Best Home Security Systems

With dozens of alternatives with differing features, price points, and abilities, it’s important to consider all of your options carefully before committing to a smart security system. Here are Insurify’s top picks for the best home security systems of 2020.

ADT Pulse

ADT is the most established home security company, with over 140 years in the business. Of course, there’s never been more innovation in the home security sector than in the last few years. ADT Home security is not new to the business, and its customer satisfaction record shows just that.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent Customer Service ❌ Long contract periods ✅ Over a century of experience ❌ Expensive onboarding and termination fees ✅ Professional monitoring centers ❌ Clunky design ✅ Many DIY options ❌ Some features require third-party apps

Best for…

Homeowners wishing for reliable customer service, 24/7 monitoring, and a legacy brand.

Not the best for…

Homeowners wishing for lots of outdoor camera options and those on a tight budget.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint offers amazing home security technology that is seamlessly integrated into a user-friendly, advanced-tech system. It’s all in the name: “ smart home.” Vivint offers homeowners high-end, easy-to-use technology with professional guidance and surveillance.

Pros Cons ✅ State-of-the-art technology ❌ Long contract periods ✅ Highly customizable ❌ High upfront costs ✅ Short and long-term contract options ❌ Expensive early-termination fees ✅ Free consultation and professional guidance ❌ Poor customer service reputation

Best for…

Homeowners wishing for fully integrated technology and 24/7 professional home surveillance.

**Not the best for…

** Homeowners wishing for short-term contracts or those on a tight budget.

SimpliSafe Home Security

A new kid on the home security block, SimpliSafe is on a mission to help homeowners’ take control of their security systems, with easy-to-use tech. With no long-term commitment requirements and affordable starter contracts, SimpliSafe has a lot to offer homeowners. Simplisafe is one of the best DIY home security systems around.

Pros Cons ✅ Money-back satisfaction guarantee ❌ Expensive upfront costs ✅ No contracts ❌ Limited options ✅ Affordable rates ❌ Long contract periods

Best for…

SimpliSafe is a great option for renters. With no long-term contract requirements, tenants leasing their homes are able to switch up their coverage on a dime, so moving frequently is no problem. The SimpliSafe system is also great for smaller spaces.

Not the best for…

Those living in large homes or on a large piece of property. SimpliSafe has limited camera options, with just one video doorbell option, which may leave parts of your property vulnerable to invaders.

Google Nest Secure

Everyone expects a lot from Google, and its Nest system doesn’t disappoint. With Brinks Home Security integration for 24/7 professional monitoring, plus no professional installation requirements and numerous other home security features, like thermostat and garage door controls, this is the tech lover’s security dream. It can even be used with your Google Home with voice commands, and its easy-to-use mobile smartphone app makes integration a breeze.

Pros Cons ✅ DIY installation ❌ Expensive equipment ✅ Window and door sensors included ❌ Stringent contract requirements ✅ Sleek, modern aesthetic ❌ High monitoring fees ✅ Easy, all-encompassing app integration ❌ Battery-reliant

Best for…

Techies who love to control everything right from their smartphone. Google Nest allows users to lock and unlock their doors from anywhere, turn on and off lights, adjust the temperature, and even seamlessly integrate other safety features like smoke detectors.

Not the best for…

Homeowners who don’t like to be reliant on their smartphones. Also, to fully experience the Nest home security system to its fullest potential, an expensive subscription to Brinks home security is required.

Ring Alarm Security System

The camera doorbell was originally innovated by the Ring security system. Since its inception, Ring has expanded beyond its original products to a flock of security offers. The Ring Alarm security system is an affordable, bare-bones home security system.

Pros Cons ✅ Lower-cost options ❌ Cameras not included ✅ Ring neighbors app ❌ Expensive equipment costs ✅ Package options ❌ Limited customizability

Best for…

Homeowners looking for a simple home protection product with no extra fluff and a mobile app for easy integration and interaction.

Not the best for…

Homeowners or tenants looking to fully integrate their home security systems with add-ons.

Frontpoint

The Frontpoint home security system offers homeowners products with easy DIY installations, excellent customer service, and zero-contract requirements. With doorbell cameras, window sensors, and monitoring plans, Frontpoint has options for every kind of home.

Pros Cons ✅ DIY installation ❌ Short warranty period ✅ No contract requirements ❌ No professional installation option ✅ Smoke/CO detectors included ❌ Imperfect geofencing record ✅Risk-free probation period ❌ New company

Best for…

Homeowners looking for a fully integrated alarm system, complete with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, motion detectors, and no contract requirements.

Not the best for…

Homeowners looking for low-cost monitoring services or professional installation.

Link Interactive

For homeowners looking for highly customizable security devices, look no further than Link Interactive. With comprehensive basic subscription packages and affordable 24/7 professional monitoring, Link offers a myriad of options, with everything from contact sensors to home security cameras.

Pros Cons ✅ Crash and smash protection ❌ Clunky design ✅ Excellent customer service ❌ Too customizable ✅ Short contract options ❌ High cancellation fees

Best for…

Households with small children, as Link offers sensor protection for everything from stovetops to sink faucets to your grill.

Not the best for…

Homeowners looking for a simple home security system with straightforward customizability.

Abode

For homeowners looking for a completely DIY system without professional monitoring, Abode offers simple plans with the same amount of coverage options as a larger system.

Pros Cons ✅ No contracts ❌ High upfront costs ✅ Sleek design ❌ Limited functionality ✅ Simple setup ❌ No free phone support

Best for…

Tenants of small homes and apartments looking for a simple but all-encompassing security system with add-on options of professional monitoring.

Not the best for…

Larger homes with more area to protect.