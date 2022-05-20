These Cities Have the Best Drivers in 2022

Everyone wins when motorists follow the rules of the road. These cities can take a victory lap for having the best drivers in the nation.

With reckless driving behavior and traffic fatality rates on the rise ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers should take extra precaution when traveling now more than ever.[1] Despite this recent increase in dangerous driving incidents, it’s still crucial to recognize that not all drivers are following this unfortunate trend. In fact, the large majority of motorists in the U.S. obey traffic laws and are considerate of other drivers, making the road a safer place for everyone.

Safe driving is always its own reward, but it actually pays to be good, too. Insurify’s 2022 Insuring the American Driver report found that having just one prior traffic offense on record increases a driver’s insurance premium on average by 35%.[2] Depending on the incident, one offense can cost a driver hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars per year. Drivers who practice safe habits save not only lives but some serious money, too.

Curious to see where drivers actually accrue traffic infractions at the lowest rates, the data science team at Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the city in each state with the best drivers in 2022.