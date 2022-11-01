4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Little Rock is the capital and largest city in Arkansas—but you can’t forget about the suburbs that make up the surrounding area. Jacksonville is one of the largest suburbs outside Little Rock, and it’s a town with plenty of drivers. By investing in strong car insurance at a good price, Jacksonville residents can stay protected on the roads.
Car Insurance in Jacksonville, AR
The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Jacksonville, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jacksonville is $207 per month, or $2484 annually.
Car insurance in Jacksonville is $26 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jacksonville on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jacksonville, AR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Jacksonville
|Insurance Provider in Jacksonville
|State Farm
|$69 /mo
|Allstate
|$85 /mo
|Nationwide
|$102 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$178 /mo
|The General
|$227 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jacksonville, AR
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Jacksonville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$222 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$260 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Jacksonville
|$154/mo
|Arkansas
|$152/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Like in other cities around the country, the average car insurance rates in Jacksonville tend to be higher for younger drivers. On average, teen drivers will pay $466.78 in premiums each month. Compare this to drivers in their 60s, who only pay one-third of the price, at around $155. It is safe to say having experience behind the wheel can give you better rates. However, the average price goes back up to $189 for Jacksonville drivers in their 70s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$467
|20s
|$251
|30s
|$159
|40s
|$192
|50s
|$203
|60s
|$156
|70s
|$190
|80s
|$160
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The average premium you pay for auto insurance may vary due to several factors, including your driving and your accident history. As seen in the city of Jacksonville, keeping a clean record with no violations will typically give you a lower rate around $193.59. For drivers who have some negative marks on their driving history, keep in mind that not all violations are the same. For example, if you have a speeding or failure-to-stop violation, your average premium could be $205 to $210. However, a more serious offense, like an at-fault accident, can result in an average premium of $242.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$194
|Speeding Ticket
|$210
|At-Fault Accident
|$243
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$206
Jacksonville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When people think about a credit score, they normally associate it with their ability to get a loan. While this is a common reason to watch your credit score, your score may also play a factor in determining your average insurance premium. In Jacksonville, those who maintain a good credit rating are more likely to have the lowest average premiums, around $198.37. For anyone who finds themselves with an average or poor rating, your premium rates could range from $200 to $210.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$233
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$203
|Poor
|$211
Find local Jacksonville agents
Centennial Insurance Agency, Inc.1900 John Harden Drive,
Jacksonville, AR 72023
Direct Auto Insurance425 W Main St,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Advantage 1 Auto Insurance601 W Main St,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Shelter Insurance - Seth Boyd1108 W Main St,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Shelter Insurance - Todd Martin210 John Harden Dr,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Jenkins Insurance Agency1420 Braden St A,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Pete Barry Insurance1326 John Harden Dr,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Shelter Insurance - Scott Everett517 N 1st St Ste 12,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
ASA Auto-Cycle Insurance309 W Main St,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Terry Ray - State Farm Insurance Agent50 Hwy 67 N,
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Jacksonville, AR DMV Information
Jacksonville has a full-service DMV office at 4 Crestview Plaza, Jacksonville, AR 72076. With a central location and a full range of services, the office serves Jacksonville residents well when it comes to motor vehicle needs. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public Transportation in Jacksonville, AR
The Rock Region Metro serves Arkansans within Pulaski County and stops at the Jacksonville Shopping Center. These bus lines help residents get around seven days a week.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville, AR
In a town like Jacksonville, your car is your #1 option for getting around. With the right insurance policy on your side, you can make sure you get around safely and affordably. Let Insurify connect you with plenty of free car insurance quotes that you can compare side by side—then pick the policy that fits your budget.
FAQs - Jacksonville, AR Car Insurance
State Farm and Shelter Insurance are a couple of the major carriers that have agents working in Jacksonville. But don’t worry: if you want to go smaller, the area also features several regional car insurance companies that are attuned to the needs of Jacksonville residents.
Arkansas is one of several states that keep credit scores in mind when determining your car insurance premiums. When shopping for car insurance in Jacksonville, remember that a so-so credit score might lead to higher insurance rates.
Car insurance prices vary by state, driver history, and a host of other factors. To help you find the right policy at the right price, use Insurify to easily compare 10+ free quotes from a wide range of insurance companies.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Jacksonville
#46
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#54
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#45
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jacksonville drivers rank 55 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with an accident: 7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jacksonville drivers rank 45 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Jacksonville drivers rank 56 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving offense: 0.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Jacksonville drivers rank 55 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a reckless driving violation: 0.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Jacksonville drivers rank 46 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a speeding ticket: 7.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jacksonville drivers rank 22 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with clean record: 81.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jacksonville drivers rank 20 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Jacksonville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.7%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022