Car Insurance for Undocumented Immigrants: What to Know

How to get cheap car insurance as an undocumented immigrant

Auto insurance costs can vary by hundreds of dollars based on many factors. Here are some ways to get cheap car insurance.

Research and ask about savings opportunities

Insurance companies offer various car insurance savings opportunities. You can get discounts for being a low-mileage driver, a good student, paying your premium in full, paying online, installing safety features in your vehicle, and more.

You could also talk to your insurance agent about increasing your deductible or reducing your coverage (but make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket costs if you do).

A handful of states — California, Hawaii, Maryland, and New Jersey — also have auto insurance programs for drivers with a low income.[9]

Compare car insurance quotes

This bears repeating: Compare quotes from multiple auto insurance companies. The top two recommendations from the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) on how to save money on auto insurance are shopping around and comparing costs. Insurance companies have different ways of calculating premiums, so it’s worth it to compare rates before you buy a policy.

Maintain a clean driving record

Driving safely is always a good idea and can even help reduce your rates. Many insurers offer discounts for drivers that remain accident-free. Also, having an incident on your record can raise your rates, so it pays to keep a clean, safe driving record.

Build a good credit history

Though some U.S. states don’t allow it, many insurers use credit history to help determine your rates. But building a credit history in the U.S. can be hard without a Social Security number (SSN). Insurers typically use SSNs to review credit history and produce a credit-based insurance score.

You don’t necessarily need an SSN to apply for a credit card or a loan. Many credit card companies accept an ITIN. Building a strong credit history could help you lower your rates over time. You may have to submit a written request for a credit report, but ask your insurer if it’ll work with you to take that into account.