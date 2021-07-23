These Five Hybrid & Electric Cars have the Best Drivers (2021)

Apple and Tesla may be making headlines for their advancements in electric vehicle development, but these five hybrid and electric car models from traditional automakers deserve recognition for their drivers’ superb eco- and safety-consciousness.

When it comes to the future of automobiles, electric cars are at the forefront of the conversation. Advancements in electric vehicle technology are rapidly changing how we think about the future of car ownership, with new companies emerging onto the auto landscape, such as Apple (in December of 2020, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated electric car is set for release in 2024). ‘Green’ vehicle technology is impressive not only for its sheer innovative implications, but also for its encouragement of a more sustainable, greener future of driving.

Currently, hybrid and electric vehicle owners make up a small portion of America’s driving population. According to the Pew Research Center, electric vehicles have accounted for about two percent of the U.S. new-car market over the past three years. From varying regional incentives for hybrid and electric vehicle ownership to the phaseout of federal tax credits for many popular EV models over the past few years, the market for hybrid and electric cars has seen its ups and downs. The hybrid and electric vehicle community is small yet mighty, and those who do opt to drive a hybrid or electric vehicle are reassured in knowing that their driving choice contributes to a cleaner atmosphere and greener future.

Hybrid cars and electric vehicles are more fuel-efficient and therefore less polluting; carbon emissions per mile driven are usually much lower than those of non-hybrid or electric vehicles. Their drivers typically prioritize reducing their carbon emissions, with the added benefit of saving money on gas. Likewise, certain hybrid and EV drivers prioritize their safety and others’ by heeding traffic laws more often than most. To see which EVs have the best drivers, the research team at Insurify crunched the numbers to identify the five hybrid and electric car models with the highest rates of clean driving records.