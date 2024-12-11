Best Pet Insurance in Connecticut (2024)

3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
Table of contents
Pet insurance helps you tackle expensive veterinary bills. At an average of $85 monthly for dogs and $48 for cats, pet insurance premiums in Connecticut are a small price compared to emergency costs.
About half of Connecticut households have at least one pet, so they know the joys — and costs — of having furry family members. With nearly $1 billion spent annually across the state, it’s clear that they love to pamper them. Pet insurance can be a great way to keep vet bills affordable. Let’s explore which insurance plans offer the best protection for your budget.
Pet insurance deductibles typically range from $100 to $1,000, depending on the company.
Accident plans cover emergencies, while wellness add-ons handle routine care.
Connecticut cat owners pay the most expensive premiums for cat insurance in the country.
Best pet insurance companies in Connecticut
The best pet insurance depends on your profile, and plans vary from company to company. Look at multiple insurers to compare costs, coverage options, deductibles, and reimbursement rates. Here are three great options to help get you started.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ASPCA
|$34
|$17
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500–$10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$27
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pets Best
|$29
|$19
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
ASPCA: Best for new pet owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $34
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, basic preventive care, prime preventive care
If you’re a first-time pet parent, you may appreciate ASPCA’s straightforward approach to insurance. The company offers clear explanations and plans that are simple to understand.
The company’s partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) lends real credibility. Plus, plans include behavioral issues to help tackle early training challenges.
Covers exam fees for routine vet visits
Can file a claim by app, email, fax, or mail
No waiting period for preventive care coverage
Lower annual limit may fall short for major emergencies
Option to pay your vet directly
Reimbursement rates max out at 90%
Figo: Best for maximizing reimbursement
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $27
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Popular, Higher Coverage, Value Plus, Custom Plan, vet exam fees, wellness
Figo has the best pet insurance policy in Connecticut if you’re looking to maximize reimbursement, thanks to its rare 100% reimbursement option. That means your coverage takes care of all eligible costs after you meet your deductible. The company’s policies even cover pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months.
No upper age limit for enrollment
Unlimited annual coverage available
24/7 access to a licensed veterinary professional
No accident-only option
Doesn’t cover behavioral issues
Longer waiting period for cruciate ligament issues
Pets Best: Best for quick accident coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Essential, Plus, Elite
Pets Best is the best choice for quick accident coverage. Your plan covers accidents from day one, making it a great option if you worry about your pet getting hurt. Plans range from basic accident protection to comprehensive illness coverage — plus, you can add routine care.
24/7 access to veterinary experts
Flexible wellness plans available as add-ons
Option to pay your vet directly
No coverage for prescription food or supplements
Exam fees and specialty therapies require higher-tier plans
No standard coverage for fleas, ticks, heartworms, giardia, or other parasites
We gathered real quotes for Connecticut pets using consistent profiles: a 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog and a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Each quote included 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and at least $5,000 in annual coverage.
Beyond the numbers, we dug into coverage options, waiting periods, customer experiences, and available discounts, paying special attention to each company’s fine print — because you shouldn’t discover coverage gaps when you need help most.
Cost of pet insurance in Connecticut
Pet insurance policies in Connecticut cost about $85 monthly for dogs and $48 for cats — higher than in most U.S. states. Rhode Island pet parents pay less, at $70 for dogs and $34 for cats, while Massachusetts rates run $81 and $46, respectively.
Connecticut costs sit notably above the national monthly average of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Connecticut
Between New England winters and coastal summers, your beloved pet faces some local challenges that pet insurance can help treat:[1]
Tick troubles: Connecticut has a high incidence of Lyme disease, putting pets at risk during outdoor adventures.
Seasonal swings: Harsh winters and humid summers lead to paw injuries and heat stress.
City dangers: Big cities like Hartford and New Haven increase the risk of car accident injuries and dog-park mishaps.
Beach concerns: Coastal visits expose pets to potential saltwater irritation and jellyfish stings.
Connecticut pet regulations and laws
Behind all the fun of pet ownership in Connecticut comes some important rules. Here’s what you need to know:[2]
Rabies vaccination: Your dogs and cats must get their rabies shots after turning 3 months old. Hang onto the records since you’ll need them to license your dog.
Pet licensing: Only dogs need licenses in Connecticut. Your cats, birds, and other pets are exempt.
Pet limits: Check your local rules for limits on the number of pets you can own. For example, Simsbury caps residential households at six pets.
Leash control: While state law doesn’t require leashes everywhere, your pet can’t wander freely on public paths or other peoples’ property. Local rules may be stricter.
Spay/neuter rules: Requirements vary by town. In Mansfield, for instance, cats older than 6 months must be spayed or neutered unless you have a special permit.
Dog bite liability: As a dog owner, you’re responsible for dog bite injuries and damage, even if you didn’t know your dog might act aggressively.
Types of pet insurance coverage
You have multiple types of pet insurance coverage to choose from. Emergency vet visits can make you nervous, but everyday health issues often add up faster. Most veterinarian visits treat chronic issues like allergies and infections — problems basic plans won’t cover.
That’s why some pet parents choose plans with broader protection, even though it comes with an extra cost. Wellness add-ons can be a smart pick, too. These plans help spread out routine care expenses.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans tackle everything from summer beach injuries to winter slip and falls. They combine sudden emergencies and long-term health problems, making it especially valuable in the Constitution State, where Lyme disease and seasonal allergies can affect pets.
While accident and illness policies cost more than basic coverage, they handle the most common reasons Connecticut pet owners visit their vets.
What’s covered:
Common illness coverage, like ear infections and UTIs
Dental benefits, depending on your plan
Emergency care services, including broken bones, cuts, and toxic ingestions
Foreign-object removal for items pets shouldn’t swallow
Support for chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and allergies
Accident-only plan
Connecticut’s changing seasons bring plenty of opportunities for pet mishaps. Whether your furry best friend slips on winter ice or gets too adventurous at the dog park, an accident-only plan covers injury-related treatment. Just remember it won’t help with common health issues like diabetes or allergies.[3]
What’s covered:
Care for physical injuries, like broken bones, sprains, cuts, and scrapes
Foreign object removal for swallowed items
Treatment for toxic exposures and harmful ingestions
X-ray diagnostics and prescription medications for injury-related conditions
Wellness plan
Wellness coverage goes beyond unexpected vet bills. Regular veterinary care keeps Connecticut pets healthy year-round, from summer parasite prevention to winter health checks.
While it’s helpful to check policy information to find the best option for your furry companion, the additional cost of a wellness plan helps manage predictable vet expenses by spreading payments over the year. This can be especially helpful during your pet’s first year when vet visits for vaccines and routine checkups are more common.
What’s covered:
Dental cleaning for basic oral care
Parasite prevention for fleas, ticks, and worms
Routine blood work to monitor medical conditions
Vaccinations to prevent common illnesses
Wellness exams and regular vet visits to keep pets healthy
How to find the best pet insurance in Connecticut
Between high vet costs and pet health risks that come with living in New England, choosing the right pet insurance policy matters. Here’s how to find affordable pet insurance that works for you:
Understand your coverage needs
Consider your pet’s age, breed, and health risks when choosing deductibles and coverage limits. Decide if you need just accident coverage or full protection, including illness and preventive care.
Research companies
Compare customer reviews, ask your vet for recommendations, and get advice from other pet owners. Each insurer handles claims differently and offers unique perks, from lost-pet advertising to emergency boarding coverage.
Read the details
Pay attention to rules about waiting periods, exclusions, and pre-existing conditions. Some of the best policies don’t cover hereditary conditions or have breed-specific exclusions.
Check the claims process
Look for insurers with straightforward claims filing, ideally through a user-friendly mobile app or portal. Some companies offer direct vet payments, while others require up-front payment and wait for reimbursement.
Connecticut pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance in Connecticut can help you manage veterinary expenses for your four-legged family member, but knowing how it works can help you take full advantage of your policy. Here are answers to common questions pet parents have.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Connecticut?
Yes. Connecticut pet owners pay higher rates than most U.S. states. The average monthly cost of pet insurance is $85 for dogs and $48 for cats, compared to the national average of $71 and $37, respectively.
How much does pet insurance cost in Connecticut?
Monthly premiums depend on coverage type and your pet’s breed and age, starting at $11 for cats and $27 for dogs in Connecticut. Adding wellness coverage bumps up the average monthly cost to $45 to $75 or more.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Connecticut?
Most pet insurers don’t cover pre-existing conditions. But some companies, like Figo, will cover curable conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months.
What is the best pet insurance company in Connecticut?
The best pet insurance plan depends on your pet’s needs (age, health, breed) and your goal (lowest premium versus most comprehensive coverage). ASPCA suits new owners, Figo offers high reimbursement, and Pets Best covers accidents immediately.
