgomery Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Heart of Dixie, driving safe means winning on and off the road. Defensive driving gives drivers peace of mind as they navigate the streets, and off the road, they qualify for the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts from insurance companies. But running a stop sign or red light could cause the rate to spike by over $90 per month. And an at-fault accident makes the bill $70 more per month. The good news is people get to reset their driving record after three years of careful driving.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$178
|Speeding Ticket
|$250
|At-Fault Accident
|$254
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$276
Montgomery Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Montgomery residents are scratching their heads trying to figure out what their Visa has to do with their ability to drive. But Alabama, like most states, allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor when setting rates. Generally, people with the worst credit pay the most for car insurance. So why do people with poor credit pay less than those with average or good credit? Those with better credit may finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from average credit to excellent credit offers a savings of over $35 per month.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$167
|Good
|$196
|Average
|$203
|Poor
|$186
Find local Montgomery agents
Shaw Insurance Agency75 Market Pl,
Montgomery, AL 36117
American Small Business & Family Insurance Specialists, LLC9164 East Chase Parkway \#332,
Montgomery, AL 36117-6883
Steinhilber & Strawbridge, Inc.2100 Mt. Meigs Road,
Montgomery, AL 36107
Palomar Insurance Corporation4525 Executive Park Dr,
Suite 202, Montgomery, AL 36116-1624
Belcher Agency, Inc.416 South Perry Street,
Montgomery, AL 36104
Aronov Insurance, Inc.3500 Gatsby Lane,
Montgomery, AL 36106
Harmon Dennis & Bradshaw, Inc.4131 Carmichael Rd.,
Montgomery, AL 36106
Thompson Insurance, Inc.3300 Gatsby Ln,
Montgomery, AL 36106-2696
Starke Agency, Inc.210 Commerce St,
Montgomery, AL 36010-4
Starr Insurance Group dba The Whitecotton Agency LLC1736 W 2nd St,
Montgomery, AL 36106-1502
Montgomery, AL DMV Information
Drivers who need to renew their license or registration will find that accessing DMV services in Montgomery is fairly easy. The city has several offices available, with each one focusing on a different set of services. Most offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., making it somewhat difficult for people who work full-time, who would need to take time off of work just to complete their tasks.
Public Transportation in Montgomery, AL
Any history buff will know that Montgomery has a robust bus system as it’s the one where Rosa Parks began her boycott. Today’s routes travel around the downtown area and also serve some of the outlying communities. Those without a vehicle can also utilize a trolley that runs downtown Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uber and Lyft are popular options as well, but Montgomery has yet to see alternative means of transportation like the scooters that have become popular in other parts of the nation.
For more detailed Alabama city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Montgomery, AL
Driving in Montgomery is a nice mixture of big-city freeways and the feeling of a much smaller town. Most residents find that they can reach their destinations with ease, and as long as you’re familiar with your route and give yourself plenty of time on the road, you shouldn’t run into many problems navigating the city.
While you may be perfectly happy with your current auto insurance, it doesn’t hurt to see if there’s a better option out there. Visit Insurify today to compare quotes, discover discounts that you’re eligible for, and enroll in the car insurance option that’s best for you. Most people find that they save more money than they thought possible through Insurify.
FAQs - Montgomery, AL Car Insurance
Some residents can qualify for a hardship license, allowing them to operate a vehicle under specific circumstances. If you need a driver’s license and are not eligible for a traditional one, you may want to explore the option of a hardship license.
Alabama stipulates that drivers must maintain a minimum of $25,000 for bodily injury liability and $25,000 for property damage. While you aren’t required to have collision insurance, it’s highly recommended.
There are several local agents in the area; however, if you’re looking for the best deal on a policy, Insurify is the place to visit. With just a few clicks, you can explore real-time quotes from a range of insurance companies and select the policy that best fits your driving habits.
Insurify Insights
How Montgomery Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Montgomery, Alabama below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Montgomery drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Alabama in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Montgomery
#31
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Alabama
#39
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Alabama
#44
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Alabama
#4
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Alabama
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Montgomery drivers rank 42 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with an accident: 9.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Montgomery drivers rank 44 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Alabama, Montgomery drivers rank 23 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Alabama, Montgomery drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Alabama, Montgomery drivers rank 31 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with a speeding ticket: 11.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Montgomery drivers rank 59 in clean driving records across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with clean record: 75.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Montgomery drivers rank 34 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #34
- Percent of drivers in Montgomery with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.54%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
