Is California a No-Fault State for Auto Insurance?

California is an at-fault car insurance state

California is one of 38 states that uses an at-fault, or tort, car insurance system. After an accident, the liability coverage of the at-fault driver generally pays for the damages and injuries of the driver who wasn’t at fault, as well as passengers in the other car.

California drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but it isn’t always enough to cover an at-fault accident.[2] In full-tort states like California, you can sue at-fault drivers after a car accident, but limitations may apply.[3]

What are shared fault rules in California?

In an at-fault state like California, drivers can share fault for a car accident. The police, insurers, or the court system typically determines the share of each driver’s responsibility for the accident — commonly called “comparative negligence.” If you’re at fault for 51% or more of an accident, you’ll likely see your insurance rates go up the next time your policy renews.

Serious offenses, such as DUIs or accidents that result in death, typically raise rates the most.

But if you’re not at fault for the crash, or your share of comparative negligence is 50% or less, your insurance company likely won’t raise your rates.