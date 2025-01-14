NEWS: California Raises Minimum Car Insurance Requirements
Home>Car Insurance>California

Is California a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

California is an “at-fault” state, where the driver who caused the accident is financially responsible for damages.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

California isn’t a “no-fault” state for auto insurance.[1] Instead, it’s an “at-fault” or “tort” state. This means the driver who caused the crash is financially responsible for injuries and damages. California law requires claims to be filed with the at-fault driver’s insurer. But in some cases, more than one driver can be at fault.

Below, we’ll take a closer look at what happens after an accident in an at-fault state and review some types of optional California car insurance to consider for added protection.

Find Car Insurance in California

Liability rates start at $139 per month

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

California is an at-fault car insurance state

California is one of 38 states that uses an at-fault, or tort, car insurance system. After an accident, the liability coverage of the at-fault driver generally pays for the damages and injuries of the driver who wasn’t at fault, as well as passengers in the other car.

California drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but it isn’t always enough to cover an at-fault accident.[2] In full-tort states like California, you can sue at-fault drivers after a car accident, but limitations may apply.[3]

What are shared fault rules in California?

In an at-fault state like California, drivers can share fault for a car accident. The police, insurers, or the court system typically determines the share of each driver’s responsibility for the accident — commonly called “comparative negligence.” If you’re at fault for 51% or more of an accident, you’ll likely see your insurance rates go up the next time your policy renews.

Serious offenses, such as DUIs or accidents that result in death, typically raise rates the most.

But if you’re not at fault for the crash, or your share of comparative negligence is 50% or less, your insurance company likely won’t raise your rates.

At-fault vs. no-fault car insurance

Most U.S. states use an at-fault system. This means the insurance company of the driver who caused the car accident pays for costs related to the other driver’s (and their passengers) injuries and property damage.

In no-fault states, each driver must submit a claim with their insurer for bodily injuries, no matter who’s at fault. In these states, the at-fault driver’s insurance company covers damage to your vehicle, but you’ll need to carry personal injury protection (PIP) to cover costs associated with your injuries, like medical bills and lost wages, regardless of fault.

Only 12 U.S. states and Puerto Rico use no-fault systems — Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Drivers in no-fault states typically pay 13% more for car insurance, according to Insurify data. Lawsuits for damages from accidents are allowed in both at-fault and no-fault states, but drivers in no-fault states typically face more restrictions.

Here are some key differences between at-fault and no-fault states:

Insurance Factor
At-Fault
No-Fault
Whose policy pays in case of bodily injury from an accident?The insurance company of the driver who caused the accidentYour insurer, regardless of who caused the accident
Who determines fault?Law enforcement, insurers, and the courtsLaw enforcement, insurers, and the courts
Is personal injury protection (PIP) coverage required?NoYes
Can you sue the at-fault driver for injuries?YesYes, but limitations usually apply

Minimum car insurance requirements in California

As of Jan. 1, 2025, California law requires all drivers to carry the following amounts of minimum-liability coverage:

  • $30,000 in bodily injury for injury or death to one person

  • $60,000 in bodily injury for injury or death per accident

  • $15,000 in property damage

Drivers in the Golden State can also choose from several types of coverage options to meet state minimums, including:

  • A standard liability car insurance policy

  • $75,000 cash deposit with the DMV

  • Self-insurance certificate issued by the DMV

  • $75,000 surety bond from a California-licensed company

California drivers who can’t afford auto insurance can apply for coverage through California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA).

Find the Right Coverage for You

Compare personalized quotes from California’s top insurers

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Optional car insurance coverages in California

Minimum coverage levels generally don’t offer enough protection for large claims or potential lawsuits. Carrying higher levels of liability insurance helps protect you financially.

The following additional insurance coverage options offer California drivers even more financial protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damages to your car after a collision with another vehicle or object and pays out the actual cash value (ACV) of your vehicle if it’s totaled.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle from a non-collision event, like theft, vandalism, severe weather, or hitting an animal.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s ACV and what you owe on your car loan. Most lenders require it when you lease or finance your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist insurance helps pay your medical expenses and property damage if a driver without insurance or with inadequate liability coverage hits you. California requires insurers to offer this coverage, but you can opt out by signing a waiver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance, or MedPay, covers medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of fault.

What to do in case of a car accident in California

After a car accident in California, it’s important to follow these steps:[4]

  1. Stop and move your vehicle. Pull over and move your vehicle to a safe location, if possible. Failure to do so can result in citations, fines, or the police impounding your vehicle.

  2. Contact the police. Call 911 to report the accident and request emergency services. If anyone is injured or killed in a crash and law enforcement isn’t present at the scene, the driver (or occupant in the vehicle) must immediately report the accident to the police in writing.

  3. Have documents handy. When the police arrive, be prepared to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration card, and proof of financial responsibility, like your car insurance card. Failure to do so can result in a citation and a fine.

  4. Document accident details. Note the date and time of the accident, the location, and other details, such as weather conditions. Also, be sure to take photos of the damage and the rest of the scene. The police and insurance adjusters can use this information to help determine fault.

  5. Submit an SR-1 report to the DMV. When there’s damage over $1,000, injury, or death, California law requires insurers, brokers, or legal representatives to submit a Report of Traffic Accident Occurring in California (SR-1) to the California Department of Motor Vehicles within 10 days.

California car insurance FAQs

Getting into a car accident is a stressful experience that can leave you on the hook financially if you’re at fault or don’t have enough insurance coverage. Here’s a closer look at the answers to some commonly asked questions about California car insurance.

  • What if an at-fault driver is uninsured in California?

    In California, when an at-fault driver is uninsured or doesn’t have enough insurance, they may not be able to cover the costs of damages or injuries. Carrying optional uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance helps protect you financially if the at-fault driver is unable to pay.

  • Is California a 50/50 state in car accidents?

    No. California isn’t a 50/50 state in car accidents, but drivers can share fault for the crash. In a system called comparative negligence, law enforcement, insurers, and the courts decide each driver’s share of responsibility after an accident.

  • Will your California car insurance rate go up if you’re not at fault in an accident?

    No. If you’re not at fault in an accident, your insurance company typically won’t raise your rates. But if you’re at least 51% at fault, your insurer may add a surcharge when you renew your policy.

  • Should you hire a lawyer after an accident in California?

    It depends. Hiring a lawyer after a car accident in California isn’t always necessary. But if the crash was serious, an accident attorney, like a personal injury lawyer, may be able to help you navigate complicated legal issues.[5]

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  2. California Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
  3. LA Century Law. "How Long After a Car Accident Can You Sue in California?."
  4. California DMV. "Vehicle Collisions."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What should I do if I am having trouble settling my claim?."
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out how to manage their finances and credit. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Experian, LendingClub, Sound Dollar and USA Today Blueprint. She also writes for national insurers, banks and financial institutions like Aetna, MassMutual, Stripe, and UnitedHealthcare. 

Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxSenior Managing Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Latest Articles

Is California a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

Is California a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

California is an at-fault state, where the driver responsible for the accident must pay for injuries and damages. Learn more.

January 16, 2025
Best Car Insurance in New Jersey (2025)

Best Car Insurance in New Jersey (2025)

Three of the best car insurance companies in New Jersey are State Farm, USAA, and The General. All three top Insurify’s list of best insurers in the state.

January 16, 2025
GoAuto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2025)

GoAuto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2025)

Check out GoAuto insurance reviews, ratings, and quotes. See GoAuto’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

January 16, 2025
Compare Car Insurance Rates All in One Place (January 2025)

Compare Car Insurance Rates All in One Place (January 2025)

Insurify is a digital insurance agent that lets you compare car insurance rates from GEICO, Allstate, Progressive and 100+ more.

January 16, 2025
How to Shop for Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

How to Shop for Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

If you’re in the market for car insurance, follow these 7 steps to shop for coverage and find the best and cheapest policy for your situation.

January 16, 2025
What Happens if You Drive Without Insurance?

What Happens if You Drive Without Insurance?

Driving without insurance may seem like a good way to save money, but here are the consequences you could face.

3 min. read|January 16, 2025
View all