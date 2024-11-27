Best Pet Insurance in North Carolina (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in North Carolina

When you’re shopping for pet insurance in North Carolina, it’s important to find an insurer that offers excellent value at an affordable price. Here, you’ll find three of the best pet insurance companies in North Carolina based on their average premiums and policy terms. You can learn more about these companies in the table and sections below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $19.14 $12.51 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% AKC $26.63 $18.63 $100, $200, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $26.66 $11.27 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Pets Best: Best overall value

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19.14

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12.51

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

Pets Best offers the most affordable pet insurance coverage for dog owners in North Carolina by a significant margin. It has customizable plans that give pet owners the ability to get exactly the coverage they need, including the option for unlimited coverage.

The company has accident-only coverage and three tiers of accident and illness coverage. Additionally, you can add preventative care to your plan, with two different coverage tiers available. Pets Best also covers curable pre-existing conditions once they’re healed or cured.

Pros Cheapest rates for dogs in North Carolina

Customizable policies

Option for unlimited annual coverage Cons Cheapest plan doesn’t include exam fees

Expensive preventative care plans

Lower multi-pet discount than competitors

AKC: Best for coverage add-ons

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $26.63

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18.63

Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative care

If you want a customizable policy with plenty of optional add-ons, AKC might be right for you. In addition to its accident and illness plan, it has various policy upgrades to choose from. These add-ons offer coverage for exam fees, hereditary and congenital conditions, pregnancy and breeding complications, end-of-life emotional support for pet owners, and two tiers of preventative care.

AKC is also the only insurer that offers coverage for pre-existing conditions, curable or incurable, once 365 days have passed.

Pros Lots of coverage add-ons

Covers pre-existing conditions

Excellent customer reviews Cons High premiums for cats

No coverage for dental disease

Exam fee coverage requires an add-on

Figo: Best for cat owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $26.66

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11.27

Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative care

Figo has affordable rates for both dog and cat coverage, and it has the cheapest overall rates for cats. Figo also has the option for unlimited coverage for people who don’t mind paying a bit more. It’s also the only company ranked here that offers the option for 100% reimbursement.

Figo has two different wellness plans, which are more affordable than plans from many other companies. It also has an add-on for exam fees — unfortunately, the base plan doesn’t cover these fees.

Pros Cheapest rate for cats in North Carolina

Option for unlimited annual coverage

Option for 100% reimbursement Cons Exam fee coverage requires an add-on

Low coverage limits for preventative care

No accident-only plan