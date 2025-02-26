Home>Car Insurance

Car Insurance for Undocumented Immigrants: What to Know

Even experienced undocumented drivers will likely pay high car insurance premiums. Insurers often consider them new drivers due to a lack of U.S. driving and auto insurance history.

Julia Taliesin
Written byJulia Taliesin
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Lequita Westbrooks
Edited byLequita Westbrooks
Lequita Westbrooks
Lequita WestbrooksSenior Editor

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Undocumented immigrants in 21 U.S. states and territories can earn a driver’s license, get car insurance, and lawfully operate a vehicle.[1] This can help ensure more drivers on the road have the right knowledge and skills and can secure the best auto insurance protection.

Every state that allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license also requires a minimum amount of car insurance. Driving without car insurance in those states is both illegal and financially risky. 

While car insurance for undocumented immigrants sometimes presents a unique challenge, we’ll walk you through what you need to know.

Quick Facts

  • Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients can apply for a driver’s license in most, but not all, U.S. states.[2]

  • Developing a credit history could help lower your premiums in time.[3]

  • Having an individual taxpayer identification number can help you access auto insurance coverage.

Getting a driver’s license as an undocumented immigrant

Most auto insurance companies won’t sell coverage to a driver without a license. So, the first step is looking into whether you can get a driver’s license.

As of February 2025, 19 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license.[4] What the law allows may differ slightly between states, so research the regulations in your home state.

Here are the states where undocumented immigrants can get a license.

If you live in any of these areas, look up your local laws to find out what to do. You could also try contacting agencies supporting immigrants in your area for information. Though you may already have lots of driving experience, you’ll likely have to go through the permit application and driver testing process before you can get your license.

Be mindful that not every state protects its license and vehicle registration information from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigations.

California and Hawaii explicitly prohibit its motor vehicle departments from sharing information about immigration enforcement with ICE. New Jersey, New Mexico, Virginia, and Washington require ICE to produce a court order or arrest warrant before sharing personal data. But Maryland, for example, doesn’t limit ICE access, and Florida considers those out-of-state licenses invalid.[5]

  • Every state requires a driver’s license (or permit) to operate a vehicle. Almost every state requires drivers to have auto insurance. So, if you can’t get a driver’s license in your state, it’s unlikely that you can register a vehicle, obtain car insurance, and lawfully drive.

    Some insurance companies will sell auto insurance to someone without a license but will still require you to list a licensed primary driver on the policy. For example, if you can’t drive yourself, you can buy a policy and list a relative or aide as the primary driver. If you or someone without a license drives the vehicle, the policy won’t cover you.

    If you’re eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, you can apply for and earn a driver’s license like any U.S. citizen. In some states, DACA recipients can get a Real ID license with current documents.

    To be eligible for DACA, applicants must meet specific requirements regarding when they arrived in the U.S., how long they’ve lived in the U.S., and more. Legal status under DACA isn’t permanent. DACA recipients have to renew their immigration status every two years.[6]

  • If you have a valid driver’s license from another country, you can legally drive in some U.S. states temporarily.[7] But a foreign license isn’t enough everywhere, so contact the department of motor vehicles where you’ll be living and driving before you travel.

    Some states also require foreign license holders to have an international driving permit (IDP). You have to get an IDP in your home country before coming to the U.S., as the U.S. doesn’t issue them to visitors. If you get an IDP, carry both when you drive.

    In Texas, for example, you can drive with a valid foreign license for up to one year or until you become a resident. You don’t need an IDP if your license is in English.[8] If your license is in a different language, an IDP will act as an authorized translation. Once you become a Texas resident, you have to apply for a license within 90 days to continue to drive legally.

    Most insurance companies sell car insurance coverage to tourist or immigrant drivers with a valid foreign license. Shop around with different companies and ask about requirements to ensure you get the best protection.

Shop for Car Insurance

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Is car insurance more expensive for immigrants?

Car insurance is more expensive for undocumented immigrants because companies consider undocumented immigrants “new drivers.” Unfortunately, that’s the case even if you’re an experienced driver and have held a license for years in your home country. 

Since U.S. insurers can’t see your driving or insurance history, companies consider your risk to be the same as a new driver.

You have some strategies available to you that can help reduce your car insurance costs. For example, you can look for discounts, reduce insurance on older cars, and compare rates to find the best price.

To get a sense of what you might pay in each state, review the following average car insurance rates for new drivers by state, according to Insurify data. Rates vary by city and even ZIP code, so this may not reflect your local rate.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 AM PST
State
Average Monthly Liability-Only Quote for New Drivers
Average Monthly Full-Coverage Quote for New Drivers
North Carolina$102$162
Wyoming$104$218
New Hampshire$106$207
Iowa$112$244
Alabama$116$276
Wisconsin$119$239
Vermont$119$267
South Dakota$124$285
Tennessee$128$266
Idaho$133$249
Montana$134$286
Indiana$137$264
New Mexico$138$318
Ohio$140$248
Washington$148$285
Illinois$154$325
Kansas$156$314
Rhode Island$157$261
Pennsylvania$160$290
West Virginia$161$310
Mississippi$162$363
North Dakota$165$285
Oklahoma$166$346
Nebraska$167$350
Maine$167$301
Colorado$179$392
Missouri$187$372
Utah$190$309
Arizona$192$360
Oregon$195$318
United States$199$374
California$201$460
Virginia$202$351
Minnesota$205$384
Arkansas$209$441
New Jersey$230$282
Texas$231$447
Massachusetts$234$395
Michigan$241$401
Florida$255$394
Louisiana$256$471
Kentucky$263$436
Delaware$280$407
Georgia$310$491
South Carolina$325$510
Nevada$328$529
Maryland$335$539
Washington D.C.$384$547
Connecticut$400$646
New York$612$803
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to shop for car insurance

If you’re feeling overwhelmed about buying car insurance, just take it step by step. We’ll walk you through how to shop for auto coverage and find the right policy for you.

  • First, learn a bit about standard car insurance coverages. Every state that offers driving privileges to undocumented immigrants requires drivers to have auto insurance.

    Coverages include:

    Understanding your driving habits and coverage needs is key to getting the right coverage. Start by asking yourself a few questions:

    • How much do you drive? If you don’t drive very often or very far, a pay-per-mile policy could be a great fit and a lot cheaper than a traditional policy.

    • Who else is driving your car? If other people live with you and drive your car regularly, you should list them on the policy.

    • How much is your car worth? Liability coverage might be enough if you drive an old car you wouldn’t replace after an incident. But if you want coverage for damage to your vehicle, you’ll need collision and comprehensive insurance.

    • Where do you live and park? Location affects rates significantly. For example, since urban areas have higher theft rates, you might want to consider comprehensive coverage if you live in a city.

    How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

    How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

  • Considering your financial situation and budget will help you know what you can afford (and what risks you can take). For example, choosing a higher deductible — what you pay before your insurance kicks in — often means cheaper premiums. But you’ll have to cover that amount when you file a claim before your insurance will cover the damage.

    Your liability insurance limits are also important to consider. If you cause an accident, your insurance company will pay up to your policy limits to cover injuries, damages, or your legal defense. Buying more liability coverage than the minimum requirement will increase your premium slightly, but it also adds more protection.

  • Don’t settle for the first auto insurance quote you get. Prices differ significantly among insurance companies, so get quotes and compare rates to find the best price for your ideal coverage. This also helps you figure out what’s available and the price range you’re looking at.

    This is a great time to look up discounts. While many insurers offer a few standard discounts, not all companies offer the same types. As you compare rates, ask about what other savings opportunities that company has available.

  • To secure a policy, you may have to share some information and documentation about you and your vehicle. That may include your name, date of birth, driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN), and garaging address. You’ll also need to provide your vehicle’s make and model, mileage, security features, and vehicle identification number (VIN).

    Don’t be afraid to call an insurance company if you have questions. Many large insurers have agents who speak multiple languages. They could help you navigate the process if your immigration status presents any challenges.

  • Before you confirm your purchase, review your policy in detail. Make sure the listed coverage amounts are what you want and your personal details are correct.

    This is also the moment to decide how you want to pay. Many insurers offer discounts for paying online or setting up automatic payments. Choose what works for you.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to get cheap car insurance as an undocumented immigrant

Auto insurance costs can vary by hundreds of dollars based on many factors. Here are some ways to get cheap car insurance.

Research and ask about savings opportunities

Insurance companies offer various car insurance savings opportunities. You can get discounts for being a low-mileage driver, a good student, paying your premium in full, paying online, installing safety features in your vehicle, and more.

You could also talk to your insurance agent about increasing your deductible or reducing your coverage (but make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you do).

A handful of states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, and New Jersey — also have auto insurance programs for drivers with a low income.[9]

Compare car insurance quotes

This bears repeating: Compare quotes from multiple auto insurance companies. The top two recommendations from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) on how to save money on auto insurance are shopping around and comparing costs. Insurance companies have different ways of calculating premiums, so it’s worth it to compare rates before you buy a policy.

Maintain a clean driving record

Driving safely is always a good idea and can even help reduce your rates. Many insurers offer discounts for drivers that remain accident-free. Also, having an incident on your record can raise your rates, so it pays to keep a clean, safe driving record.

Build a good credit history

Though some U.S. states don’t allow it, many insurers use credit history to help determine your rates. But building a credit history in the U.S. can be hard without a Social Security number (SSN). Insurers typically use SSNs to review credit history and produce a credit-based insurance score.

You don’t necessarily need an SSN to apply for a credit card or a loan. Many credit card companies accept an ITIN. Building a strong credit history could help you lower your rates over time. You may have to submit a written request for a credit report, but ask your insurer if it’ll work with you to take that into account.

Read More: Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Read More: Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Car insurance for undocumented immigrants FAQs

If you have more questions about car insurance for undocumented immigrants, check out the additional information below.

  • It’s unlikely. Uber and Lyft don’t explicitly prohibit undocumented immigrants from driving, but both require a valid SSN to conduct a background check. An ITIN is mainly a tax identification number and isn’t a substitute for an SSN.

  • If the person involved in the accident also has a valid driver’s license and active auto insurance coverage, follow the standard process. Ask for their license and insurance information, and share that with your insurer when you file a claim.

    Beyond that, it depends on the situation. If the other driver leaves the scene or doesn’t have a license, auto insurance, or both, record whatever information you can to share with your insurance company.

    Uninsured motorist coverage (most states require it) would cover any injury-related costs. Collision coverage or uninsured motorist property damage coverage would pay for your vehicle damages. (It wouldn’t lead to a rate increase since you’re not at fault.) You also have the option of taking legal action if you feel it’s necessary.

  • It’s extremely unlikely that filing a claim with your insurance company would lead to any immigration enforcement action against an undocumented immigrant. If that person doesn’t have auto insurance, your uninsured motorist or collision coverage would apply here.

    It’s possible that filing a police report after an accident could lead to deportation. Many local law enforcement agencies don’t focus on immigration. The federal government can delegate some immigration enforcement to local police departments.[10] Some law enforcement also cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

    After any accident, your best move is to get as much information as you can, including photographs, and immediately notify your insurance company. Even if you choose not to file a police report, that information will help ensure a smooth claims process with your own insurer. Many insurers require a police report if the incident is a hit-and-run.

  • Driving a car without a license or learning permit is illegal for anyone, including an undocumented immigrant. If you operate a vehicle without a license or auto insurance, you risk severe financial penalties at best and legal consequences at worst.

  • No. You don’t need a Social Security number to get auto insurance. But without one, getting auto insurance might be a little more complicated.

    Some companies may not insure you because you can’t prove a credit or claims history. Others may insure you if you have an ITIN, but you should expect higher rates. The company will consider you a new driver regardless of your age or driving experience.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. The Center for Public Integrity. "Undocumented immigrants can get licenses. ICE can get their data.."
  2. National Immigration Law Center. "FAQ: REAL ID and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. The National Conference of State Legislatures. "States Offering Driver’s Licenses to Immigrants."
  5. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Out-of-state license classes no longer accepted in Florida."
  6. American Immigration Council. "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA): An Overview."
  7. USA.gov. "Driving in the U.S. if you are not a citizen."
  8. Department of Public Safety. "Driving Privilege Reciprocity."
  9. Ca.gov. "California's Low Cost Auto Insurance Program."
  10. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "Delegation of Immigration Authority Section 287(g) Immigration and Nationality Act."
Julia Taliesin
Julia TaliesinInsurance Content Writer

Julia Taliesin is an insurance content writer at Insurify. She began her career as a journalist, covering local government and business in Somerville, Mass. She reported multiple investigative stories about municipal finances and budget allocation, building development and inspection, and personnel. When the pandemic began she became a de facto public health reporter, writing daily and weekly reports using available data to quickly communicate rates of infection and city response.

She's worked for print and digital outlets, writing everything from quick-hit breaking news to long-form community features. More recently, Julia managed content strategy at a startup creating a social platform for licensed nurses, overseeing a team of nurse freelancers and editing interview transcripts and news articles for publication.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys working on crafting projects, learning about homesteading, and singing in cover bands.

Learn More
linkedin
Lequita Westbrooks
Edited byLequita WestbrooksSenior Editor
Lequita Westbrooks
Lequita WestbrooksSenior Editor

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate