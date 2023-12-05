Fetch Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Operating in the U.S. and Canada, Fetch pet insurance covers a wide range of veterinary care. The company is known for its comprehensive insurance product that includes sick visits, exam fees, dental work, and even breed-specific care. The company has a highly rated app through which customers can submit claims and manage their policies.
Fetch was formerly known as Petplan and changed its name after a rebrand in 2020.
Fetch is a great option for pet insurance, but comparing multiple companies is the best way to find the cheapest rates. Keep reading to learn more about Fetch and how customers feel about the company.
On average, it costs $35 per month to insure your dog and $20 per month to insure your cat with Fetch pet insurance.
You can also cover your pet for vaccinations and annual exams with Fetch wellness coverage.
Fetch doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions.
Fetch pet insurance: Our verdict
If you’re looking for comprehensive coverage that doesn’t require purchasing add-ons, you might want to consider Fetch. The company simplifies pet insurance by offering one comprehensive plan for cats and dogs. Unlike many of its competitors, Fetch coverage includes things like dental care and exam fees.
Fetch offers coverage for pets of all ages, even senior animals, which can be difficult for some pet owners to find. The company also advertises coverage for breed-specific ailments, which pet insurers don’t commonly cover. If you have a purebred pet that will likely suffer from hereditary conditions, Fetch could be a great option for coverage.
Since Fetch only offers one comprehensive plan, you might find the premiums higher than those of some other pet insurance companies. If you want to keep your costs low with an accident-only plan, Fetch might not be the right fit.
Fetch pet insurance pros and cons
Fetch has both pros and cons you’ll want to consider before applying for coverage. Ultimately, your decision comes down to your financial situation and your pet’s specific needs.
Visit any veterinarian in the U.S. or Canada
No enrollment fee
Can cancel at any time
Six-month waiting period before hip and knee injuries are covered[1]
Doesn’t include routine and preventive coverage
No accident-only coverage options
Fetch pet insurance plans and coverages
Fetch offers pet owners one comprehensive illness and injury plan for kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs. Unlike other pet insurers, Fetch doesn’t charge extra for particular services. For example, Fetch insurance plans include sick-visit exam fees, up to $1,000 per year in behavioral therapy, and boarding fees up to $1,000 per year.
If your pet goes missing, Fetch will provide up to $1,000 per year toward the cost of advertising and providing a reward, as well as coverage for your pet’s adult teeth and gums.[2]
Fetch Injury and Illness Plan
The Fetch illness and injury plan includes:
Acupuncture and chiropractic care
Allergies
Breed-specific issues, including hip dysplasia
Blood tests
Boarding fees
Cancer treatment
Diabetes and insulin
Emergency vet visits
Every tooth
Gum disease
Hereditary and congenital issues
Hospital stays
Lab tests
Physical therapy
Prescription medications and supplements
Sick-visit exam fees
Specialists
Surgeries
Swallowed objects and toxins
Treatment for aggression and separation anxiety
Ultrasounds
Virtual, in-home, and office visits
Vomiting and diarrhea
X-rays and CT scans
The Fetch insurance plan is flexible, offering three different annual payout options of $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000. You can also select from reimbursement rates of 90%, 80%, and 70%. Annual deductibles for dogs are $700, $500, and $300. For cats, you can select a deductible of $400, $300, or $250.
Fetch Wellness Plan
You have the option of adding routine and preventative coverage for your pet with Fetch’s Wellness plan. With wellness coverage, your pet is covered for things like vaccinations and annual exams. You can choose from three tiers:
Essential: $11 per month
Advantage: $20 per month
Prime: $32 per month
The table below lists what each plan contributes toward your pet’s health expenses.
Coverage
Essential
Advantage
Prime
|Annual exam
|$30
|$50
|$50
|Canine Bordetella/Feline FELV vaccines
|$10
|$20
|$25
|Canine DHLPP/Feline FVRCP vaccines
|$10
|$20
|$25
|Canine rabies/Feline rabies vaccines
|$10
|$20
|$25
|Canine Lyme/Feline FIP vaccines
|$10
|$20
|$25
|Heartworm, flea, and tick prevention
|$30
|$50
|$60
|Heartworm tests
|$10
|$25
|$30
|Dental cleaning
|$75
|$100
|$125
|Spaying or neutering
|$100
|$100
|$125
|Blood test
|$10
|$25
|$30
|Urinalysis
|$10
|$25
|$30
|Fecal test
|$10
|$25
|$30
|Microchipping
|N/A
|$20
|$30
|Anal gland expression
|N/A
|$20
|$20
|Behavioral exam
|N/A
|N/A
|$25
|Health certificate
|N/A
|N/A
|$30
|Activity monitor
|N/A
|N/A
|$50
What Fetch pet insurance doesn’t cover
Similar to many other pet insurance companies, Fetch doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. This includes medical conditions that occur before the effective date of your policy or during the 15-day waiting period.[3]
Fetch also doesn’t cover:
Claims filed during the waiting period
Claims filed more than 90 days after treatment
Costs arising from breeding, pregnancy, whelping or nursing, or treatment of offspring
Grooming and cosmetic procedures
Prescription food
Routine and preventive care, such as vaccinations, preventive medications, routine examinations, dental prophylaxis, and treatments for weight loss[4]
How much does Fetch pet insurance cost?
Fetch charges an average of $35 per month for pet insurance for dogs and $20 per month for cat insurance. Your exact price will vary based on several variables, including your pet’s age, breed, and location.[5]
Your monthly premium can also go up or down depending on the annual payout, annual deductible, and reimbursement rates you choose.
When determining price, Fetch doesn’t consider the sex of your pet, whether you’ve had your pet spayed or neutered, its medical and behavioral history, or its indoor or outdoor status.
With Fetch, you can choose to pay monthly, quarterly, or annually. You can save money if you choose to pay quarterly or annually.
Cost of Fetch dog insurance
For a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed dog living in Connecticut, Fetch pet insurance costs $50 per month. Your exact rate will vary based on your own pet’s characteristics.
Cost of Fetch cat insurance
For a 2-year-old American shorthair purebred cat living in Connecticut, Fetch pet insurance costs $31 per month. Your exact rate will vary based on your own pet’s characteristics.
Cost of Fetch vs. competitors
Insurify compared Fetch with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors Lemonade, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium: Dogs
Average Monthly Premium: Cats
|Lemonade
|$31
|$19
|Pets Best
|$39
|$19
|Pumpkin
|$112
|$45
|Fetch Pet
|$144
|$62
How customers feel about Fetch pet insurance
Fetch pet insurance has a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot based on more than 2,700 reviews. In general, reviewers are happy with the customer service at Fetch and find the policy easy to understand and use.
Fetch’s negative reviews are few and far between. Most complaints cite frustrations with wait times for receiving their claim payments.
The bottom line: Is Fetch pet insurance worth it?
Pet insurance can help pet owners avoid pricey vet bills if their furry friend gets sick or keeps getting into accidents. Insurance at Fetch is slightly pricier than some other insurers but provides a comprehensive illness and injury plan. It offers coverage for things that many other companies don’t include, such as sick-visit exam fees and boarding fees.
If your goal is to keep costs down and you want an accident-only plan, Fetch might not be the right option for you. But if you want a straightforward and comprehensive plan that doesn’t require a lot of add-ons, Fetch is worth checking out.
Fetch pet insurance FAQs
Finding the right pet insurance for your furry friend can be difficult. If you still have questions about Fetch, check out the answers below.
How does Fetch insurance work?
Fetch insurance offers one comprehensive injury and illness insurance policy. You select the deductible, the annual limit for payout, and the reimbursement rate. When it’s time to submit a claim, you can visit any licensed vet in Canada or the U.S. With the Fetch mobile app, just snap a picture of your paid vet bill and upload it. Once your claim is approved, you can expect payment within a few days.
Is Fetch pet insurance accepted everywhere?
You can use Fetch pet insurance at any licensed veterinarian in the United States or Canada. Fetch pet insurance doesn’t require you to adhere to any vet networks.
What does Fetch pet insurance not cover?
Fetch doesn’t cover routine care such as vaccinations, preventive medications, routine examinations, dental prophylaxis, and treatments for weight loss. The company also doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, breeding, pregnancy, and whelping costs, cosmetic and grooming procedures, or prescription food.
If you want to know if your pet is covered, talk to an agent to find out more information.
How do you contact Fetch pet insurance customer service?
You can contact Fetch pet insurance customer service during business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time at 1 (866) 467-3875. Fetch offers a live chat option where you can speak with a member experience specialist Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fetch also has an interactive chatbot available 24/7 to help answer your questions and give you more information.
How do you cancel Fetch pet insurance?
To cancel your Fetch pet insurance policy, you can call 1 (866) 467-3875 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time or email Fetch at [email protected] for more information. With Fetch, you can cancel your policy at any time.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
Sources
Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.