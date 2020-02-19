Nationwide Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Nationwide plans and coverages

Nationwide uses different names and definitions for coverage options throughout its website. But all policy options come down to three different types of coverage. Accident coverage is mandatory for Nationwide pet insurance policies, while illness and wellness plans are optional add-ons.[2] Learn more about coverage options to find the best option for your pet.

Accident

This policy type helps pay the vet bills for non-illness and emergency care, such as if another dog injures your pet at the dog park, your pet swallows your favorite pair of socks, or your pet bird incurs an injury falling from a branch.

You can select an accident policy with a maximum annual coverage limit of $5,000 or an unlimited amount. Everyone purchasing a Nationwide pet policy must at least purchase accident coverage.

Illness

Illness coverage helps pay vet bills if your pet gets sick, such as from infectious diseases, gastrointestinal upsets, cancer, and other health problems. This includes long-term care for many chronic conditions, as long as they’re not a pre-existing condition or excluded based on your pet’s breed.

Coverage for illnesses is optional, but if you decide to buy it, you have the same choices for annual coverage limits as with accident coverage ($5,000 or unlimited). A major medical plan from Nationwide will include accident and illness coverage.

Wellness

All pets need regular vet wellness care, and the specific recommendations depend on your pet’s age, history, and more. The Nationwide pet wellness plan helps pay for those costs, including regular annual exams, routine blood work, flea and tick prevention, fecal tests, microchipping, vaccinations, and more. For example, wellness coverage can pay for a written prescription.

Wellness coverage is an optional add-on. If you decide to purchase it, you’ll get two choices for annual coverage limits: $450 or $800.

What Nationwide pet insurance doesn’t cover

The specific coverage exclusions depend on what plan you select. Unless you purchase a wellness plan, for example, your insurance policy won’t cover wellness-related vet bills.

The following items are common exclusions: