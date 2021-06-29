Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance Quotes

It’s important to remember that homeowner’s insurance policies cannot always be compared in an apples-to-apples situation. A wide range of factors goes into generating a quote, including the value of your personal property, the age of your home, and even small things you may not think about, like having deadbolts, smoke alarms, burglar alarms, or protective devices.

Many customers find that even with more standard coverage options, policies from Liberty Mutual tend to be on the pricier side. In some states, prices can be nearly double that of a policy from Travelers or State Farm, but with a wide range of home discounts available, you may be able to lower your rate. As policy limits increase, customers find that quotes from Liberty Mutual tend to be slightly more competitive, but only by a small amount.

If you’re interested in obtaining a quote for property coverage, personal possessions replacement, or any other type of home insurance product, you can contact one of Liberty Mutual’s independent agents or contact customer service at 1 (800) 290-6320. Customers can also visit www.libertymutual.com to learn more about pricing by answering a few simple questions.

Average Cost of Liberty Mutual by State

Based on 530 quotes generate on Insurify, we found that the average monthly cost for a Liberty Mutual insurance policy was $137 a month. Below is a table showing the average cost of Liberty Mutual home insurance by state.

Don’t see your state? We haven’t gathered enough data from that state yet. We will update this page with more quoting information as soon as we are able. Stay tuned!