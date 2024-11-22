Best Pet Insurance in South Carolina (2024)

Types of pet insurance coverage

Three types of coverage are common in pet health insurance. Some companies offer both accident and illness and accident-only plans, while others only offer accident and illness together. Additionally, not all companies offer wellness plans, and they’re generally an add-on to an accident and illness plan rather than stand-alone plans.

Accident and illness plans are more expensive than accident-only plans because they provide more coverage. Adding wellness coverage to your pet insurance plan will come at an additional cost.[3]

Accident and illness plan

An accident and illness plan is exactly what it sounds like — it covers your pet’s accidents and illnesses. It’s the most comprehensive coverage. These plans cover the diagnosis and treatment of nearly any condition, including orthopedic conditions and other injuries, as well as both chronic and acute illnesses.

Some plans explicitly exclude certain conditions or have longer waiting periods for certain types of health issues. For example, it’s common for insurers to have six-month waiting periods for ligament or orthopedic conditions.

Accident-only plan

Accident-only plans cover unexpected accidents and injuries for your pet but don’t cover illnesses. The plan will pay for everything from X-rays to diagnose the injury to surgeries and other treatments to help your pet recover.

These plans tend to be more affordable and can still save you a lot of money in the case of a major injury. But they also exclude many common medical conditions and don’t cover many expensive or lifelong conditions.

Wellness plan

A wellness plan covers your pet’s preventative care. These aren’t typically stand-alone plans. Instead, they’re available as add-ons to accident and illness or accident-only plans. Wellness plans generally pay for routine care, including wellness exams, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, dental cleanings, and more.

Wellness plans generally have lower potential savings than accident and illness plans but can still save you some money, especially when your pet is a puppy and needs initial vaccinations.