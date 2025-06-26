Home>Car Insurance>News

Safe Drivers Pay the Price for Reckless Neighbors, According to Allstate’s Most Dangerous Driving Cities

Bostonians are the most dangerous drivers in the U.S., crashing every three years on average, and their insurance premiums reflect that.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

East Coast drivers are the most dangerous in the U.S., according to Allstate’s 2025 America’s Best Drivers Report. The report ranks the safest and most dangerous driving cities based on Allstate accident damage claims from the 200 most populous cities in the country.

The report measured data taken between January 2022 and December 2023.

Insurify analyzed proprietary car insurance data to determine how driver behavior affects premiums in Allstate’s safest and most dangerous cities.

The table below shows the 10 safest cities for drivers and the average annual cost of full coverage, according to Insurify data.

Safety Rank Out of 200
sort ascsort desc
City
sort ascsort desc
Average Years Between Collisions
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Cost of Full Coverage with Clean Record (2025)
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Cost of Full Coverage with Accident (2025)
sort ascsort desc
N/ANational Average10.56$2,356$3,312
1Brownsville, TX14.24$2,532$3,504
2Boise, ID13.9$1,488$2,316
3Fort Collins, CO13.26$2,184$2,916
4Cary, NC12.91$996$1,584
5Laredo, TX12.83$2,496$3,456
6Olathe, KS12.77$1,896*$2,796*
7Scottsdale, AZ12.74$1,956$2,700
8Port St. Lucie, FL12.46$2,700*$3,480*
9Madison, WI12.35$1,428$2,064
10Eugene, OR12.27$1,584$2,304
*Insurify substituted the statewide average car insurance rate for cities with insufficient data.

Allstate’s most dangerous cities for drivers, listed in the table below, are generally more densely populated than the 10 cities with the fewest collision claims.

Safety Rank Out of 200
sort ascsort desc
City
sort ascsort desc
Average Years Between Collisions
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Cost of Full Coverage with Clean Record (2025)
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Cost of Full Coverage with Accident (2025)
sort ascsort desc
200Boston, MA3.07$2,472$3,540
199Washington, D.C.3.87$4,104$4,236
198Baltimore, MD4.17$5,304$7,008
197Worcester, MA4.26$2,544$3,636
196Springfield, MA4.57$1,980$2,988
195Glendale, CA5.37$4,908$6,408
194Los Angeles, CA5.59$4,248$5,556
193Oakland, CA5.75$3,276$4,284
192Providence, RI5.87$3,192$4,692
191Philadelphia, PA5.92$3,552$4,392
190Sunrise Manor, NV5.96$3,336*$4,644*
*Insurify substituted the statewide average car insurance rate for cities with insufficient data.

Safe drivers pay 84% more for car insurance in dangerous driving cities

Comparing Insurify rate data in Allstate’s safest and most dangerous cities shows how safe drivers pay the price for their reckless neighbors.

In the 10 most dangerous cities, full coverage averages $3,538 annually for policyholders with a clean driving record — 84% more than the $1,926 average premium in the 10 safest cities.

Sara Getman, a 25-year-old Insurify content editor, commutes to work in Boston, Allstate’s most dangerous city for drivers. The average Boston driver crashes every 3.07 years, according to Allstate, compared to the national average of 10.56 years.

“I’ve seen people driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks multiple times. I’ve seen drivers texting on their phones and almost killing runners and cyclists,” said Getman, who pays more than $2,400 annually for full coverage, despite her clean driving record.

Seven of the 10 cities with the highest collision rates are in the Northeast, including Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Population density, which is highest in the Northeast, also factors into crash risk and insurance pricing. Boston has about 14,000 residents per square mile, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Brownsville, Texas, Allstate’s safest city for drivers, has one-tenth Boston’s population density.

Outdated urban planning also affects insurance rates. Allstate’s most dangerous driving cities are mostly “older cities with roads that were laid out way before the modern vehicle,” noted Daniel Lucas, carrier relations manager at Insurify. “They are not driver-friendly or safe.”

What’s next? How drivers in high-risk cities can save on car insurance

Safe drivers from high-risk cities can’t control their neighbors, but they can take steps to reduce their premiums. Every insurer weighs risk differently, so comparing quotes from a few companies each year helps policyholders find their lowest full-coverage car insurance rates.

Drivers in walkable cities with public transportation might consider an alternative coverage — pay-per-mile insurance, which charges for each mile a person drives on top of a cheaper base rate.

“If you’re a driver who doesn’t commute long distances and you demonstrate you’re not driving in these dangerous cities that much, you should be able to save on premiums,” said Lucas. “You can also help control your driving by taking the train or riding a bike to work. Every day you don’t drive, your premiums go down.”

Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

