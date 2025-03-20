Your legal options in a no-fault state

You have fewer legal options in a no-fault state than in a full or limited-tort state. That’s because the no-fault system reduces car accident lawsuits.

But you could still have legal recourse if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you. This is especially true if you’re seriously injured in a car accident. But given the complex nature of legal action in a no-fault state — especially when it comes to underinsured or uninsured drivers — it’s best to discuss your options with an attorney.

Personal injury lawsuit

A personal injury lawsuit involves suing another party if an uninsured driver harms you in a car accident and your PIP insurance doesn’t cover all the costs. But this option may only be viable if the uninsured driver has adequate assets.

If they don’t have money or other assets, it might not be worth taking legal action. But an attorney can advise you.

Property damage claim

Suppose the insurance company finds the other driver at fault in an accident, and that driver has property damage liability insurance. In that case, they can file a claim with their insurance company to help cover repairs to your vehicle.

Drivers must carry at least $10,000 of property damage liability coverage by law. But your options may be more limited if the at-fault driver doesn’t have this coverage. Contact an attorney to discuss the best way forward.

Settlement negotiation

It’s possible to work with an attorney on a settlement negotiation as well, provided the other party doesn’t have adequate car insurance coverage. Settlement negotiation involves working with an attorney to get compensation from the other driver for injuries and damages.

Unfortunately, this option may be off the table if the other party is uninsured or underinsured.