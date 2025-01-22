Home>Car Insurance>News

Allstate Faces Data Collection Lawsuit from Texas Attorney General

Suit alleges the company illegally collected driver data and used it to increase rates.

Sara Getman
Written bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Allstate and its data analytics subsidiary, Arity, for allegedly violating the state’s data and privacy security act by illegally collecting driver data from more than 45 million Americans.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants created a database to support Allstate’s underwriting and sold the collected information to third parties, including other insurance companies. It also alleges Allstate bought driver data from Toyota, Lexus, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, and Ram.

The suit further alleges Allstate and Arity paid and incentivized app developers to integrate Arity’s tracking software into their apps, allowing the software to record data every 15 seconds.

Allstate has denied the allegations, stating that Arity’s data gathering allows consumers to attain more accurate insurance pricing.

Drivers face another rate obstacle

Insurance companies using driving data to set rates isn’t new.

“Insurers use an insurance history report showing your prior insurance history, a motor vehicle report from the DMV that shows reported police tickets and accidents, and a CLUE report from LexisNexis, which shows claims activity,” said Buddy Parkhurst, an agent with Insurify.

Drivers can also opt into voluntary telematics and usage-based programs that track driving behavior in the hope that their good driving will lead to lower rates.

But Paxton’s suit takes issue with using driving data collected from drivers not enrolled in a tracking program.

Paxton’s suit alleges drivers didn’t consent to collection of their data and weren’t aware of Allstate and Arity’s tracking. The data collected includes the geolocation of a person’s phone, their accelerometer, longitude, latitude, bearing, GPS time, speed, accuracy, and more, the suit charges.

The suit further alleges that Allstate harvested data from unsuspecting drivers and used it to justify increasing premiums, denying coverage, or even dropping coverage.

Texas auto insurance rates climbed 23% in 2024, landing at an annual average of $2,915 for full coverage, according to Insurify’s recent auto report.

A continuing trend

The lawsuit in Texas comes on the heels of a New York Times report exposing Arity last spring.

The Times reported that Life360, MyRadar, and Gas Buddy were sharing driver data with Arity, which the company used to make “driving scores” and sold to insurance companies. Drivers with poor Arity driving scores could face rate increases and coverage denial.

In another case, a class action lawsuit filed last spring alleged that LexisNexis and General Motors used the subscription-based OnStar program to illegally track driving behavior and sold the data to third-party companies, including auto insurers.

What’s next

Paxton is calling for Allstate to pay several fines, plus $100 per violation day. The attorney general is also demanding the defendants permanently delete the data and “make full restitution or restoration to all consumers who suffered a loss as a result of the acts.”

The attorney general is seeking a jury trial in the case.

Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo