What happens when you get in an accident with an uninsured driver in California

Roughly 17% of drivers in California are uninsured, making it No. 11 in states with the most uninsured drivers.[1] Unfortunately, this increases the chances that the other driver in an accident may not have the state’s minimum insurance.

California is an at-fault state for insurance, which means the at-fault driver — usually through their liability insurance — is on the hook for the cost of all injuries and property damage. Contrast this with a no-fault state, where each driver files a claim with their own insurer for bodily injuries.

Despite California’s at-fault insurance system, the process works a bit differently if a driver — especially the at-fault driver — doesn’t have insurance.

If the uninsured driver caused the crash

If you’re in an accident where the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance, your policy’s uninsured motorist (UM) coverage will apply. Your uninsured motorist bodily injury (UMBI) coverage will help with your and your passengers’ injuries. Its limits are equal to your liability coverage limits, which is a good argument for increasing your coverage limits.

Your uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD) will cover up to $3,500. It’s worth noting that in California, UMPD applies only if the uninsured driver is identified. If the accident is a hit-and-run, this coverage may not pay.

If you don’t have UM/UIM coverage but have collision coverage, the latter should apply. But if you only have basic liability coverage and no collision or uninsured motorist coverage, you may be on the hook for all damages.[2]

If you’re at fault for the accident

If you’re at fault for the accident and the other driver doesn’t have insurance, you may still be on the hook for some of their expenses. For example, your liability insurance will pay for any economic losses due to the other driver’s injuries and property damage.

That said, California is a “No-Pay, No-Play” state.[3] This law prevents uninsured drivers from receiving compensation for what’s considered “non-economic damages” after an accident. For example, someone driving without insurance can’t sue you or your insurance company for pain and suffering after an accident, even if it was your fault.

Because you’re at fault for the accident, you or your insurance company will also be responsible for paying for your damages and injuries. If you have collision coverage on your policy, your insurance should pay to repair your car. But if you only have liability insurance, you won’t have coverage and will have to pay out of pocket.