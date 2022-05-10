Best Rideshare Insurance in Maryland: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
If you want to provide a rideshare service in Maryland, you need a rideshare insurance policy. The rideshare company that you work with is required to provide you with the minimum required TNC liability insurance (i.e., “Uber/Lyft insurance”), but it will likely come with coverage gaps and high deductibles. You can supplement your TNC policy with rideshare insurance coverage.
On average, you can expect to pay $295 for a rideshare insurance policy in Maryland. You can get a rideshare insurance policy either as a part of a hybrid policy that combines your personal auto insurance coverage with rideshare coverage or as an add-on to your personal policy. You can only get rideshare insurance as an add-on with your personal car insurance company.
Well-known companies such as Allstate, Progressive, and GEICO provide rideshare insurance coverage in Maryland. However, shopping around instead of committing to one car insurance company right away can save you $996 annually on average. Use Insurify to compare 10+ personalized car insurance quotes and find the best rideshare insurance deal for you today!
