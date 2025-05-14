Average Car Insurance Rates as of May 2025 | Insurify

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Car insurance rates held steady in April despite market volatility and tariff concerns. The national average rate for full-coverage car insurance fell slightly from $196 per month to $195 per month, according to Insurify data. The national average liability rate held steady at $105 per month by the end of April.
Full-coverage rates in Washington, D.C., continued their upward trend to $345 per month, up from $338 the previous month.
Average cost of car insurance by state as of May 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, repair costs, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.
For most states, rates stayed steady, with fluctuations of only a few dollars or less. But some areas saw bigger jumps, like Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut, and Nevada.
Delaware and Arkansas saw big rate decreases.
Here are the monthly averages for full and liability coverage across the country.
State
Full
Liability
National
$195
$105
Alabama
$142
$61
Arizona
$171
$93
Arkansas
$250
$120
California
$237
$101
Colorado
$215
$100
Connecticut
$327
$205
Delaware
$241
$160
Florida
$224
$150
Georgia
$245
$158
Idaho
$122
$67
Illinois
$166
$81
Indiana
$142
$74
Iowa
$119
$56
Kansas
$162
$81
Kentucky
$210
$128
Louisiana
$218
$116
Maine
$149
$82
Maryland
$331
$209
Massachusetts
$174
$104
Michigan
$262
$170
Minnesota
$192
$103
Mississippi
$204
$91
Missouri
$188
$96
Montana
$164
$77
Nebraska
$170
$82
Nevada
$274
$171
New Hampshire
$109
$58
New Jersey
$185
$149
New Mexico
$155
$69
New York
$461
$348
North Carolina
$92
$59
North Dakota
$136
$79
Ohio
$127
$72
Oklahoma
$175
$85
Oregon
$156
$97
Pennsylvania
$170
$97
Rhode Island
$147
$87
South Carolina
$262
$173
South Dakota
$127
$56
Tennessee
$145
$72
Texas
$230
$121
Utah
$180
$113
Vermont
$147
$65
Virginia
$190
$112
Washington
$159
$83
Washington, D.C.
$345
$230
West Virginia
$153
$79
Wisconsin
$129
$66
Wyoming
$114
$55
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of April 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of May 2025
New York was the most expensive area for car insurance in April, retaining its placement from the month before. Washington, D.C., and Maryland continue to rank among the most expensive places, while Connecticut and Nevada hold steady in fourth and fifth place.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
New York
$405
$348
$461
Washington, D.C.
$287
$230
$345
Maryland
$270
$209
$331
Connecticut
$266
$205
$327
Nevada
$223
$171
$274
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of April 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of April 2025
North Carolina retains the top position as the cheapest state for car insurance, with both liability and full-coverage rates well below the national averages of $105 and $195, respectively.
Here are the states with the lowest rates in April.
State
Overall Average
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
North Carolina
$76
$59
$92
New Hampshire
$84
$58
$109
Wyoming
$85
$55
$114
Iowa
$87
$56
$119
South Dakota
$92
$56
$127
All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of April 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Factors that affect car insurance rates
Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.
Age: Driving experience and accident risks closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.
Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents and engage in risky behaviors, like aggressive driving.
Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.
Credit history: Actuarial data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.
Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or have multiple safety features cost less to insure.
Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.
Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.
Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.
Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.
Deductible: A higher collision and comprehensive coverage deductible (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.
How to save on car insurance
Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.
Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:
Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.
Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.
Increase the deductible. A higher collision and comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.
Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect themselves financially.
Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.
For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone.
Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.
Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.