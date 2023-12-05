Fetch Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

How much does Fetch pet insurance cost?

Fetch charges an average of $35 per month for pet insurance for dogs and $20 per month for cat insurance. Your exact price will vary based on several variables, including your pet’s age, breed, and location.[5]

Your monthly premium can also go up or down depending on the annual payout, annual deductible, and reimbursement rates you choose.

When determining price, Fetch doesn’t consider the sex of your pet, whether you’ve had your pet spayed or neutered, its medical and behavioral history, or its indoor or outdoor status.

With Fetch, you can choose to pay monthly, quarterly, or annually. You can save money if you choose to pay quarterly or annually.

Average Cost of Pet Insurance in 2025

Cost of Fetch dog insurance

For a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed dog living in Connecticut, Fetch pet insurance costs $50 per month. Your exact rate will vary based on your own pet’s characteristics.

Cost of Fetch cat insurance

For a 2-year-old American shorthair purebred cat living in Connecticut, Fetch pet insurance costs $31 per month. Your exact rate will vary based on your own pet’s characteristics.

Cost of Fetch vs. competitors

Insurify compared Fetch with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors Lemonade, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, August 12 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Monthly Premium: Dogs Average Monthly Premium: Cats Lemonade $31 $19 Pets Best $39 $19 Pumpkin $112 $45 Fetch Pet $144 $62