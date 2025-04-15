Distracted Driving Is Down, But More Drivers Engage in the Riskiest Distractions

Phone use increases likelihood, speed, and severity of crashes

Whether it’s sending a text or email, playing a game, using an app, or entering a phone number, interacting with a phone screen significantly increases the risk of an accident, CMT’s data shows. In fact, the 10% of drivers who interact with their screens or move their phones the most are 240% more likely to get into an accident, according to the report.

Interacting with a phone screen also increases the speed of an accident by 21%. Doing anything with a phone — such as simply picking it up — boosts speed by 27%, and using the phone for a handheld call increases crash speed by 31%, CMT says.

In 2024, drivers spent an average of 116 seconds per hour interacting with their phone screens — an 8.6% decrease from 2023. That improvement equates to 105,000 fewer crashes, 59,000 fewer injuries, and nearly 480 fewer deaths, CMT estimates. Still, more than half of measured trips (52.7%) involved screen interaction.

Phone motion, which measures when a driver handles a phone for any purpose, decreased more than 11% in 2024, according to the report. But nearly one-third of all drivers who handle their phones are doing so at 55 mph or faster.

“Phone motion above 50 mph is becoming the most concentrated and dangerous form of distraction on U.S. roads,” CMT notes in its report. “Even as overall phone use declines, this metric is trending up, especially on weekends and during high-speed, long-distance trips. It’s a warning signal: the nature of distraction could be evolving, shifting into higher-risk territory.”