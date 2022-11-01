4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Good2Go Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterGood2go
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterGood2go

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

If you’re in a pinch and getting turned away trying to buy car insurance, you might look at Good2Go auto insurance, which specializes in policies for high-risk drivers, sells its own insurance, and connects insurance customers with a network of partners. One of those partners, Progressive, sells auto insurance policies for just $86 per month on average.

But you’ll see in this Good2Go auto insurance review that Good2Go has a poor financial reputation and customer service record. So if you can get insurance elsewhere, you might want to scope out your options with Insurify. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool gives you a free list of quotes personalized to your needs, making sure you’re on the way to the best policy for you.

Good2Go in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Good2Go is $86 per month.

  • Good2Go is good for fast, cheap, minimum insurance for high-risk drivers.

  • Good2Go isn't the best option for filing claims and full-coverage policies.

Good2Go Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Good2Go car insurance has some cheap car insurance quotes. But is it a good car insurance company? The ratings for financial stability and customer reviews in this table raise red flags. In addition, Good2Go last earned an F from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and its National Association of Insurance Commissioners rating of 5.2 is abysmal.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Industry RankingGood2Go Rating
Insurify Composite Score (ICS)58 out of 100
Financial StrengthPoor
NAIC Complaint IndexFar more than average

See More: Best Car Insurance

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Good2Go Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Like every auto insurance provider, Good2Go auto insurance rates are set based on risk: if you have a DUI, a speeding ticket, or an accident on your driving record, you’ll be considered high-risk and have higher rates. Luckily, Good2Go car insurance specializes in policies for high-risk drivers and offers some of the best rates for drivers who get turned away elsewhere.

Driver ProfileGood2Go Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$87$77
DUI$109$155
At-Fault Accident$308$113
Speeding Ticket$87$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance

Good2Go Car Insurance Quotes by State

Every state has its own insurance laws, so buying auto insurance in Albuquerque is different from Atlanta. Because Good2Go auto insurance primarily sells minimum-coverage policies, the state minimum limits determine in large part Good2Go’s insurance rates. Compare for yourself what average premiums look like in your state in this table:

StateGood2Go Average Monthly Premium
Alabama$95
Alaska$71
Arizona$261
Arkansas$238
California$139
Colorado$280
Connecticut$126
Delaware$142
Florida$323
Georgia$354
Hawaii$60
Idaho$176
Illinois$247
Indiana$184
Iowa$185
Kansas$219
Kentucky$320
Louisiana$278
Maine$67
Maryland$92
Massachusetts$90
Michigan$341
Mississippi$231
Missouri$337
Montana$161
Nebraska$228
Nevada$316
New Hampshire$174
New Jersey$160
New Mexico$170
New York$81
North Dakota$160
Ohio$164
Oklahoma$211
Oregon$270
Pennsylvania$100
Rhode Island$161
South Carolina$227
South Dakota$44
Tennessee$222
Texas$343
Utah$231
Vermont$160
Virginia$280
Washington$150
West Virginia$266
Wisconsin$51
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Good2Go Car Insurance Pros and Cons

If you’re a high-risk driver who can’t get insurance from other car insurance companies, or they’re charging you super-high rates, Good2Go auto insurance might be your saving grace—especially if you need proof of insurance ASAP, can’t afford a big down payment, and only need minimum coverage.

Pros

  • Cheap state minimum coverage

  • High-risk drivers can get insured

  • Available in many states

Cons

  • Terrible customer reviews

  • Bad financial ratings

  • No bundling opportunities

See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Good2Go Car Insurance Discounts

You can lower the premium of your Good2Go auto insurance coverage with a number of auto insurance discounts that help you save money. Drives who pile up as many discounts as possible get the best rates. So what discounts does Good2Go auto insurance offer?

Driver-Based Discounts

Good2Go offers save and savvy drivers many discount opportunities. If you enroll in a class that teaches you to be a safer driver or have a clean record, you could save between 10 and 35 percent on Good2Go’s policies. Special devices, like anti-theft features with VIN etching or passive-restraint systems, could make you eligible for further discounts.

Policy-Based Discounts

Good2Go policies strive for super-low down payments, but if you pay your policy up front, you can save between 5 and 10 percent. Loyalty pays. Many Good2Go partners will decrease your premium the longer you remain a customer. Plus, if you have a continuous insurance policy with your prior provider, you can get a solid discount for switching.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Good2Go Car Insurance Coverage Options

Good2Go auto insurance provides auto insurance policies to everyone, but especially high-risk drivers. Though the company specializes in nonstandard insurance for drivers with poor driving records and SR-22 requirements, Good2Go sells its own policies and works with a group of existing companies to sell regular auto insurance policies to the conventional driver.

While the company does sell full-coverage policies that include collision and comprehensive coverage, Good2Go offers its best rates on minimum coverage, and its primary goal is to provide drivers with a legal policy that sticks to the state minimum limits as fast as possible.

High-Risk Auto Insurance

If you lost your license from a DUI or a bad driving record, you’re in luck: Good2Go auto insurance has made a specialty out of servicing high-risk drivers like you. Where some drivers can’t get a policy from traditional insurance companies, Good2Go auto insurance not only has policies to offer, but they come at some of the best rates around for high-risk policies.

Low Down Payment

Good2Go works to get drivers who don’t have a lot of cash on hand ready to drive with minimum coverage with a low down payment and flexible payment options. So if liquidity is an issue for you, Good2Go is ready to help you find a policy you can afford to purchase instantly.

Minimum Coverage Specialty

Good2Go often says it wants to get you “driving legal for less.” Minimum limits are this Atlanta-based insurance provider’s specialty, so if you’re looking for bare-bones coverage, you’ve come to the right place.

Roadside Help

Good2Go offers 24-hour towing and roadside assistance from Nation Safe Drivers. This feature is available for purchase with your Good2Go auto insurance coverage.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

Good2Go Car Insurance Reputation

Is Good2Go car insurance good?

Good2Go car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Good2Go is $86.

Good2Go Insurance Inc. is a new insurance brand for an older insurance company, American Independent Insurance. American Independent Insurance had a decent reputation, but it’s fair to say that Good2Go has amassed a high number of complaints, demonstrates low financial strength, and has generally acquired a poor reputation.

Aside from underwriting its own policies, Good2Go partners with other car insurance companies, among them Progressive, National General, and Dairyland, to provide motorists in practically every state with a full range of coverage options. These auto insurance companies tend to have better ratings and customer reviews than Good2Go itself.

Good2Go Customer Service

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides the gold standard for customer service ratings by tracking complaints brought by policyholders. Relative to the median insurance agency, Good2Go’s number of complaints is atrociously high. That’s a big red flag.

Good2Go Claims Filing Process

Good2Go has contact information available on its website to file a claim via email or over the phone at 1 (800) 727-6664. Keep in mind that insurance experts warn that Good2Go may not have the financial strength to reliably pay out claims.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Good2Go: Is it right for you?

If you’re not worried about protecting your own car from property damage, you’re dead set on minimum coverage, and you’re a high-risk driver, Good2Go might be your best bet for car insurance. But to know for sure, head to Insurify for a free list of quotes from the best car insurance companies out there.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Of all the auto insurance companies in the United States, Good2Go car insurance has some of the worst customer reviews and financial strength ratings. That being said, for high-risk drivers who need a low down payment and minimum coverage on a fast timeline, Good2Go could be just good enough, especially if they’re being turned away by other car insurance companies.

  • One of Good2Go’s partners, Progressive, charges a national average of only $86 per month. That’s cheap car insurance.

  • Good2Go has a number of driver discounts available, including for taking a defensive driving course, using a text-blocking cell phone app, getting a B average or higher in school, signing a multi-vehicle policy, and owning a home. You can also save money by paying up front and being a loyal insurance customer.

  • There are so many auto insurance companies in your area. How do you find the one with the best rates for your credit score, coverage needs, and location? The answer is Insurify’s quote-comparison tool. It helps you save money by finding the cheapest auto insurance quotes, personalized to you, in only a few minutes. Happy shopping!

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterGood2go