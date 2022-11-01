4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you’re in a pinch and getting turned away trying to buy car insurance, you might look at Good2Go auto insurance, which specializes in policies for high-risk drivers, sells its own insurance, and connects insurance customers with a network of partners. One of those partners, Progressive, sells auto insurance policies for just $86 per month on average.
But you’ll see in this Good2Go auto insurance review that Good2Go has a poor financial reputation and customer service record. So if you can get insurance elsewhere, you might want to scope out your options with Insurify. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool gives you a free list of quotes personalized to your needs, making sure you’re on the way to the best policy for you.
Good2Go in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Good2Go is $86 per month.
Good2Go is good for fast, cheap, minimum insurance for high-risk drivers.
Good2Go isn't the best option for filing claims and full-coverage policies.
Good2Go Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Good2Go car insurance has some cheap car insurance quotes. But is it a good car insurance company? The ratings for financial stability and customer reviews in this table raise red flags. In addition, Good2Go last earned an F from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and its National Association of Insurance Commissioners rating of 5.2 is abysmal.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Good2Go Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|58 out of 100
|Financial Strength
|Poor
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Far more than average
Good2Go Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Like every auto insurance provider, Good2Go auto insurance rates are set based on risk: if you have a DUI, a speeding ticket, or an accident on your driving record, you’ll be considered high-risk and have higher rates. Luckily, Good2Go car insurance specializes in policies for high-risk drivers and offers some of the best rates for drivers who get turned away elsewhere.
|Driver Profile
|Good2Go Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$87
|$77
|DUI
|$109
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$308
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$87
|$104
Good2Go Car Insurance Quotes by State
Every state has its own insurance laws, so buying auto insurance in Albuquerque is different from Atlanta. Because Good2Go auto insurance primarily sells minimum-coverage policies, the state minimum limits determine in large part Good2Go’s insurance rates. Compare for yourself what average premiums look like in your state in this table:
|State
|Good2Go Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$95
|Alaska
|$71
|Arizona
|$261
|Arkansas
|$238
|California
|$139
|Colorado
|$280
|Connecticut
|$126
|Delaware
|$142
|Florida
|$323
|Georgia
|$354
|Hawaii
|$60
|Idaho
|$176
|Illinois
|$247
|Indiana
|$184
|Iowa
|$185
|Kansas
|$219
|Kentucky
|$320
|Louisiana
|$278
|Maine
|$67
|Maryland
|$92
|Massachusetts
|$90
|Michigan
|$341
|Mississippi
|$231
|Missouri
|$337
|Montana
|$161
|Nebraska
|$228
|Nevada
|$316
|New Hampshire
|$174
|New Jersey
|$160
|New Mexico
|$170
|New York
|$81
|North Dakota
|$160
|Ohio
|$164
|Oklahoma
|$211
|Oregon
|$270
|Pennsylvania
|$100
|Rhode Island
|$161
|South Carolina
|$227
|South Dakota
|$44
|Tennessee
|$222
|Texas
|$343
|Utah
|$231
|Vermont
|$160
|Virginia
|$280
|Washington
|$150
|West Virginia
|$266
|Wisconsin
|$51
Good2Go Car Insurance Pros and Cons
If you’re a high-risk driver who can’t get insurance from other car insurance companies, or they’re charging you super-high rates, Good2Go auto insurance might be your saving grace—especially if you need proof of insurance ASAP, can’t afford a big down payment, and only need minimum coverage.
Pros
Cheap state minimum coverage
High-risk drivers can get insured
Available in many states
Cons
Terrible customer reviews
Bad financial ratings
No bundling opportunities
Good2Go Car Insurance Discounts
You can lower the premium of your Good2Go auto insurance coverage with a number of auto insurance discounts that help you save money. Drives who pile up as many discounts as possible get the best rates. So what discounts does Good2Go auto insurance offer?
Driver-Based Discounts
Good2Go offers save and savvy drivers many discount opportunities. If you enroll in a class that teaches you to be a safer driver or have a clean record, you could save between 10 and 35 percent on Good2Go’s policies. Special devices, like anti-theft features with VIN etching or passive-restraint systems, could make you eligible for further discounts.
Policy-Based Discounts
Good2Go policies strive for super-low down payments, but if you pay your policy up front, you can save between 5 and 10 percent. Loyalty pays. Many Good2Go partners will decrease your premium the longer you remain a customer. Plus, if you have a continuous insurance policy with your prior provider, you can get a solid discount for switching.
Good2Go Car Insurance Coverage Options
Good2Go auto insurance provides auto insurance policies to everyone, but especially high-risk drivers. Though the company specializes in nonstandard insurance for drivers with poor driving records and SR-22 requirements, Good2Go sells its own policies and works with a group of existing companies to sell regular auto insurance policies to the conventional driver.
While the company does sell full-coverage policies that include collision and comprehensive coverage, Good2Go offers its best rates on minimum coverage, and its primary goal is to provide drivers with a legal policy that sticks to the state minimum limits as fast as possible.
High-Risk Auto Insurance
If you lost your license from a DUI or a bad driving record, you’re in luck: Good2Go auto insurance has made a specialty out of servicing high-risk drivers like you. Where some drivers can’t get a policy from traditional insurance companies, Good2Go auto insurance not only has policies to offer, but they come at some of the best rates around for high-risk policies.
Low Down Payment
Good2Go works to get drivers who don’t have a lot of cash on hand ready to drive with minimum coverage with a low down payment and flexible payment options. So if liquidity is an issue for you, Good2Go is ready to help you find a policy you can afford to purchase instantly.
Minimum Coverage Specialty
Good2Go often says it wants to get you “driving legal for less.” Minimum limits are this Atlanta-based insurance provider’s specialty, so if you’re looking for bare-bones coverage, you’ve come to the right place.
Roadside Help
Good2Go offers 24-hour towing and roadside assistance from Nation Safe Drivers. This feature is available for purchase with your Good2Go auto insurance coverage.
Good2Go Car Insurance Reputation
Is Good2Go car insurance good?
Good2Go car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Good2Go is $86.
Good2Go Insurance Inc. is a new insurance brand for an older insurance company, American Independent Insurance. American Independent Insurance had a decent reputation, but it’s fair to say that Good2Go has amassed a high number of complaints, demonstrates low financial strength, and has generally acquired a poor reputation.
Aside from underwriting its own policies, Good2Go partners with other car insurance companies, among them Progressive, National General, and Dairyland, to provide motorists in practically every state with a full range of coverage options. These auto insurance companies tend to have better ratings and customer reviews than Good2Go itself.
Good2Go Customer Service
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides the gold standard for customer service ratings by tracking complaints brought by policyholders. Relative to the median insurance agency, Good2Go’s number of complaints is atrociously high. That’s a big red flag.
Good2Go Claims Filing Process
Good2Go has contact information available on its website to file a claim via email or over the phone at 1 (800) 727-6664. Keep in mind that insurance experts warn that Good2Go may not have the financial strength to reliably pay out claims.
Good2Go: Is it right for you?
If you’re not worried about protecting your own car from property damage, you’re dead set on minimum coverage, and you’re a high-risk driver, Good2Go might be your best bet for car insurance. But to know for sure, head to Insurify for a free list of quotes from the best car insurance companies out there.
Frequently Asked Questions
Of all the auto insurance companies in the United States, Good2Go car insurance has some of the worst customer reviews and financial strength ratings. That being said, for high-risk drivers who need a low down payment and minimum coverage on a fast timeline, Good2Go could be just good enough, especially if they’re being turned away by other car insurance companies.
One of Good2Go’s partners, Progressive, charges a national average of only $86 per month. That’s cheap car insurance.
Good2Go has a number of driver discounts available, including for taking a defensive driving course, using a text-blocking cell phone app, getting a B average or higher in school, signing a multi-vehicle policy, and owning a home. You can also save money by paying up front and being a loyal insurance customer.
There are so many auto insurance companies in your area. How do you find the one with the best rates for your credit score, coverage needs, and location? The answer is Insurify’s quote-comparison tool. It helps you save money by finding the cheapest auto insurance quotes, personalized to you, in only a few minutes. Happy shopping!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.