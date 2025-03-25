Texas Legislators Weigh Creation of State-Funded Car Insurance Option

Affordable auto insurance for everyone

The Texas Automobile Insurance Public Option Act would be available for all Texans who can prove residency and have a valid Texas vehicle registration.

The proposed act differs from Texas’ car insurer of last resort, the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). Drivers must receive a rejection from at least two insurance companies in the last 60 days to enroll in the TAIPA. The Texas Automobile Insurance Public Option Act wouldn’t have this requirement.

California, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Maryland also have state-funded car insurance programs. However, unlike the Texas Automobile Insurance Public Option Act, these programs are only open to low-income drivers and have multiple eligibility requirements.

The program would offer the state’s minimum liability requirements plus optional uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection, and comprehensive and collision coverage.

The program would also include a sliding scale for low-income drivers with risk-based adjustments.

The bill didn’t clarify whether the program could reject drivers or whether it would add more coverage options or include discount opportunities.

Premium profits and the state would fund the Public Option Act. Enrollment would happen annually — much as health insurance has an open enrollment period. But drivers with qualifying life events — such as buying a vehicle or losing private coverage — would also be eligible to enroll at any time.