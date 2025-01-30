Can You Drive in California With a Foreign License?

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
If you’re an international tourist planning a trip to the United States, you may be wondering if you can drive in California with a foreign license. While the rules may differ slightly by state, California is lenient about its driving requirements for international tourists.
But you should still be aware of some important things, especially if you plan to attend school in the state or establish residence there.
Here’s what you need to know about driving in California with a foreign license, including how long your driver’s license is valid there, California car insurance requirements, and more.
Find Car Insurance in California
Liability rates start as low as $60 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Driving in California with a foreign license
Rules about driving with a foreign license in California vary a bit depending on your age at the time of your visit. Generally, there’s more flexibility for international tourists older than 18. In this case, your foreign driver’s license will be valid in California, provided you meet these requirements:
You have a valid license from your home country.
Your license matches the vehicle you plan to drive during your visit (such as your personal driver’s license versus commercial driver’s license).[1]
The rules are slightly different if you’re a 16- or 17-year-old international tourist. In this case, your license will only be valid in California for 10 days following your entry into the state, unless you meet these conditions:[2]
You have a valid license from your home country.
You have a non-resident minor’s certificate issued by the California DMV.
If you plan on moving to California temporarily or permanently, you’ll need to apply for a California driver’s license to be roadworthy. Non-U.S. citizens can apply, though the state requires you to provide proof of lawful presence, such as a permanent residency card or I-94.[3]
You’ll also need two documents to prove state residency, which could include a rental agreement, mortgage statement, utility bill, or another valid document. Refer to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Real ID Checklist for more information about documentation.
How long can you use a foreign license in California?
If you’re vacationing in California, you can likely use your foreign driver’s license for the duration of your visit. Other rules apply when you’re attending school or becoming a resident of the state. Here are some cases and time frames for using a foreign license, depending on your situation:
International tourists: International tourists typically travel to the United States with a B-2 visa, which is valid for up to six months. You can extend it in six-month increments and generally drive for up to one year with a B-2 visa in the U.S.
Business travelers: International business travelers typically travel to the U.S. with a B-1 visa, which is valid for up to six months. You can extend it in six-month increments and generally drive for up to one year in the U.S.[4]
Students: Students entering the U.S. on an F, J, or M visa should contact their international student office or the California DMV for more information on timing and licensing requirements.[5]
New residents: If you establish residency in California, you’ll need to get a California driver’s license within 10 days to remain roadworthy.
Steps to drive legally in California with a foreign license
While your foreign license won’t need to be in English under California law, rental car companies may require it. So it makes sense to get an official copy in English if you plan on renting a car. Contact the California DMV before traveling for more information on how to get an official copy of your license in English.
Some states require visitors to get an International Driving Permit (IDP) before traveling, but California isn’t one of them.[6] That said, rental car companies may require an IDP from your home country before you can rent a car.
If you’re a student or a new resident, here’s the process for getting a California driver’s license:
Schedule and pass the driving and knowledge tests.
Gather appropriate documentation, including proof of financial responsibility (insurance), your Social Security number, passport, immigration document, visa, and valid I-94.
Complete the driver’s license application.
Visit your local DMV branch and provide:
Social Security number
Proof of identity
Proof of residency
Application fee
Thumbprint
You’ll also need to pass a vision test and have your photo taken at the DMV.[7]
Car insurance requirements for foreign drivers in California
California requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of car insurance, including these coverages:[8]
Bodily injury liability insurance
$30,000 per person, $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability insurance
$15,000
If you’re attending college in California or establishing residency, you’ll need to prove you meet California’s minimum car insurance requirements before taking your driving test. Some larger car insurance companies will allow you to purchase a policy with a valid foreign driver’s license or IDP. Insurers typically issue policies in six- or 12-month increments.
International tourists and business travelers can generally get car insurance through a rental car company. But before renting a car, make sure the company you’re considering offers California’s required coverages.
Shop for Car Insurance in California
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare through Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Renting a car in California with a foreign license
You can typically rent a car in California with a valid foreign driver’s license. Depending on the rental company, you may need to have your driver’s license translated into English by a professional translator. In some cases, companies may require you to get an IDP from your home country before you can rent a car.
Here are a few things to consider when renting a car in California:
Car insurance coverage: California requires drivers to meet its coverage minimums for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. You’ll want to make sure your rental car company has these coverage options.
Vehicle type: Consider your vehicle preferences. For example, decide if you want a standard but dependable car or a luxury vehicle.
Rental terms: Before proceeding, familiarize yourself with the company’s car rental terms. These terms detail everything from return requirements to options for emergency roadside assistance.
Tips for safe driving in California as a foreign driver
Safe driving tips in California are likely similar to those of your home country. Here’s what to know if you want to stay safe on the road during your visit to California:
Know road signs and traffic signals
Familiarize yourself with local road signs and be aware of traffic signals while driving.
Be mindful of posted speed limits
Follow posted speed limits to reduce your risk of car accidents.
Know the rules of the road
Understand that the rules of the road may differ slightly from those of your home country, and learn about them before traveling.
Avoid using your cell phone
Don’t use your cell phone while driving.
Driving in California with a foreign license FAQs
If you still have questions about driving in California with a foreign license, check out the additional information below.
What documents do you need to drive in California with a foreign license?
You’ll need your foreign driver’s license and proof of insurance to drive in California. The state doesn’t require you to have an IDP.
Can you rent a car in California with a foreign license?
Yes. You can generally rent a car in California with a foreign license, though you may need other documentation, such as an English translation of your license or an IDP.
How long can you drive with an international license in California?
It depends. If you’re a new resident, you have 10 days to get a California driver’s license, but the rules are different for tourists and students.
What should you do if you get a traffic ticket in California with a foreign license?
If you receive a traffic citation in California, you should contact the local law enforcement agency listed on the ticket for guidance on resolving the issue.
Can you drive a car with a foreign license in California?
Yes. You can drive a car with a foreign license in California, but you’ll need proof of adequate insurance coverage. California requires a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance and $15,000 in property damage liability insurance.
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.