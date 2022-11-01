Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Dothan, AL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Dothan, AL
Looking for affordable car insurance coverage? It can be tough to find affordable auto insurance rates, but it can be done. Insurify has analyzed the top insurance companies in Dothan, Alabama, to help you find the best rates out there. Compare car insurance quotes with Insurify to find your best possible rate today.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dothan is $155 per month or $1,860 annually.
Car insurance in Dothan is $53 less per month than the average cost of insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dothan on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dothan, AL
What is the cheapest car insurance cost in Dothan?
The average cost of car insurance in Dothan is $155 per month, but we found quotes for as little as $113 per month with Progressive. Remember to always compare car insurance rates to find the cheapest possible quote.
The cost of car insurance varies a lot between different insurance companies. Insurify found these affordable car insurance quotes from companies in Dothan.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$113
|InsureMax
|$116
|Amigo USA
|$116
|National General
|$117
|Travelers
|$127
|SafeAuto
|$127
|Direct Auto
|$127
|GAINSCO
|$128
|Clearcover
|$130
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$139
|AssuranceAmerica
|$150
|Dairyland
|$152
|Nationwide
|$159
|Safeco
|$163
|State Auto
|$184
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$206
|Liberty Mutual
|$216
|Bristol West
|$222
|Arrowhead
|$249
Best Car Insurance in Dothan, AL
The cheapest insurance policy isn’t always the best insurance policy. That’s why Insurify ranked the top insurance companies in town with its Insurify Composite Score, a proprietary ranking system that identifies the best insurance companies.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$130
|Nationwide
|89
|$159
|Safeco
|86
|$163
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$216
|Travelers
|80
|$127
|State Auto
|76
|$184
|National General
|58
|$117
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Dothan Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is a major factor when it comes to the cost of car insurance. Young drivers under 20 see rates over twice as high as drivers in their 40s and 50s. These average monthly rates represent what Alabama drivers can expect to pay at every stage of life.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$383
|20s
|$231
|30s
|$165
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$144
|70s
|$155
|80+
|$168
Dothan Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving records and accident history also have an outsized impact on the cost of car insurance. People with a clean driving history can expect to pay much less than people who have moving violations.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$143
|Speeding Ticket
|$192
|At-Fault Accident
|$209
|DUI
|$285
Dothan Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies consider credit scores as an indicator of risk because historically, people with higher credit scores tend to file fewer claims. Therefore, people with good credit scores are considered to be less of a risk than people with poor scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$136
|Good
|$162
|Average
|$176
|Poor
|$273
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dothan
It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking for full coverage with perks like uninsured motorist coverage and roadside assistance or merely something that just meets Alabama’s minimum requirements. There is an affordable policy out there for you, and finding it doesn’t have to be tough.
Start by comparing auto insurance rates from different insurance companies with Insurify. Spend just a few minutes telling Insurify about yourself, and easily get a quote from national companies like GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate alongside regional and local companies like Aaron Insurance and Acceptance Insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are many ways to save on car insurance, from choosing a higher deductible to qualifying for discounts to bundling your car with your homeowners insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance. The best way to start, though, is by comparing auto insurance quotes between insurance companies. The cost of the same policy varies greatly between different companies.
The cheapest policy we found in Dothan was $113 a month. The cost you’ll pay depends on many factors, including age, driving history, and credit score. If you’re curious, ask an insurance agent how their company weighs these different factors.
Some of the things affecting car insurance rates in Dothan include the crime rate in your neighborhood, whether you can park off the street, how many drivers there are in your community, and any local regulations that affect drivers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "State Mininum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022