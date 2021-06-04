Do I Need Home Repair Insurance?

What Is Home Repair Insurance?

Home repair insurance, a home warranty, and maintenance insurance all mean the same thing. It’s an optional policy that protects homeowners against normal wear and tear on major appliances and home systems. Home repair insurance fills a gap in the standard homeowners policy by covering things typically listed as exclusions. For instance, imagine your air conditioner stops working because of a mechanical failure. Your homeowners insurance wouldn’t cover the cost to fix or replace it, but if you had home maintenance insurance, it would.

Home repair insurance is usually offered by smaller companies rather than the large national ones you might be familiar with from shopping for homeowners insurance. All policies are different depending on the insurer, but some of the most commonly covered items include:

Mechanical items like ceiling fans

Indoor plumbing systems, like drains, sinks, faucets, and pipes

Most appliances, including washing machines, water heaters, refrigerators and ice makers, dryers, and dishwashers

Wiring systems, including your electrical and cable wiring

Heating and cooling units and HVAC systems, including air conditioning and furnaces

Home warranty providers also typically have a network of service providers who have been screened ahead of time and are trained to provide the repairs you need. This means you usually won’t have to call multiple contractors on your own, trying to find the best one to fix your covered appliances.

One important thing to know about home repair insurance policies is that they usually have limits on replacing certain items, even if your appliance repair costs more than that limit. There may be a $1,500 limit on washing machines, for example. This would mean that your coverage for replacing or repairing your washing machine won’t be higher than $1,500, even if the machine is worth more. You’ll have to pay for the difference between what your policy covers and the actual cost of the repair or replacement. A home warranty plan typically has different policy limits for different appliances and systems, so read the fine print before you buy and make sure the limits are close to the value of your appliances.