Best Pet Insurance in Connecticut (2024)

Types of pet insurance coverage

You have multiple types of pet insurance coverage to choose from. Emergency vet visits can make you nervous, but everyday health issues often add up faster. Most veterinarian visits treat chronic issues like allergies and infections — problems basic plans won’t cover.

That’s why some pet parents choose plans with broader protection, even though it comes with an extra cost. Wellness add-ons can be a smart pick, too. These plans help spread out routine care expenses.

Accident and illness plan

Accident and illness plans tackle everything from summer beach injuries to winter slip and falls. They combine sudden emergencies and long-term health problems, making it especially valuable in the Constitution State, where Lyme disease and seasonal allergies can affect pets.

While accident and illness policies cost more than basic coverage, they handle the most common reasons Connecticut pet owners visit their vets.

What’s covered:

Common illness coverage, like ear infections and UTIs

Dental benefits, depending on your plan

Emergency care services, including broken bones, cuts, and toxic ingestions

Foreign-object removal for items pets shouldn’t swallow

Support for chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and allergies

Accident-only plan

Connecticut’s changing seasons bring plenty of opportunities for pet mishaps. Whether your furry best friend slips on winter ice or gets too adventurous at the dog park, an accident-only plan covers injury-related treatment. Just remember it won’t help with common health issues like diabetes or allergies.[3]

What’s covered:

Care for physical injuries, like broken bones, sprains, cuts, and scrapes

Foreign object removal for swallowed items

Treatment for toxic exposures and harmful ingestions

X-ray diagnostics and prescription medications for injury-related conditions

Wellness plan

Wellness coverage goes beyond unexpected vet bills. Regular veterinary care keeps Connecticut pets healthy year-round, from summer parasite prevention to winter health checks.

While it’s helpful to check policy information to find the best option for your furry companion, the additional cost of a wellness plan helps manage predictable vet expenses by spreading payments over the year. This can be especially helpful during your pet’s first year when vet visits for vaccines and routine checkups are more common.

What’s covered:

Dental cleaning for basic oral care

Parasite prevention for fleas, ticks, and worms

Routine blood work to monitor medical conditions

Vaccinations to prevent common illnesses

Wellness exams and regular vet visits to keep pets healthy