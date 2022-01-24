The Most Popular Cars in America (2022)
Published January 24, 2022
Reading time: 8 minutes
Drivers across the nation may prefer different vehicle types, but these ten cars have something to offer practically everyone on the road.
From SUVs to sedans, pickups to hatchbacks, Americans have no shortage of choices when it comes to picking their ideal vehicle. Whether they’re looking for ample cargo space, tight handling, or even a flashy paint job, customers can find just about any vehicle to suit their particular automotive needs.
There are some vehicle features, however, that everyone can appreciate. Fuel-efficiency and affordability never go out of style, especially as pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions have pushed the cost of both new and used cars skyward. A new vehicle is now 13% more expensive than the market average from just a year ago, while a pre-owned ride will set the average buyer back a whopping 27% more than it did at the beginning of 2021.
Curious to see how these trends have shaped consumer preferences, the research team at Insurify ran the numbers to identify the most popular vehicles in America in 2022.
Honda lands at the top. While Honda, Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet all have two car models ranking among the ten most popular vehicles in 2022, Honda edges out the competition by having its top two cars—the Accord and Civic—place first and third, respectively. Together, these two models account for 5.8% of all vehicles on the road in 2022.
Popular, but not dominant. The ten most popular cars in the nation are certainly widespread, but that doesn’t mean they monopolize the roads. Combined, the ten most common car models in America account for 19.8% of all cars in the country, meaning that about four out of five times, the next vehicle you pass on the streets will be something slightly more niche than these perennially popular options.
Affordability at the forefront. In November 2021, the average sale price of a new car in America was $46,329 —a record high—according to Kelley Blue Book. Vehicle prices have risen dramatically over the past year and are expected to climb higher in 2022. Among the ten most popular cars in the nation, however, costs remain more reasonable. The average MSRP of the ten most common cars in the country is only $24,990, which is just over half the national average. With starting prices accessible to a much greater share of Americans, it’s no wonder these vehicles are so ubiquitous.
Regional preferences. Everyone knows that America’s geographic regions have their differences in areas like food or vernacular, but it turns out that they have distinct preferences in vehicles, too. Honda sedans, particularly the Accord, dominate the East and West coasts, while the Ford F-Series pickup is extremely popular throughout the Mountain West and Great Plains regions. Interestingly, the Nissan Altima has also endeared itself to Southern drivers, while motorists in the central Midwest prefer the Chevrolet Malibu.
To determine the most popular vehicles in America, the research team at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance rates, turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications. Applicants must disclose their driving history and information including the make and model of their vehicle and state of residence when applying for car insurance. Insurify’s data scientists ranked the ten most popular vehicles identifying the models with the highest total number of drivers across the United States. The car models with the greatest number of drivers in each state were also named the most popular car for their respective states.
Insurify’s research team referred to each model’s respective manufacturers’ websites for MSRP and MPG. Data on the average price of a new car was gathered from Kelley Blue Book’s November 2021 car sales report.
The findings in this article represent statistical trends found in Insurify’s database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications. The findings of this study are not meant to imply the direction nor necessarily the existence of a causal relationship. Rather, this is a presentation of statistical correlations of public interest.
The Honda Accord is the most common car in America. Especially popular on both the East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, Accords account for over 3% of all automobiles on the road in 2022.
Percent of all cars on the road: 1.45%
MSRP (2022): $24,350
MPG city/highway: 28/38
The Hyundai Sonata offers comfort, style, and some of the best-in-class tech at a reasonable price for a new car these days. Combine these factors with excellent fuel-efficiency, and it’s no surprise that the Sonata is Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle—and the tenth-most common car in the nation.
Percent of all cars on the road: 1.49%
MSRP (2020): $23,170
MPG city/highway: 23/34
Though Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, the model still ranks among the top ten most popular cars in 2022. This speaks to the Fusion’s lasting appeal, driven by its inclusive pricing and handsome exterior. Even today, Fusions account for almost three out of every 200 cars on the road.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan
Percent of all cars on the road: 1.55%
MSRP (2022): $23,400
MPG city/highway: 29/36
The Chevrolet Malibu has found a dedicated following among Midwestern drivers. While it may be only the eighth-most popular car nationally, it’s the most driven vehicle in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Perhaps Midwestern motorists are drawn to the Malibu’s excellent fuel economy, or maybe they’re just showing support for the Detroit-based auto manufacturer. Whatever the reason, there’s no denying the Malibu’s widespread appeal.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Maine
Percent of all cars on the road: 1.55%
MSRP (2022): $30,400
MPG city/highway: 23/31
The Silverado certainly offers different strengths than the Malibu, Chevrolet’s other car that made the list. But many drivers, especially those in more rural, snowy states like Maine, aren’t necessarily prioritizing fuel-efficiency. Rather, they need towing capacity, high ground clearance, and cargo space— and the Silverado checks all those boxes. Though it’s the most expensive car among the ten most popular vehicles in the country, its functionality makes the extra cost worth it to many drivers.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Florida
Percent of all cars on the road: 2.01%
MSRP (2022): $20,175
MPG city/highway: 31/40
More than one out of every fifty cars in America are Toyota Corollas, and it’s even the most common vehicle in all of Florida. The Corolla boasts the lowest MSRP of any car among the country’s top ten most popular vehicles, so it’s an attractive find for shoppers on a budget. Plus, the Corolla doesn’t sacrifice styling or fuel-efficiency, either. Altogether, these factors help make the Corolla the sixth-most popular in the U.S.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alabama, Delaware, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee
Percent of all cars on the road: 2.48%
MSRP (2022): $24,550
MPG city/highway: 28/39
It’s likely a shock to no one that the Nissan Altima is the fifth-most popular car in America. After all, it’s a flagship sedan from one of the most trusted automakers in the world. What may be surprising is that the Altima has such a loyal following in the South. Maybe Southerners are drawn to the model’s responsive handling or what critics describe as its no-nonsense reputation. Or perhaps they just like the awe-inspiring name, which derives from the Latin word meaning “a higher power.”
Percent of all cars on the road: 2.49%
MSRP (2022): $25,395
MPG city/highway: 28/39
The Toyota Camry is one of the most well-liked cars in the nation, praised for its affordability, reliability, and all-around practicality. A true testament to the Camry’s widespread appeal is that the model isn’t the most common in any state despite being the fourth-most popular car in America. Instead of having a centralized hub of support, the Camry rather succeeds on true mass appeal: everywhere in the country, there’s bound to be someone who loves their Camry.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: California, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
Percent of all cars on the road: 2.59%
MSRP (2022): $22,350
MPG city/highway: 33/42
The Civic is Honda’s entry-level sedan, but that doesn’t mean the model cuts any corners. Its owners enjoy smart styling and unbeatable fuel-efficiency, which no doubt contribute to the vehicle’s broad appeal. The Honda Civic is the most common car in California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio—three of the seven most populous states in the country—which helps the model rise to number three on the list of the most popular cars in America.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming
Percent of all cars on the road: 2.68%
MSRP (2022): $29,990
MPG city/highway: 25/25
Like the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-Series pickups zig while the rest of the nation’s most popular cars zag. Though it’s a bit pricier than most of the sedans on this list and can’t compete on fuel-efficiency, it does offer all the towing and cargo essentials customers look for in a pickup truck. Unsurprisingly, F-Series trucks are hugely popular in the heart of the country, and they’re the most common vehicle in a whopping nineteen states—seven more than the next closest car model. Plus, drivers will soon be able to purchase an all-electric Ford F-150, likely broadening the vehicle’s appeal even further.
States where this vehicle ranks #1: Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington
Percent of all cars on the road: 3.06%
MSRP (2022): $26,120
MPG city/highway: 30/38
The Honda Accord claims the top spot on the list of the most popular cars in America in 2022. What else needs to be said? Everyone knows the model’s strengths: a handsome design, tech-savvy interior, excellent gas mileage—all at great value. The Accord is practically ubiquitous on the East Coast, where it’s the most common vehicle in all but a few states, and it has plenty of supporters in the Pacific Northwest, too. All in all, more than 3% of all cars on the road in 2022 are Accords.
