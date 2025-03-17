Maryland May Put the Brakes on How Auto Insurers Can Collect and Use Telematics Data

Proposed regulations draw state support and insurer criticism

Washington wants more checks and balances and said he thinks insurers are using telematics in a way that’s not transparent.

Marie Grant, acting insurance commissioner with the Maryland Insurance Association (MIA), supports the legislation, particularly the portion requiring insurers to develop an appeals process.

“We actually see a lot of complaints on this issue,” she said. “Folks who are enrolled in telematics programs often have pretty limited abilities to appeal or challenge data with their carrier.”

Marta Harding, a representative from State Farm, testified that the current draft of the legislation would essentially prohibit the use of telematics. She pointed out that Maryland already has some regulations to ensure any rate increases are actuarially justified. She added that State Farm is happy to work with legislators to add disclosures or address other concerns.

“We do think this information is highly predictive,” she said. “There’s very little that’s as predictive of future loss as somebody’s driving habits, and so it is important information we think insurance companies should be able to take into account, again with full disclosure.”

Harding noted that State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save program can only benefit the driver, as the insurer doesn’t use the data to inform rate increases. Other companies may do it differently, she said, but she maintained that State Farm believes it’s appropriate to use the data to inform both rate increases and decreases.