Nevada, Washington, and New York OK’d the Most Auto Insurance Rate Hikes Since 2023

Why do regulators keep approving rate increases?

The short answer is competition, but it starts with the many factors driving up the frequency and cost of auto insurance claims.

According to the Nevada Division of Insurance, factors contributing to rising auto insurance rates include:

Increased traffic levels

Bad driving habits

Rising cost of new and used vehicles

Supply chain issues

Inflation

Insurance fraud

Higher medical costs

Litigation and higher personal injury payouts

Fraud and personal injury litigation can increase costs for insurers, adding even more to the bottom line.

Whether or when auto insurers need to seek approval for rate increases varies by state as well. For example, Nevada has a prior-approval system for personal auto insurance rates, meaning insurers can only use state-approved rates.

But simply refusing to approve rate increases doesn’t mean rates won’t go up. And that’s where competition comes in.

“[I]f insurers experience significant losses by charging rates they consider inadequate, some insurers may choose to tighten their eligibility guidelines, limit writings of new policies, non-renew existing business, or even leave the market altogether,” the Nevada Division of Insurance wrote in a statement.

“If the Division does not approve appropriate rate increase requests, carriers could become unprofitable, which could lead to insolvency. The more likely scenario is that carriers will cease to write policies in Nevada, making the environment less competitive. Less competition could lead to higher rates.”