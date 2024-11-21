Best Pet Insurance in Ohio (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Ohio

Lemonade, Trupanion, and Embrace are some of the best pet insurance companies in Ohio. Learn more about each of them below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $20 $12.00 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Trupanion $64 $25 $0–$1,000 Unlimited 90% Embrace $39 $35 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Lemonade: Best for quick claims

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Basic accident and illness; pet owners can also choose from numerous add-ons, including routine vet care for $17 per month for dogs and $10 per month for cats

Lemonade stands out as the best company for quick claims reimbursement. The company aims to pay the majority of its claims within a few minutes thanks to artificial intelligence. The insurer says it pays 40% of claims instantly. Once you establish coverage, the waiting period is 14 days for new illnesses and 30 days for orthopedic conditions.

Ohio pet owners can find cheap rates from Lemonade that are less than half the price of the other top insurers. But there’s a reason the costs are lower. Even though the company offers solid base coverage, add-ons can quickly increase the price. Trupanion and Embrace automatically include add-ons, like dental care, which costs extra with Lemonade.

Pros Pays 40% of claims instantly

Discounts for existing customers, additional pets, and paying your premium annually

Many available add-ons allow you to customize coverage Cons Vet visits, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life care cost extra

30-day waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Challenging to insure older pets

Trupanion: Best for direct payments to vets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $64

Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

Plans available: Basic accident and illness, which includes advanced dentistry; pet owners can also add on recovery care for $12 per month and pet owner assistance for $5 per month

Trupanion uses VetDirect Pay to automatically pay veterinarians at checkout. This means as long as you visit a provider that accepts direct pay, you don’t have to pay up front. If you see a vet that doesn’t take direct pay, you can submit a claim for reimbursement. The process is quick, and Trupanion says it pays 70% of claims within 24 hours.

Trupanion costs more than the other top insurers, but you also get more with a basic policy. Annual coverage limits are unlimited, and every policy’s reimbursement rate is 90%. Basic policies also include advanced dental care, which you must pay extra for with other insurance companies. But they don’t include coverage for wellness care or exam visits, and there’s no option to add either coverage.

Pros Direct pay available for participating veterinarians

Policies include unlimited reimbursement and a 90% payout

Only have to meet per-condition deductibles once Cons No coverage for vet visits or wellness

Coverage is less customizable

One-time administration fee

Embrace: Best for quick coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $39

Sample monthly quote for cats: $35

Plans available: Basic accident and illness, which includes physical and alternative therapies; pet owners can also add on exam fees for $2 per month and prescription drug coverage for another $2 per month

Embrace offers short waiting periods for Ohio pet owners. Once you set up coverage, the policy begins on your policy’s effective date for accidents and 14 days later for illnesses. The basic plan is solid, but the company only offers two add-on policies — exam fees for $2 per month and prescription drugs for another $2 per month. Other insurers include that coverage in a standard policy.

Embrace also offers Wellness Rewards for Routine Care, a reimbursement plan you pay in full over a 12-month policy term. You can use the funds before paying the entire amount, which might be helpful for some pet owners. But the funds are nonrefundable and don’t roll over to the following year.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount

Short waiting period

Extensive deductible and reimbursement options Cons Basic policies don’t include medication coverage

Pets must be younger than 14 years old for accident and illness policy

Wellness plan doesn’t roll over each year