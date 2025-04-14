Minnesota Considers ‘Lifeline’ Car Insurance Program for Low-Income Drivers

Bill supporters and critics talk about fairness

Though the bill still has many legislative steps before adoption, it’s already received both enthusiastic support and concerned disagreement.

The Legal Services Advocacy Project (LSAP) with Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid submitted a letter of “strong support” to the state’s Commerce, Finance, and Policy Committee, urging the passage of HF 2215.

“There is unquestionably a great need for the establishment of this program,” Ron Elwood, LSAP supervising attorney, wrote in the letter. “It is estimated that there are more than 358,000 uninsured licensed drivers in Minnesota. This is an alarming number.”

Quoting a 2016 brief from the Consumer Federation of America, Elwood wrote, “It is unequivocal that methodology used to underwrite policies and the resulting rates charged are ‘more closely aligned with personal economic characteristics than with drivers’ accident and ticket history.’”

Aaron Cocking, president and CEO of the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, told Insurify the bill “raises serious financial and fairness issues.” It also brings up concerns about the “unintended consequences” that could affect insurers and result in higher costs.

“Subsidized rates for one group of policyholders will lead to higher premiums for other insured drivers,” he said. “That’s not good policy and it’s surely not good for the 90% of drivers who have insurance now. If we are truly serious about improving insurance affordability, we should focus on addressing the real cost drivers impacting all Minnesota drivers, not carve out a state-run program for a select few.”

Cocking said the focus should be on tackling risky driving behavior, soaring vehicle repair costs, and legal system abuse to bring premium costs down.