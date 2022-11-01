Good2Go Car Insurance Coverage Options

Good2Go auto insurance provides auto insurance policies to everyone, but especially high-risk drivers. Though the company specializes in nonstandard insurance for drivers with poor driving records and SR-22 requirements, Good2Go sells its own policies and works with a group of existing companies to sell regular auto insurance policies to the conventional driver.

While the company does sell full-coverage policies that include collision and comprehensive coverage, Good2Go offers its best rates on minimum coverage, and its primary goal is to provide drivers with a legal policy that sticks to the state minimum limits as fast as possible.

High-Risk Auto Insurance

If you lost your license from a DUI or a bad driving record, you’re in luck: Good2Go auto insurance has made a specialty out of servicing high-risk drivers like you. Where some drivers can’t get a policy from traditional insurance companies, Good2Go auto insurance not only has policies to offer, but they come at some of the best rates around for high-risk policies.

Low Down Payment

Good2Go works to get drivers who don’t have a lot of cash on hand ready to drive with minimum coverage with a low down payment and flexible payment options. So if liquidity is an issue for you, Good2Go is ready to help you find a policy you can afford to purchase instantly.

Minimum Coverage Specialty

Good2Go often says it wants to get you “driving legal for less.” Minimum limits are this Atlanta-based insurance provider’s specialty, so if you’re looking for bare-bones coverage, you’ve come to the right place.

Roadside Help

Good2Go offers 24-hour towing and roadside assistance from Nation Safe Drivers. This feature is available for purchase with your Good2Go auto insurance coverage.

