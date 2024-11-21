Best Pet Insurance in Ohio (2024)

8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider
Table of contents
Ohio pet owners spend an average of $57 per month on pet insurance, according to Insurify data. Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense that provides financial protection against expensive vet bills and unexpected surgeries. Policies vary depending on the insurer, so it’s important to consider your priorities as you search for the best fit.
Here’s what you need to know about pet coverage in the Buckeye State.
Average prices from the top insurers in Ohio range from $12 to $64 per month.
Dog insurance in Ohio costs an average of $61 per month, and cat insurance costs $32 per month.
Pet insurance policies don’t automatically include coverage for vet visits, but you can add it for an additional cost.
Best pet insurance companies in Ohio
Lemonade, Trupanion, and Embrace are some of the best pet insurance companies in Ohio. Learn more about each of them below.
Lemonade: Best for quick claims
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Basic accident and illness; pet owners can also choose from numerous add-ons, including routine vet care for $17 per month for dogs and $10 per month for cats
Lemonade stands out as the best company for quick claims reimbursement. The company aims to pay the majority of its claims within a few minutes thanks to artificial intelligence. The insurer says it pays 40% of claims instantly. Once you establish coverage, the waiting period is 14 days for new illnesses and 30 days for orthopedic conditions.
Ohio pet owners can find cheap rates from Lemonade that are less than half the price of the other top insurers. But there’s a reason the costs are lower. Even though the company offers solid base coverage, add-ons can quickly increase the price. Trupanion and Embrace automatically include add-ons, like dental care, which costs extra with Lemonade.
Pays 40% of claims instantly
Discounts for existing customers, additional pets, and paying your premium annually
Many available add-ons allow you to customize coverage
Vet visits, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life care cost extra
30-day waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Challenging to insure older pets
Trupanion: Best for direct payments to vets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $64
Sample monthly quote for cats: $25
Plans available: Basic accident and illness, which includes advanced dentistry; pet owners can also add on recovery care for $12 per month and pet owner assistance for $5 per month
Trupanion uses VetDirect Pay to automatically pay veterinarians at checkout. This means as long as you visit a provider that accepts direct pay, you don’t have to pay up front. If you see a vet that doesn’t take direct pay, you can submit a claim for reimbursement. The process is quick, and Trupanion says it pays 70% of claims within 24 hours.
Trupanion costs more than the other top insurers, but you also get more with a basic policy. Annual coverage limits are unlimited, and every policy’s reimbursement rate is 90%. Basic policies also include advanced dental care, which you must pay extra for with other insurance companies. But they don’t include coverage for wellness care or exam visits, and there’s no option to add either coverage.
Direct pay available for participating veterinarians
Policies include unlimited reimbursement and a 90% payout
Only have to meet per-condition deductibles once
No coverage for vet visits or wellness
Coverage is less customizable
One-time administration fee
Embrace: Best for quick coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39
Sample monthly quote for cats: $35
Plans available: Basic accident and illness, which includes physical and alternative therapies; pet owners can also add on exam fees for $2 per month and prescription drug coverage for another $2 per month
Embrace offers short waiting periods for Ohio pet owners. Once you set up coverage, the policy begins on your policy’s effective date for accidents and 14 days later for illnesses. The basic plan is solid, but the company only offers two add-on policies — exam fees for $2 per month and prescription drugs for another $2 per month. Other insurers include that coverage in a standard policy.
Embrace also offers Wellness Rewards for Routine Care, a reimbursement plan you pay in full over a 12-month policy term. You can use the funds before paying the entire amount, which might be helpful for some pet owners. But the funds are nonrefundable and don’t roll over to the following year.
10% multi-pet discount
Short waiting period
Extensive deductible and reimbursement options
Basic policies don’t include medication coverage
Pets must be younger than 14 years old for accident and illness policy
Wellness plan doesn’t roll over each year
For each quote, we used an Ohio address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
We also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews to determine the top insurers in Ohio.
Cost of pet insurance in Ohio
The average cost of pet insurance in Ohio is $61 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats. Dog insurance usually costs more than cat insurance because care is usually more expensive.
The cost of pet insurance in Ohio is slightly lower than the national average of $71 for dogs and $37 per month for cats. Costs vary depending on location, coverage limits, and your pet’s breed and age.[1]
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Ohio
Pet insurance is helpful for most pet owners since it provides financial protection from unexpected expenses. Plus, you might need pet insurance in the Buckeye State to protect your pet against some specific risks, including:
Leptospirosis: This bacteria is found in the soil and water of Ohio and surrounding states. It can spread from humans to animals.[2]
Lyme disease: The disease spreads through bites from infected ticks. It’s a lifelong illness that requires care.[3]
Blue-green algae poisoning: This toxic algae is found in Ohio’s bodies of water and can harm pets who swim in it or drink it.[4]
Weather conditions: Ohio experiences extreme weather conditions, including hot summers and freezing winters, which can negatively affect pets.
Ohio pet regulations and laws
State governments don’t require pet insurance. Instead, it’s an optional expense that pet owners can consider. But Ohio mandates the following regulations and laws for residents who own a pet:
Dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet.
Cats and dogs must have rabies vaccinations.
Dogs must have a valid license every year.
Cats aren’t allowed to roam free away from personal property.
Residents can’t trap wildlife.
Pet owners are liable for any injuries, deaths, or accidents caused by their dog or cat.
Types of pet insurance coverage
You can usually choose from several types of pet insurance coverage, including accident and illness plans or accident-only coverage. Accident-only insurance is typically the cheapest option, but not every insurer offers this coverage type. Wellness plans can help pet owners with routine care expenses.
Here’s a closer look at each of these plan types.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans offer extensive coverage because they cover almost every type of injury and sickness. Policy details can vary depending on the insurer, but they usually include coverage for the following issues:
Blood tests
CT scans
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Labwork
MRIs
Outpatient care
Specialty care
Surgery
Ultrasounds
Urinalysis
X-rays
Accident-only plan
Some insurers offer accident-only plans, which have less robust coverage. These policies include coverage for accidents, including diagnostics and treatments, but not illnesses.
Common accidents include swallowed objects, bite wounds, cuts, fractured teeth, broken bones, and ingestions.
Wellness plan
As you shop for insurance, you might find two types of wellness plans: vet memberships and pet well-care protection. Vet memberships are discount plans with a monthly fee, and they’re different from insurance.
Pet well-care protection, on the other hand, is a type of pet insurance that covers regular veterinary care and checkups. Most insurers charge an additional fee to add coverage to an existing policy that usually includes physical exams, flea prevention, and vaccinations.
How to find the best pet insurance in Ohio
The best pet insurance in Ohio depends on what you need. Lemonade, Trupanion, and Embrace stand out as the top picks in the state. But you can also choose from other insurers like Figo, Nationwide, or AKC that might be a better fit.
Follow these steps as you search for the best pet insurance in Ohio:
1. Determine your priorities
Most insurers are the best option in one or two categories. Knowing your priorities can make it easier to find the best fit. For example, finding an insurer that meets your criteria is easier if you know that you want a specific type of coverage or need a policy quickly.
2. Compare quotes
It only takes a few minutes to compare quotes online. Quotes allow you to review pricing and policy details, making it easier to find the right fit.
3. Get coverage as soon as possible
Pet insurance usually costs more as your pet ages. Whether you get a puppy or rescue an older dog, getting coverage right away can help you save money. It also helps ensure that you have coverage when you need it. You’re also more likely to avoid the hassle of pre-existing conditions.
Ohio pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance is an optional monthly expense that can help you save money on unexpected veterinary care. Here’s some additional information about the best pet insurance in Ohio.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Ohio?
Pet insurance in Ohio costs an average of $57 per month, which is less than the national average. But pet owners in Ohio have location-specific concerns, like leptospirosis and Lyme disease, which might increase the cost of coverage slightly.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Ohio?
The average cost of a pet insurance plan in Ohio is $61 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats. Your insurance premiums will vary depending on the coverage amount, optional add-ons, pet profile, and other information.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Ohio?
Not typically. Pet insurance doesn’t usually cover pre-existing conditions. A pre-existing condition is any medical issue your pet received care, diagnosis, or treatment for before the start of insurance coverage.
But some insurers will cover non-chronic conditions once the pet is symptom-free for at least 12 months.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
It varies. The best level of pet insurance depends on your finances and needs. Most insurers offer different deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement rates. For example, you might consider a higher deductible for a lower monthly premium.
What age is best to get pet insurance?
The best time to get pet insurance is right away. Pet insurance becomes more expensive as your pet ages. It’s usually cheapest to get pet insurance when your pet is younger. Most policies also include a waiting period once you establish coverage — another reason to get a policy as soon as possible.
