Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Alabama (2025)

State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners are a few of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Alabama.

Cheapest recent rates in Alabama for drivers with a traffic citation

Recent Alabama car insurance prices for Ford, Toyota, Nissan , and more.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Alabama within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Alabama within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

  • Plutus Award winner

  • Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance

Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.

Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes.
Alabama insurance companies may consider drivers with one or more recent speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs to be high-risk drivers. Insurers know these drivers are statistically more likely to file insurance claims, which is why high-risk drivers typically pay more for auto insurance.

On average, car insurance for high-risk drivers in Alabama costs $140 per month, and drivers with clean records pay a monthly average of only $101.

Even if insurance companies consider you a high-risk driver, you can still find affordable insurance. Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance as a high-risk driver in Alabama.

Quick Facts

  • On average, high-risk drivers with a past incident pay $85 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance in Alabama.

  • Receiving 12 or more points on your Alabama driver’s license within 24 months will result in a license suspension.[1]

  • Two years after a traffic conviction, the points from your conviction no longer count toward a suspension, but the conviction remains on your record.

Who is a high-risk driver in Alabama?

Insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver if you have a poor credit history or a driving record with past incidents, such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

Alabama state law uses a system of demerit points for traffic violations. For example, the state assigns six points for reckless driving, but only two points for failing to use a turn signal.

Any Alabama driver who receives 12 or more points in a two-year period will have their license suspended for a minimum of 60 days and a maximum of one year. The length of suspension depends on the number of points received in the two-year period.

If you have points on your license, insurers may consider you a high-risk driver, even if your point total doesn’t meet the Alabama license suspension threshold.

Best Alabama auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers

How much you pay for high-risk Alabama auto insurance can vary depending on the traffic violations on your driving record, your coverage needs, the insurance company, and more.[2] The best way to find cheap car insurance for your specific situation is by comparing auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers.

Start your comparison shopping below with three of the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers in Alabama: State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners.

State Farm: Best for affordable rates

User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,978)

Michael

May 12, 2025

Verified Review

Long-time customer but no more

Great company for service, but issues with pricing and homeowners policy.

Scott

May 12, 2025

Verified Review

Good

It's been very good, but prices are a little high, and I seem to be forced into a personal liability policy.

Terry

May 11, 2025

Verified Review

I'm Happy with the Office Staff

The office staff is very friendly and helpful.
JD Power
842
NAIC Index
0.78
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

High-risk drivers in Alabama may find some of the lowest average rates with State Farm. Although you’ll pay more for your State Farm policy than a driver with a clean record would, the company’s average rate for high-risk drivers is among the lowest in the state. State Farm also offers a number of discounts that can help you afford your insurance premiums.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer claims and satisfaction ratings

  • Multiple discounts available

  • Robust menu of coverage options

Cons

  • Not all drivers with incidents may qualify for insurance

  • No accident forgiveness coverage

  • Must get insurance through an agent

USAA: Best for military members

User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$64/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,176)

John

May 12, 2025

Verified Review

Rates

Their rates have gone up significantly, and as a result, I will be looking at alternatives.

Dawn

May 11, 2025

Verified Review

The premiums are too high, I've only had one claim so I'm already shopping

I've been with them for ten years now and I've only had one claim. Now I'm being treated like a convict.

Richard

May 11, 2025

Verified Review

Best insurance out there but getting a little pricier

Simply outstanding. The best auto insurance on the planet. But their prices have been going up.
JD Power
880
NAIC Index
1.35
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Alabama has a large military population, with nearly 40,000 active-duty and National Guard service members and more than 310,000 military veterans. USAA may be the best high-risk car insurance option for you if you’re one of these military members or a qualifying family member. USAA provides affordable insurance, including inexpensive coverage options for high-risk drivers who qualify for USAA’s products.

Pros

  • Excellent J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

  • Access to banking and investment products, in addition to insurance

  • Savings of up to 30% with the SafePilot program

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and qualifying family members

  • Low customer review rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Auto-Owners: Best for customizable policies

User Reviews
3.9
IQ Score
8.5 /10
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
3.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners

Customers appreciate the friendly service and quick claims process but dislike the constant rate increases and perceived inflexibility in pricing.

Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (117)

Jason

May 8, 2025

Verified Review

Stay away from them if you have children. My policy jumped $540 a month, and they will not exclude my daughter from the policy even though she doesn't drive my truck.

Stay away from them if you have children. My policy jumped $540 a month, and they will not exclude my daughter from the policy even though she doesn't drive my truck.

Lois

April 20, 2025

Verified Review

Contract

I signed a contract for one price after the agent inspected my house. However, a few months later, another man came out and raised the premium. The contract didn't seem to mean a thing!

Richard

April 19, 2025

Verified Review

Time to Compare Rates

I have had no problems with Auto-Owners, I just want to compare rates.
JD Power
837
NAIC Index
0.5
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company

Regional insurance company Auto-Owners lets you customize your insurance with optional coverages like additional expense coverage, road-trouble service coverage, diminished value coverage, and loan or lease gap coverage. The company’s rates are among the lowest for Alabama high-risk drivers, and the company’s long list of potential discounts can help you save even more on your premiums.

Pros

  • Easily customizable with multiple optional coverages

  • Employs more than 48,000 licensed agents

  • Multiple discounts available

Cons

  • No online quotes available

  • Poor review score on the BBB website

  • Steep drop in J.D. Power claims satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024

  • When choosing the best car insurance companies for high-risk drivers, we compared factors like costs for drivers with an incident, available discounts, customer service options, customer satisfaction ratings, and overall financial stability. The companies we’ve listed above offer competitive rates, a range of discounts, accessible customer service teams, and high customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings.

Cheapest car insurance in Alabama with an at-fault accident

If you have a recent at-fault accident on your record, Alabama insurers may consider you a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates. To find cheap car insurance rates after an at-fault accident, you should request quotes from several insurers.

Compare average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance for Alabama drivers with a past at-fault accident in the table below.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm$51$93
Auto-Owners$52$94
USAA$52$92
Allstate$56$100
COUNTRY Financial$60$106
Travelers$71$127
National General$75$167
Direct Auto$79$195
Nationwide$90$159
Farmers$96$171
Progressive$97$174
Root$113$189
Clearcover$119$221
Bristol West$121$312
The General$131$209
AssuranceAmerica$137$277
GAINSCO$139$344
Safeco$150$265
Dairyland$155$431
Liberty Mutual$286$404
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Cheapest car insurance in Alabama with a DUI

Under Alabama state law, you may have your driver’s license suspended for a first DUI offense and revoked after a second offense.[3] Insurers charge drivers with a recent DUI much higher premiums than drivers with clean records. A DUI is one of the most serious traffic violations a driver can receive a conviction for.

The companies below offer some of the cheapest rates to Alabama drivers with a DUI.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners$61$111
State Farm$61$111
USAA$61$109
Allstate$67$120
COUNTRY Financial$68$121
Travelers$84$150
National General$90$201
Direct Auto$92$227
Nationwide$106$188
Progressive$113$201
Farmers$114$203
Root$115$192
Clearcover$128$237
Bristol West$143$371
The General$152$242
Safeco$168$297
AssuranceAmerica$169$341
GAINSCO$171$422
Dairyland$184$514
Liberty Mutual$324$458
Cheapest auto insurance in Alabama with a speeding ticket

Alabama insurance companies charge drivers with speeding tickets more than drivers with clean records because speeding increases your chance of having an accident.[4] But you can find cheaper car insurance rates after a ticket by comparing quotes.

The companies in the table below offer some of the lowest average rates after a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm$49$88
USAA$49$87
Auto-Owners$50$90
Allstate$53$96
COUNTRY Financial$56$99
Travelers$68$121
National General$72$161
Direct Auto$74$183
Nationwide$85$151
Progressive$91$162
Farmers$92$163
Clearcover$105$195
Root$109$182
Bristol West$116$300
The General$126$202
AssuranceAmerica$133$268
Safeco$140$248
GAINSCO$144$357
Dairyland$148$411
Liberty Mutual$274$387
How to find cheaper car insurance for high-risk drivers in Alabama

You can use the following strategies to lower your insurance rates as a high-risk driver:

  • Check for discounts. Many auto insurance companies offer discounts. Often, you can save by bundling your coverage, using auto pay, having certain vehicle safety features, and completing a defensive driving course. Check what discounts you qualify for as you request quotes.

  • Ask an insurance agent for expert advice. Independent insurance agents may help you identify cheap car insurance options if you feel like you don’t have a lot of companies to choose from.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible amount directly affects your monthly car insurance rate. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket payment after a claim, consider increasing your deductible to help you save money on your premiums.

  • Shop around. Every insurance company uses a different calculation to determine your premiums, so comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is one of the best strategies to help you find affordable coverage.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
How to improve your driving record in Alabama

Improving your driving record can help you earn lower car insurance rates. The following strategies can help you earn a clean record:

    Stay safe behind the wheel

    Convictions on your Alabama driving record stop counting toward a suspension after two years, but the points remain on your license. Driving safely not only protects you on the road but also helps you build a clean driving record, leading to lower insurance rates.

    Hire a traffic attorney

    If you need to contest your traffic violation or ticket, or you must appear in traffic court, a lawyer specializing in traffic law can help you navigate the situation.

    Build your credit

    Drivers with poor credit are statistically more likely to file insurance claims. Increasing your credit score can not only help you improve your finances in general but may also help you lower your car insurance premiums.

Alabama high-risk drivers insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for affordable high-risk car insurance in Alabama, the following information can help answer your remaining questions.

  • Which drivers are high-risk in Alabama?

    If you have a recent speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another traffic infraction that added points to your driving record, Alabama insurers may consider you a high-risk driver. If you receive more than 12 points on your driver’s license in a two-year period, you may face license suspension.

  • How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Alabama?

    Insurance companies in Alabama assess a driver’s risk level by looking at several factors, including driving record, driver’s license points, claims history, credit history, location, and age.

  • What is the cheapest insurance company for Alabama high-risk drivers?

    The Alabama insurers with the lowest average costs for high-risk drivers are State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners. But the cheapest company for you may be different, since rates depend on your specific driving history, traffic violations, and other personal factors.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Alabama?

    Alabama drivers with an incident on their driving record pay an average of $85 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. Just remember that the cost of high-risk auto insurance in Alabama will vary from one driver to the next.

  • How long are you considered a high-risk driver for insurance in Alabama?

    Points on your Alabama driving record stop counting toward a suspension after two years, although the conviction will remain on your record beyond then. Depending on the severity of the violation, insurers may consider you high-risk for longer than two years.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. "Driver License Point System."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. "Alabama Driver Manual."
  4. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Speed."
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.

Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.

She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
