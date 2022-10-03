Plutus Award winner
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Updated
Table of contents
Alabama insurance companies may consider drivers with one or more recent speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs to be high-risk drivers. Insurers know these drivers are statistically more likely to file insurance claims, which is why high-risk drivers typically pay more for auto insurance.
On average, car insurance for high-risk drivers in Alabama costs $140 per month, and drivers with clean records pay a monthly average of only $101.
Even if insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver, you can still find affordable insurance. Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance as a high-risk driver in Alabama.
On average, high-risk drivers with a past incident pay $85 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance in Alabama.
Receiving 12 or more points on your Alabama driver’s license within 24 months will result in a license suspension.[1]
Two years after a traffic conviction, the points from your conviction no longer count toward a suspension, but the conviction remains on your record.
Who is a high-risk driver in Alabama?
Insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver if you have a poor credit history or a driving record with past incidents, such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.
Alabama state law uses a system of demerit points for traffic violations. For example, the state assigns six points for reckless driving, but only two points for failing to use a turn signal.
Any Alabama driver who receives 12 or more points in a two-year period will have their license suspended for a minimum of 60 days and a maximum of one year. The length of suspension depends on the number of points received in the two-year period.
If you have points on your license, insurers may consider you a high-risk driver, even if your point total doesn’t meet the Alabama license suspension threshold.
Best Alabama auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers
How much you pay for high-risk Alabama auto insurance can vary depending on the traffic violations on your driving record, your coverage needs, the insurance company, and more.[2] The best way to find cheap car insurance for your specific situation is by comparing auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers.
Start your comparison shopping below with three of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Alabama: State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners.
State Farm: Best for affordable rates
|User Reviews
4.2
|IQ Score
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
|$36/mo
|Full Coverage
|$65/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Michael
May 12, 2025
Long-time customer but no more
Scott
May 12, 2025
Good
Terry
May 11, 2025
I'm Happy with the Office Staff
High-risk drivers in Alabama may find some of the lowest average rates with State Farm. Although you’ll pay more for your State Farm policy than a driver with a clean record would, the company’s average rate for high-risk drivers is among the lowest in the state. State Farm also offers a number of discounts that can help you afford your insurance premiums.
Above-average J.D. Power customer claims and satisfaction ratings
Multiple discounts available
Robust menu of coverage options
Not all drivers with incidents may qualify for insurance
No accident forgiveness coverage
Must get insurance through an agent
USAA: Best for military members
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
|9.4 /10
|Liability Only
|$36/mo
|Full Coverage
|$64/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
John
May 12, 2025
Rates
Dawn
May 11, 2025
The premiums are too high, I've only had one claim so I'm already shopping
Richard
May 11, 2025
Best insurance out there but getting a little pricier
Alabama has a large military population, with nearly 40,000 active-duty and National Guard service members and more than 310,000 military veterans. USAA may be the best high-risk car insurance option for you if you’re one of these military members or a qualifying family member. USAA provides affordable insurance, including inexpensive coverage options for high-risk drivers who qualify for USAA’s products.
Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings
Access to banking and investment products, in addition to insurance
Savings of up to 30% with the SafePilot program
Gap insurance not available
Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members
Low customer review rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Auto-Owners: Best for customizable policies
|User Reviews
3.9
|IQ Score
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
|$36/mo
|Full Coverage
|$65/mo
Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.
Jason
May 8, 2025
Stay away from them if you have children. My policy jumped $540 a month, and they will not exclude my daughter from the policy even though she doesn't drive my truck.
Lois
April 20, 2025
Contract
Richard
April 19, 2025
Time to Compare Rates
Regional insurance company Auto-Owners lets you customize your insurance with optional coverages like additional expense coverage, road-trouble service coverage, diminished value coverage, and loan or lease gap coverage. The company’s rates are among the lowest for Alabama high-risk drivers, and the company’s long list of potential discounts can help you save even more on your premiums.
Easily customizable with multiple optional coverages
Employs more than 48,000 licensed agents
Multiple discounts available
No online quotes available
Poor review score on the BBB website
Steep drop in J.D. Power claims satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024
When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.
Cheapest car insurance in Alabama with an at-fault accident
If you have a recent at-fault accident on your record, Alabama insurers may consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates. To find cheap car insurance rates after an at-fault accident, you should request quotes from several insurers.
Compare average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance for Alabama drivers with a past at-fault accident in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$51
|$93
|Auto-Owners
|$52
|$94
|USAA
|$52
|$92
|Allstate
|$56
|$100
|COUNTRY Financial
|$60
|$106
|Travelers
|$71
|$127
|National General
|$75
|$167
|Direct Auto
|$79
|$195
|Nationwide
|$90
|$159
|Farmers
|$96
|$171
|Progressive
|$97
|$174
|Root
|$113
|$189
|Clearcover
|$119
|$221
|Bristol West
|$121
|$312
|The General
|$131
|$209
|AssuranceAmerica
|$137
|$277
|GAINSCO
|$139
|$344
|Safeco
|$150
|$265
|Dairyland
|$155
|$431
|Liberty Mutual
|$286
|$404
Cheapest car insurance in Alabama with a DUI
Under Alabama state law, you may have your driver’s license suspended for a first DUI offense and revoked after a second offense.[3] Insurers charge drivers with a recent DUI much higher premiums than drivers with clean records. A DUI is one of the most serious traffic violations a driver can receive a conviction for.
The companies below offer some of the cheapest rates to Alabama drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|Auto-Owners
|$61
|$111
|State Farm
|$61
|$111
|USAA
|$61
|$109
|Allstate
|$67
|$120
|COUNTRY Financial
|$68
|$121
|Travelers
|$84
|$150
|National General
|$90
|$201
|Direct Auto
|$92
|$227
|Nationwide
|$106
|$188
|Progressive
|$113
|$201
|Farmers
|$114
|$203
|Root
|$115
|$192
|Clearcover
|$128
|$237
|Bristol West
|$143
|$371
|The General
|$152
|$242
|Safeco
|$168
|$297
|AssuranceAmerica
|$169
|$341
|GAINSCO
|$171
|$422
|Dairyland
|$184
|$514
|Liberty Mutual
|$324
|$458
Cheapest auto insurance in Alabama with a speeding ticket
Alabama insurance companies charge drivers with speeding tickets more than drivers with clean records because speeding increases your chance of having an accident.[4] But you can find cheaper car insurance rates after a ticket by comparing quotes.
The companies in the table below offer some of the lowest average rates after a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
|State Farm
|$49
|$88
|USAA
|$49
|$87
|Auto-Owners
|$50
|$90
|Allstate
|$53
|$96
|COUNTRY Financial
|$56
|$99
|Travelers
|$68
|$121
|National General
|$72
|$161
|Direct Auto
|$74
|$183
|Nationwide
|$85
|$151
|Progressive
|$91
|$162
|Farmers
|$92
|$163
|Clearcover
|$105
|$195
|Root
|$109
|$182
|Bristol West
|$116
|$300
|The General
|$126
|$202
|AssuranceAmerica
|$133
|$268
|Safeco
|$140
|$248
|GAINSCO
|$144
|$357
|Dairyland
|$148
|$411
|Liberty Mutual
|$274
|$387
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Alabama
You can use the following strategies to lower your insurance rates as a high-risk driver:
Check for discounts. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts. Often, you can save by bundling your coverage, using auto pay, having certain vehicle safety features, and completing a defensive driving course. Check what discounts you qualify for as you request quotes.
Ask an insurance agent for expert advice. Independent insurance agents may help you identify cheap car insurance options if you feel like you don’t have a lot of companies to choose from.
Increase your deductible. Your deductible amount directly affects your monthly car insurance rate. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket payment after a claim, consider increasing your deductible to help you save money on your premiums.
Shop around. Every insurance company uses a different calculation to determine your premiums, so comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is one of the best strategies to help you find affordable coverage.
How to improve your driving record in Alabama
Improving your driving record can help you earn lower car insurance rates. The following strategies can help you earn a clean record:
Stay safe behind the wheel
Convictions on your Alabama driving record stop counting toward a suspension after two years, but the points remain on your license. Driving safely not only protects you on the road but also helps you build a clean driving record, leading to lower insurance rates.
Hire a traffic attorney
If you need to contest your traffic violation or ticket, or you must appear in traffic court, a lawyer specializing in traffic law can help you navigate the situation.
Build your credit
Drivers with poor credit are statistically more likely to file insurance claims. Increasing your credit score can not only help you improve your finances in general but may also help you lower your car insurance premiums.
Alabama high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for affordable high-risk car insurance in Alabama, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.
Which drivers are high-risk in Alabama?
If you have a recent speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another traffic infraction that added points to your driving record, Alabama insurers may consider you a high-risk driver. If you receive more than 12 points on your driver’s license in a two-year period, you may face license suspension.
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Alabama?
Insurance companies in Alabama assess a driver’s risk level by looking at several factors, including driving record, driver’s license points, claims history, credit history, location, and age.
What is the cheapest insurance company for Alabama high-risk drivers?
The Alabama insurers with the lowest average costs for high-risk drivers are State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners. But the cheapest company for you may be different, since rates depend on your specific driving history, traffic violations, and other personal factors.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Alabama?
Alabama drivers with an incident on their driving record pay an average of $85 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. Just remember that the cost of high-risk auto insurance in Alabama will vary from one driver to the next.
How long are you considered a high-risk driver for insurance in Alabama?
Points on your Alabama driving record stop counting toward a suspension after two years, although the conviction will remain on your record beyond then. Depending on the severity of the violation, insurers may consider you high-risk for longer than two years.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
