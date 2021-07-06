Best and Cheapest Homeowners Insurance That Allows Pit Bulls

How to Find Homeowners Insurance with a Pit Bull

First, check with your current homeowners insurance company to learn their policies regarding dogs. It’s essential to know your city, county, and state laws regarding dog ownership and insurance.

For example, Michigan and Pennsylvania have laws that protect dog owners. Insurance companies are not allowed to cancel or deny coverage in some existing policies. In Ohio, owners of dangerous dog breeds must carry an extra $100,000 in liability coverage.

Some insurance companies will take the temperament of your pet into consideration. You must raise and train your pit bull well to lower your liability. You should discourage roughhousing since pit bulls are strong and energetic. Use these to your advantage: engage your dog in daily games of catch and go for long walks twice a day.

Socialization is also vital for all dogs, but especially dog breeds more prone to aggressiveness toward others. Your pit bull should be able to be around both unfamiliar people and dogs and behave well. It’s never too late to start, and if you do not see progress, hire a trainer. A good one can work miracles with your dog.

Expect your insurance company to send a representative to your home to evaluate your dog, even the ones that do underwrite policies for all dog breeds. This is normal, and you can use it as your opportunity to show how gentle and loveable your dog is.

It might be easier than you think to get insurance quotes from insurance carriers who accept dogs of all breeds. But if they won’t cover your dog, you have some options:

Ask if they offer canine liability insurance. Some companies will not cover your pit bull as part of your homeowners policy but do offer add-on policies that give policyholders coverage specifically for their canine.

Consider an umbrella insurance policy. Whether or not your policy covers your dog, an umbrella policy gives you extra protection. Read the policy carefully, and ask questions to ensure that your dog is covered.

Check with your network. You probably know someone or have a Facebook friend who knows someone who is a fellow pit bull owner and will tell you which company their homeowners insurance is through.

Bundle your insurance policies. When you use the same insurer for your home and car insurance, they generally offer a discount.

Get a home insurance policy elsewhere. There are insurance companies that will cover your pit bull. At most, you’ll need to do a bit of sleuthing to find them and compare policies. Insurify makes it easy to find homeowners insurance that covers pet ownership.

Money-saving tip: Even if you can stay with your current provider, shopping around for rates with Insurify might save you money or give you access to a better policy, especially when it comes to your pup.