Car Insurance for High-Mileage Leases (2022)

Your Lease Ends: Now What?

Most car leases last for 24 or 36 months, but what should you do at the end of your lease? You have a few options, and your choice depends on your circumstances.

Lease Another Vehicle

The first option is to trade in the leased vehicle and choose a new one to lease, starting the cycle again. If you have a good relationship with the dealer or finance company, they may have incentives to reward you for your loyalty.

This is a good option if you prefer to drive new cars and not worry about repairs on older or used vehicles.

Buy the Car You Leased

If you loved the car you leased and want to keep it, consider buying it. Before moving ahead, carefully review the terms of your lease and the car’s condition to ensure it makes financial sense. You can also check the car’s market value when you turn it in and calculate the monthly payments. Then, decide if you’d rather put that money toward a new lease or buy a different car.

Opt-Out of Car Ownership

If your circumstances change, you might not need a vehicle. In that case, you might choose not to own a car at all. For example, suppose you moved to a new area where public transit is easy and convenient. You might not need a car anymore when your lease ends and use public transit instead.

Buy a New or Used Car

Finally, the last option is to buy a new or used car. Maybe you discovered that leasing a car isn’t right for you. Instead, perhaps you need a larger or smaller vehicle that you can keep for long-term use.

When buying a car, find out if any of the money you paid toward your lease can help with a down payment. If not, you’ll need to come up with the funds for a down payment. Or you could buy a new vehicle outright in cash if you have enough money saved.

Buying a car doesn’t usually have the same car insurance requirements as when you lease. But if you take out a car loan to buy a used car or a new one, your lender might want you to carry collision, comprehensive, and gap insurance during the financing term.