What Is an Insurance Card Policy Number?

Finding your policy number

Typically eight to 10 digits long, your policy number may be located in the middle, upper-right, or upper-left corner of your card. The location of the number could be different depending on the state you live in and how your insurance company formats its cards. It should be very easy to find your policy number because your insurer will clearly write “policy number” beside it or above it.

Do other policyholders have the same policy number?

You may see multiple policy numbers listed on your card if you insure more than one car with your auto insurance provider. In this case, your policy numbers will be the same, apart from the last digit. One car could have the policy number 12345678-01, for instance, while the other’s policy number might be 12345678-02.

When do you need to know your policy number?

You or someone else may need your auto insurance policy number in a few different scenarios. Because this number proves you meet your state’s auto insurance coverage requirements, you’ll likely need to provide it after an accident, if pulled over by the police, or when modifying your vehicle’s coverage with your insurer.

Following an accident

You’ll need your insurance card close by to exchange insurance information with the other driver when involved in an auto accident. Be sure to write down the other driver’s auto policy number, insurance company name, and agent contact information. You’ll need to provide this information when you file an insurance claim.

The police will also need your insurance information for their report if called to the scene.

Proof of insurance for police

In addition to showing your driver’s license, you’ll also need to show your insurance card if the police pull you over. The police will use your insurance card to confirm you have insurance coverage during a traffic stop.

If you’ve recently lost your card or don’t have it, the police can also look up your insurance information by running your plates. Most police cruisers come equipped with computers that provide this capability.

When you want to discuss or modify your coverage, you’ll likely need to provide your policy number to your insurer so they can access all your information. For instance, if you want to add a rider to your policy or increase or decrease coverage amounts, your insurance company needs to know your policy number to make adjustments to your coverage.

