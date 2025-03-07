Time limits for auto insurance investigations in Florida

Florida laws establish four different time frames that account for each step of the claims process if you’re filing a car insurance claim with your insurance company. If you’re filing a claim against another driver’s insurance, the time frames may differ since you don’t have an insurance contract with the other driver’s company.[1]

Take a look at what each time frame entails below.

Initial acknowledgement period

When you file a claim with your insurance company, it must review and acknowledge receipt of your car accident claim within seven business days. The acknowledgment ensures the insurer actively manages your insurance claim as outlined in your insurance policy.

Investigation period

Once your insurance company receives proof-of-loss statements, it has seven business days to begin its claims investigation. The insurance adjuster will then have 30 days to assess and investigate the damages. This step involves gathering information about the car accident, determining fault, and verifying the insurance policy to ensure the claim’s validity.

Decision deadline

After an investigation, your insurer must send you its decision regarding the claim payout within seven days of the insurance adjuster’s estimate.

Payment deadline

Insurers must either pay or deny the claim within 60 days of receiving your claim notice. Florida law doesn’t hold insurance companies to this deadline due to factors outside the insurer’s control.