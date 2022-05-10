Best Rideshare Insurance in Maryland: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Your personal auto policy does not cover the bodily and property damage that you sustain while your vehicle is in commercial use—it only applies when you’re using your car for personal use. To protect yourself from potential accident costs and medical expenses while you’re driving your vehicle for business purposes, you need to have appropriate insurance coverage.

The rideshare company you work with—known as a transportation network company or TNC—has to provide you with the minimum required commercial policy while you’re providing a rideshare service. However, the TNC policy is likely to have coverage gaps and only provide liability coverage that won’t be applicable to the damage you sustain—only that of the other driver.

Your TNC policy uses the following driving “periods” to determine the coverage they provide you with:

Period 1: Waiting for a ride request. Your personal use car insurance policy stops providing you with coverage as soon as you turn your rideshare app on. While you’re waiting to be connected with a passenger, your TNC insurance will provide some liability insurance, but it likely won’t be enough to cover damages in the event of an accident.

Period 2: En route to pick up a passenger. Your TNC coverage may provide higher bodily injury and property damage liability coverage during this driving period, but you can also expect high deductibles, likely double or even triple the amount on your personal use policy.

Period 3: Passenger is in the car. Your TNC policy provides you with high liability coverage, and some companies may extend comprehensive and collision coverage to you as well. However, you can expect a high deductible that you’ll have to pay out of pocket before your TNC insurance kicks in.

Getting a rideshare insurance policy to supplement your TNC policy can help you make sure that you always have appropriate coverage during all driving periods and keep your deductibles down.

In Maryland, you can get rideshare insurance in two ways:

As an add-on to your personal car insurance policy. If your personal auto insurance company offers rideshare insurance, you can supplement your personal use policy with a rideshare endorsement that will fully mirror your personal policy. For example, if your personal policy has full coverage, your rideshare insurance will have it as well.

As a “hybrid” personal and rideshare policy. An alternative coverage option is to combine your personal auto insurance coverage and your rideshare coverage into one “hybrid” policy. Please keep in mind that not all car insurance companies in Maryland offer this option. To find out which ones do, use Insurify.

Whichever type of insurance you choose, rideshare insurance is a wise choice for Maryland rideshare drivers.

