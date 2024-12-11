Best Pet Insurance in Connecticut (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Connecticut

The best pet insurance depends on your profile, and plans vary from company to company. Look at multiple insurers to compare costs, coverage options, deductibles, and reimbursement rates. Here are three great options to help get you started.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ASPCA $34 $17 $100, $250, $500 $2,500–$10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $27 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pets Best $29 $19 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

ASPCA: Best for new pet owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34

Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, basic preventive care, prime preventive care

If you’re a first-time pet parent, you may appreciate ASPCA’s straightforward approach to insurance. The company offers clear explanations and plans that are simple to understand.

The company’s partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) lends real credibility. Plus, plans include behavioral issues to help tackle early training challenges.

Pros Covers exam fees for routine vet visits

Can file a claim by app, email, fax, or mail

No waiting period for preventive care coverage Cons Lower annual limit may fall short for major emergencies

Option to pay your vet directly

Reimbursement rates max out at 90%

Figo: Best for maximizing reimbursement

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Popular, Higher Coverage, Value Plus, Custom Plan, vet exam fees, wellness

Figo has the best pet insurance policy in Connecticut if you’re looking to maximize reimbursement, thanks to its rare 100% reimbursement option. That means your coverage takes care of all eligible costs after you meet your deductible. The company’s policies even cover pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months.

Pros No upper age limit for enrollment

Unlimited annual coverage available

24/7 access to a licensed veterinary professional Cons No accident-only option

Doesn’t cover behavioral issues

Longer waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

Pets Best: Best for quick accident coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Essential, Plus, Elite

Pets Best is the best choice for quick accident coverage. Your plan covers accidents from day one, making it a great option if you worry about your pet getting hurt. Plans range from basic accident protection to comprehensive illness coverage — plus, you can add routine care.

Pros 24/7 access to veterinary experts

Flexible wellness plans available as add-ons

Option to pay your vet directly Cons No coverage for prescription food or supplements

Exam fees and specialty therapies require higher-tier plans

No standard coverage for fleas, ticks, heartworms, giardia, or other parasites